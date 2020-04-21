Bank Of America: Double-Digit Upside After 35% Fall Last 3 Months

At the current share price $22.50, this implies a 26% total upside and a double-digit annualized return over 2 years. We reiterate our rating.

The most likely outcome is for a flat book value and a 13% return on equity in 2 years' time, implying a $28.30 share price on 11x P/E.

Loan losses in the next 2 years will likely be less than a high-single-digit percentage, within what can be absorbed by reserves & ongoing earnings.

20Q1 was too early to show the full impact of COVID-19, but experience from the 2008 crisis and the Fed's stress tests provide comfort.

Bank of America's share price has fallen 35% in the last 3 months, but it has outperformed other U.S. bank stocks since our initiation last October.

Introduction

We initiated our Buy rating on Bank of America (BAC) last October. Shares first went up by as much as 20%, but have now lost 17.9% (including dividends) after the COVID-19 downturn beginning in March. However, BAC and JP Morgan (JPM) (our other Buy-rated U.S. bank, until a downgrade in January and upgraded again to Buy last week) significantly outperformed their peers:

BAC Share Price vs. Other U.S. Banks & S&P 500 (Since Oct-20) Source: Yahoo Finance (20-Apr-20).

In this article, we reiterate our Buy rating on BAC after reviewing datapoints from the 20Q1 results last week, the 2008 crisis and the Fed's stress tests.

COVID-19 Impact Not Fully Visible in 20Q1

20Q1 was too early for the impact of COVID-19 to be visible in the BAC results released last Wednesday, apart from a pre-emptive reserve build.

The 45.2% ($3.3bn) year-on-year decline in Net Income in 20Q1 can be entirely attributed to a $3.7bn increase in Provisions for Credit Losses. Revenues and expenses were otherwise mostly stable. The CET1 ratio remains at a high 10.8%, down 40 bps sequentially, driven by a $70bn increase in Risk Weighted Assets, from both customer revolver drawdowns and increases in counterparty risk assumptions (CET1 was down 120 bps year-on-year, after return of capital to shareholders):

BAC 20Q1 Results – Key Figures NB. Figures on Fully-taxed Equivalent ("FTE") basis except EPS. Source: BAC results supplement (20Q1).

Net Interest Revenue fell 2.0% year-on-year, with average total loans growing 4.9% partially offsetting Net Yield falling 18 bps:

BAC Interest Revenue & Loans (20Q1) Source: BAC results supplements.

BAC's Net Interest Income and Net Interest Yield were in fact stable quarter-on-quarter, after the effect of U.S. rate cuts in late 2019 has flowed through, and before COVID-19 had an impact:

BAC Net Interest Income & Net Interest Yield (Last 5 Quarters) Source: BAC results presentation (20Q1).

This stability reflects the strength of BAC's business model - with its low-cost deposit base, BAC tends to take a small, temporary hit on its yield when rates go down, but gain a sizeable benefit when they go up.

Further Revenue Declines & Reserve Build

Likely

With both short- and long-term interest rates having fallen 80 bps, Net Interest Income will decline over the next 12 months. In line with previous guidance, this decline is "likely to be less than $6.5bn” (7.1% of 2019 revenues), the estimated decline for every 100 bps fall in rates.

The $4.8bn Provisions for Credit Losses in 20Q1 meant a $3.6bn net increase in Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL"), with two thirds ($2.2bn) of the increase in Commercial loans:

BAC Allowance for Credit Loss by Area (20Q1) Source: BAC results presentation (20Q1).

The size of the reserve build is based an "average" scenario pointing to a prolonged recession, with U.S. GDP declines “extending well into 2021”. As BAC's CFO explained:

“We size the increase to our allowance in the quarter by weighting a number of different scenarios, all of which assumed a recession of various depth and longevity ... A weighting of these scenarios produced a recessionary outlook, which includes a marked drop in GDP in Q2, growth recovered slowly from there, with negative growth rates in GDP extending well into 2021.” Paul Donofrio, BAC CFO (20Q1 earnings call)

Net Charge-Offs ("NCOs") are not yet any showing deterioration in Consumer loans, but rose in Commercial loans, with the largest contribution from Energy, where U.S. shale has been facing challenges:

BAC Net Charge-Offs (Last 5 Quarters) Source: BAC results presentation (20Q1).

Management predicts higher NCOs in the rest of 2020, based on leading indicators and the level of unemployment:

"There were a couple of leading indicators of deteriorating asset quality in our Commercial portfolio due to the virus as both NPLs (Non-Performing Loans) and reservable criticized exposures increased … given the rise in unemployment claims, we do expect Consumer losses to increase later this year and potentially into 2021.” Paul Donofrio, BAC CFO (20Q1 earnings call)

Ability to Absorb Sizeable Loan Losses

We now take a step back and consider how high loan losses will have to be before BAC takes a hit to its Tangible Book Value ("TBV").

Banks do not necessarily suffer losses in downturns. Loan losses, whether Provisions for Credit Losses made in anticipation or actual losses reported as NCOs, could be partially or even fully covered by the banks' pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (referred here as "pre-provision PBT").

The chart below shows BAC's experience from the 2008 crisis – on a pre-tax basis, BAC actually made a profit in 2008 and 2009, and made only small loses in 2010 ($1.3bn) and 2011 ($0.2bn). This was because its pre-provision PBT was enough to cover nearly all of its large Provisions for Credit Losses ($117.2bn in 2008-11; NCOs were lower at $105.1bn):

The large reported losses and equity raises during the crisis were the result of litigation charges, goodwill impairments, restructuring costs and, crucially, higher capital ratio requirements. BAC's Tier-1 Common Equity ratio doubled to 9.86% in 2010 from a pre-crisis 4.93%, which involved its common equity increasing by almost 50% ($70bn) between 2008 and 2010.

BAC's recent earnings leave ample room to absorb losses. It reported approx. $38bn of pre-provision PBT in each of 2018 and 2019, and another $9.3bn in 20Q1. Subtracting the "less than $6.5bn" hit to Net Interest Income mentioned above, pre-provision PBT is still likely to be $32bn+ each year.

Estimating Loan Losses – from 2008 Crisis

During the 2008 crisis, BAC’s NCO peaked at just over 3.5% in 2009 and 2010, totalling 7.2% over 2 years. This was slightly higher than JPM (whose 2-year total was 6.8%), and significantly higher than Wells Fargo (WFC) (4.5%) and U.S. Bancorp (USB) (4.3%):

Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans - BAC vs. Peers (2007-12A) Source: Company filings.

We have excluded Citigroup (C) as not comparable, as it had a much smaller U.S. presence, only 32% of its 2009 Regional Consumer Banking revenues, and also suffered exceptionally large NCOs there (2-year total was 8.70%).

BAC should do much better this time, based on management's repeated comments about how much the quality of the loan book has improved:

“Our underwriting standards have been responsible and strong for years now and we expect this strength to differentiate us as we advance through this health crisis. For years now, we have been focused on client selection and getting paid appropriately for the risk we take … our consistent focus on asset quality has been reflected in our results for many years now.” Paul Donofrio, BAC CFO (20Q1 earnings call)

Estimating Loan Losses – from Fed Stress Tests

Stress tests run by the U.S. Federal Reserve estimate a mid-single-digit loan loss percentage over 9 quarters for BAC in their “severely adverse” scenario, with the figure falling with each stress test, in line with BAC comments about improvements in their loan book's quality:

Loss Rate in Fed Stress Tests - BAC vs. Peers Source: BAC results presentation (20Q1).

The stress test included tough assumptions in metrics most relevant to loan losses, including price declines of 26% in residential properties and of 35% in commercial real estate:

While the stress test only assumes a 10% U.S. unemployment rate, lower than where it is now, more importantly this assumption is part of a longer period of elevated unemployment that lasts into 2022:

Fed Stress Test Assumptions – U.S. Unemployment (2019) Source: U.S. Federal Reserve (Jun-19).

Forecasting TBV Per Share & ROTCE

As it is impossible to determine the duration of the COVID-19 lockdown, the way to evaluate the attractiveness of BAC shares is to estimate its TBV after near-term loan losses and its long-term Return on Tangible Common Equity ("ROTCE").

We believe the “most likely” outcome is for BAC to emerge from the downturn in 2 years with a flat TBV. We assume the cumulative loan losses in this period will be no higher than a high-single-digit percentage of total loans, a higher figure than from the Fed's stress test (4.4% over 9 quarters) and the 2008 crisis (7.2% over 2 years). As an example, a 7.5% figure implies total loan losses of $78.8bn. This will be within what can be absorbed by BAC's existing ACL ($17.1bn, or 1.5% of total loans) and next 2 years' pre-provision PBT (assumed to be $32bn+, or 3%+ of total loans, each year):

BAC Illustrative 2-Year Loss-Absorbing Capacity Source: BAC company filings, Librarian Capital estimates.

We believe the “most likely” long-term ROTCE after the downturn is 13% (we assumed 16% for JPM). BAC's ROTCE was near 16% in each of 2018 and 2019, and it was approx. 9.5% through 2015-17 before the U.S. tax cut. While BAC has no across-the-cycle ROTCE target, JPM has one of 17%; and BAC’s ROTCE has been 2-3% lower than JPM's in 2018-19:

BAC Group ROTCE (2013-19A) NB. 2019A ROTCE excludes First Data JV impairment. Source: BAC company filings.

Illustrative Returns Sensitivity Analysis

In this section we look at the range of potential investor returns from different TBV and ROTCE figures. We assume a 11x P/E for BAC, vs. 12x assumed for JPM, reflecting its historic lower valuation.

The range of upside/downside for various TBV and ROTCE is shown below; we have conservatively assumed no dividends for the next 2 years. For example, in our “most likely” scenario, BAC has a flat TBV and a 13% ROTCE in 2 years, and the shares will be worth $28.30, which implies a 26% upside from the current share price of $22.50. However, if BAC achieves the same ROTCE of 15.8% from 2019, the shares will be worth $34.40, implying a 53% upside:

BAC Share Price vs. Post-Downturn TBV & ROTCE (on 11x P/E) Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

ROTCE is the primary driver of upside/downside in this set of scenarios. If BAC could return to a 12% ROTCE, then even a 15% decline in TBV to $17 per share invesotors would allow investors to breakeven. (With total TBV now at $168.1bn, a 15% decline would implies a further $25bn of loan losses, or 2.3% of total loans, in addition to the $78.8bn and 7.5% assumed to be absorbed by ACL and ongoing earnings.)

We believe that the risk/reward is weighted towards the upside, and reiterate our Buy rating on BAC.

Valuation vs. Peers

At $22.50, BAC share are on a 1.1x Price / TBV and a 7.7x P/E relative to 2019 EPS (6.8x post buybacks); the current Dividend Yield is 3.2% ($0.72 per BAC's valuation is in the middle of the range among large U.S. banks:

BAC Valuation Multiples vs. Peers Source: Company filings.

Conclusion

COVID-19's impact is not fully visible in BAC's 20Q1 results, and we expect further revenue declines and reserve build in the rest of 2020. However, with shares trading on 1.1x P/TBV, we believe the downside has been priced in.

Experience from the 2008 crisis, the Fed's stress test and management comments lead us to believe that loan losses would be limited to less than a high-single-digit percentage, within what can be absorbed by existing reserves and ongoing earnings without hitting TBV.

We believe the most likely outcome is for BAC to emerge from the downturn in 2 years' time with a flat TBV per share, and a 13% long-term ROTCE. In this scenario, applying a 11x P/E, the shares are worth $28.30.

Relative to the current share price of $22.50, this implies a 26% total upside and a double-digit annualized return. We reiterate our Buy rating on BAC.

