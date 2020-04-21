Zoom Video Communications: A Flashback To Dot.Com Meltdown Valuations

Data by YCharts

Price(as of close on Apr 16, 20 20): $ 150.26

Rating: SELL

12- Month Target Price: $ 91.50

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to a significant jump in users and the stock has rallied in response (up ~119% YTD), but we believe the shares will retreat once the crisis subsides as product usage is not likely to result in an increase in the company’s paid users. ZM is currently trading at ~44.6x FY 2021 sales, richly valued in our view. We initiate coverage with a SELL rating and a $91.50 price target.

52-Week Range $59.9 – $164.9 Total Debt $0.0M Shares Outstanding 279.0 million Debt/Equity 0.0% Insider/Institutional 16.2%/48.1% ROE (LTM) 5.1% Public Float 106.3 million Book Value/Share $2.8 Market Capitalization $41.9 billion Daily Volume (90-day) 10.9M

FYE Jan FY 2020A FY 2021E FY 2022E EPS ($) CURRENT CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Apr $0.03A $0.10E $0.12E Q2 Jul $0.08A $0.11E $0.13E Q3 Oct $0.09A $0.09E $0.12E Q4 Jan $0.15A $0.14E $0.17E Year $0.35A $0.44E $0.55E P/E Ratio 433.8x 344.5x 274.9x Change 438.4% 25.9% 25.3%

FYE Jan FY 2020A FY 2021E FY 2022E Revenue ($ mil.) CURRENT CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Apr $121.9A $200.0E - $260.0E - Q2 Jul $145.8A $218.7E - $284.3E - Q3 Oct $166.5A $241.5E - $314.0E - Q4 Jan $188.2A $254.1E - $330.3E - Year* $622.6A $914.5E - $1,188.8E - Change 88.4% 46.9% - 30.0% -

* All numbers are non-GAAP; Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

Zoom Video Communications provides a cloud-based video communication platform for enterprises. The company's platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Summary of Investment Thesis

The company trades at ~44.6x FY 2021 sales, the richest among similar high growth cloud software companies. This valuation embeds significantly greater conversion of free users, a scenario which is unlikely in our view. We believe the privacy and security concerns in the recent weeks will lead users to curtail usage of Zoom. We are already seeing these concerns with Zoom bans announced by New York Public Schools and Singapore. We think large MNCs such as Microsoft and Cisco pose significant threats to Zoom given their strategic relationships and portfolio breadth. Microsoft Teams is already being recommended as an alternative with better safety and privacy features compared to Zoom. The surge in their user base is putting pressure on profitability as the company has had to scale investments to handle higher traffic. If the company fails to monetize the new user base, which is our view, the higher investments will adversely impact profitability. We initiate coverage with a SELL rating and a price target of $91.50, implying a downside of ~39%.

Primary Risks TO OUR SELL Rating

Better-than-expected monetization of their free user base could result in higher growth and earnings for the company.

Their user base remains sticky and will not switch to competitive products (Teams, Webex).

Investment Thesis

Zoom Video Communications (Nasdaq: ZM) provides a cloud-based video communication platform for enterprises. The company's platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. The COVID-19 outbreak has led to a significant jump in their user base and the stock has rallied in response (up ~119% YTD). However, we believe the shares will retreat once the crisis subsides as product usage is not likely to result in an increase in the company’s paid users.

The company disclosed that its user base has soared past 200 million daily participants as of March 2020 versus just 10 million daily participants in December 2019. We believe most of this increase is from free users which will be difficult to monetize post crisis. Additionally, security and privacy concerns have surfaced exposing its rapidly expanding user base. Many lawsuits have filed against the company and more are likely in the coming weeks and months. The security issues have also piqued the interest of regulators, including the New York Attorney General’s office which is looking into privacy and security practices of the company. Certain organizations have banned the use of Zoom video conferencing and have shifted to other competitors.

The surge in video conferencing due to the rise in working from home amid the COVID-19 outbreak has caught the attention of many other companies which are now putting more investments in the area. We highlight RingCentral’s recent announcement to launch its own video solution. Besides this, large MNCs such as Microsoft and Cisco pose significant threats to Zoom given their strategic relationships and portfolio breadth. Microsoft Teams is already being recommended as an alternative with better safety and privacy features compared to Zoom.

The company trades at ~44.6x FY 2021 sales, the richest among similar high growth cloud software companies. This valuation embeds significantly greater conversion of free users, a scenario which is unlikely in our view. We believe the recent surge is temporary, and primarily comes from free users (including education institutes) which are difficult to monetize. We initiate coverage with a SELL rating and a $91.50 price target. Our price target implies a sales multiple of ~22.3x against our fiscal 2021 revenue estimate.

Surge in user base could be hard to monetize

The demand for the company’s video-conferencing software is seeing a huge surge as millions of people are forced to stay and work from home due to travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 outbreak. This scenario has led people to turn to video conferencing for personal, professional, and educational purposes. Zoom’s user base has increased from 10 million daily participants in December 2019 to over 200 million daily meeting participants in March 2020. Much of this growth can be attributed to college and high school students and other free users. According to Zoom’s CEO Eric Yuan, 90,000 schools in 20 countries have relied on the platform ever since the company began offering it free of charge to educational institutions affected by the COVID-19 crisis. We believe many of these educational institutes will not subscribe to a paid plan once on-campus classes resume.

Many other free users which have been utilizing the platform for personal communication will also have limited conversion rates given the already available vast choices of free video communication offerings. Similarly, paid users, which have taken more licenses to accommodate a large portion of their workforce to communicate from home, might see meaningful churn once the lockdown is lifted and normal office work resumes. The economic downturn that is expected post COVID will adversely impact Zoom. A global recession is already being forecasted by organizations such as the IMF. Such a global recession will lead to forced layoffs and corporate downsizing. As a result, Zoom's potential customer base will shrink, and some of its current customers may be forced to scale back usage as well.

Most of the incremental usage may not exactly lead to more revenue or profits in the near term. In fact, the incremental free usage may hurt profitability as noted by the company’s CFO Kelly Steckelber as the company is forced to invest in building capacity to ensure that it can support this increased usage. Because of this realization, ZOOM expects gross margins to be toward the lower end of its guidance range for next year.

Exhibit 1: Zoom User Growth Versus Competition Source: Okta and Singular Research

Furthermore, we believe the company might see slow traction in the growth of Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms due to COVID-19. Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms are important drivers of Zoom’s long-term success given the cross-sell opportunities and larger market size. We expect slower adoption of Rooms and Phone as (1) work from home has led to almost no meetings taking place in physical conference rooms and (2) limited willingness or capacity of customers to migrate their telephone systems during the current crisis.

Security and privacy concerns could cause permanent reputational damage

The exponential increase in usage of the company’s platform has resulted in a spike in security concerns. It has also highlighted several deeper concerns with the underlying security of Zoom’s software and the company’s practices. These concerns have led to several organizations banning or discouraging its use. Most notably, the New York City Department of Education, which oversees the country’s largest public school system, has banned the software outright. The department said that schools should move away from using Zoom as soon as possible and transition to different platforms, such as Microsoft Teams.

The Clark County School District in Nevada has also announced it will disable access to Zoom out of an abundance of caution, while several other districts are reassessing their use of the tool. The security and privacy concerns have piqued the interest of regulators as well as with two U.S. state attorneys general seeking information from Zoom about lapses in its privacy and security. The company is facing lawsuits in New York and California for sharing user data with Facebook. Similarly, the “end to end encryption” claimed by Zoom for its calls was misleading. Encryption concerns have already caused customers to curtail Zoom usage and we expect others to follow. Microsoft Corp, Zoom’s main competitor, said that its Teams platform does not use customer data for ads and encrypts data to protect against cybersecurity threats.

While many of these issues have been linked to user error and will likely be resolved soon, we anticipate other issues may linger for some time and cause reputational damage. The business advantage generated by the COVID-19 crisis will soon decline.

Rising competitive intensity

The surge in video conferencing due to a rise in working from home amid the COVID-19 outbreak has caught the attention of many other companies which are now putting more investments in the area. We highlight RingCentral’s recent announcement to launch its own video solution. Furthermore, large MNCs such as Microsoft and Cisco pose significant threats to Zoom given their strategic relationships and portfolio breadth. Microsoft Teams is already being recommended as an alternative with better safety and privacy features compared to Zoom. Microsoft noted that Teams had ~44 million daily active users as of mid-March 2020. With over 200 million Office 365 users, we believe Microsoft has a meaningful cross-selling opportunity and competitive advantage to attract these users. Microsoft Teams offers a more seamless integration with the rest of Microsoft’s product portfolio versus Zoom.

Google is another large player actively trying to participate in the video conferencing boom and has renamed its video communication product from Hangouts to Google Meeting. As Zoom faces numerous questions about their privacy and security, Google is pitching Google Meeting as a secure alternative. Cisco’s video conferencing app Webex is another competitor which saw ~324 million attendees during March 2020, with usage more than doubling in the Americas. Webex grew 2.5 times in the Americas, four times in Europe, and 3.5 times in Asia Pacific. We also highlight RingCentral’s recent announcement to launch its own video solution.

While we believe Zoom offers a superior video conferencing product, the potential for incumbents to capture market share will create business headwinds over the medium to long-term. Large MNCs such as Microsoft and Cisco are in a solid position given their strategic relationships, product portfolio breadth, and ability to bundle their offerings. Until Zoom is able to resolve their issues surrounding the security and privacy of its app, we believe Cisco and Microsoft will continue to cash in on the global user base created due to the on-going health crisis. All vendors are providing free access to their app during the COVID-19 pandemic which should limit share gains or monetization potential for any specific company.

Business Model

Zoom Video Communications delivers cloud-based video and audio-conferencing platform for enterprises. Its primary products include Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Chat, and Zoom Rooms. Zoom Meetings is the flagship product of Zoom, a Video Conferencing and Collaboration solution that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing solutions across multiple systems (desktop, mobile, telephone). Some of its key features include recording with transcripts, interactive tools such as polling and Q&A, persistent group chat with searchable history, screen sharing with annotation tools, third-party calendar support, and several security measures.

Zoom Phone was launched in early 2019 and is an enterprise cloud phone system that provides powerful private branch exchange (PBX) features, such as secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and much more. With the addition of Zoom Phone, the company has entered the UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) market and expanded its total addressable market. Their other key product is Zoom Rooms which turns physical conference rooms into Zoom Meetings-enabled rooms. Rooms features include wireless content sharing, one-touch to start meetings, and interactive whiteboards.

Exhibit 2: Zoom’s Product Portfolio Source: Zoom Video and Singular Research

The company’s free model drives increased adoption. Groups of up to 100 people can use it for 40 minutes at a time at no charge which allows new users to experience Zoom and its competitive strengths whenever participating in a Zoom meeting. This strategy promotes brand awareness and eventually leads to users converting to paid accounts.

Exhibit 3: Zoom’s Revenue Model Source: Zoom Video and Singular Research

Management and Shareholders

Zoom is led by Eric Yuan who is the founder of the company and has been serving as its CEO since 2011. Mr. Yuan has extensive knowledge and leadership experience in the video communication market. Prior to Zoom, he was one of the founding engineers and vice president of engineering at Webex, Cisco’s video conferencing tool. A summary of the Company’s key shareholders is shown below:

Exhibit 4: Key Shareholders – Insiders and Institutions Source: Zoom Video and Singular Research

Recent Financial Results

Revenues grew 78% YOY in Q4:19 to $188.3 million, driven by higher adoption of Zoom Meetings, Rooms, and Phone solutions at both new accounts as well as existing customers. For the quarter, new customers accounted for approximately 59% of year-over-year growth in subscription revenue while the remaining 41% was due to additional purchases from existing customers. The net dollar expansion rate was over 130% for the seventh consecutive quarter and Net Promoter Score (NPS) remained above 70 in Q4:20, reflecting a high level of customer satisfaction. International expansion outpaced the high rate of growth in revenue from the Americas. In Q4:20, the combined APAC and EMEA revenue grew 84% YOY and represented ~20% of revenue. Revenue from the Americas increased 77% YOY and represented ~80% of total revenue. Management noted that international expansion will continue to be one of their key growth initiatives in FY:21 and beyond.

Exhibit 5: Quarterly Sales and Gross Margin Source: Zoom Video and Singular Research

Non-GAAP gross margin in Q4:20 was 84.2%, compared to 82.1% in Q4:19 and 82.9% in the last quarter (Q3:20). Due to the coronavirus, the company is seeing a significant usage of its platform and accordingly will expand capacity to meet the increased demands of both paid and free users. For FY:21, management expects gross margins to be at the lower end of its long-term target of 80% to 82%. R&D expense in Q4:20 was approximately $16 million, up 60% YOY. As a percent of total revenue, R&D was 9%, which was slightly lower than Q4:19. Sales and marketing expense for Q4:20 was $84 million (or ~45% of sales), up 57% YOY. G&A expense in Q4:20 was $20 million, up 49%YOY, representing 11% of total revenue.

Non-GAAP operating income was $38 million, translating to a 20.4% margin for Q4:20 compared to $10 million and a 9.3% margin in Q4:19. The higher revenue plus expense efficiencies across all areas were the main drivers of this additional profit. Non-GAAP EPS in Q4:20 was $0.15 versus $0.11 in Q4:19.

EPS Guidance and Estimates

Management is guiding for FY 2021 sales to range between ~$905-$915 million, which would be ~45% to 47% year-over-year growth. We model FY 2021 sales of ~$915 million, up 46.9% YOY. As noted in our report, we expect the growth to be weighted towards the first half of fiscal 2021; in the second half, we think the usage will reduce as the crisis starts to become contained. Therefore, we model lower growth for the second half of fiscal 2021. Our model forecasts 30% revenue growth in FY 2022 and revenues of ~$1,189 million. We expect gross margins to come under pressure as the company invests in infrastructure to handle the surge in users. This additional investment will put pressure on margins in the near-term as evident by management’s guidance pointing to gross margins for fiscal 2021 to be at the lower end of its target range of 80%-82%.

We model adjusted operating income at $119.5 million for FY 2021, in line with management’s guidance range of $110-$120 million. Adjusted EPS is forecasted at $0.44 for FY 2021. For FY 2022, we forecast adjusted operating income at $169.1 million and adjusted EPS at $0.55, respectively.

Risks to Our Sell Rating

Better-than-expected monetization of the free user base could result in higher growth and earnings for the company. If the trend of remote work remains high even after the COVID-19 crisis, it could result in higher and sustainable demand for Zoom’s services which is opposite to our view that the remote work trend will significantly subside post the crisis and people will go back to work from physical office space. The user base will remain sticky and will not switch to competitive products (Microsoft Teams, Webex) even after privacy and security flaws have surfaced.

Valuation

We value ZM using an EV/Sales multiple based on industry peer companies to derive a fair value target price for the company. Our Sell rating on the company centers around its lofty valuation. Even before the COVD-19 crisis which led to a rally in the stock, ZM was trading at a premium valuation. While Zoom is a great company and has been posting high growth numbers, it is more than 2x the valuation of its most expensive peer, Okta Inc., and more than 3x the valuation of some of other high-growth, high-quality cloud-based SaaS peers.

Looking at the growth rates and gross margin of its peers, we do believe that while there is a case for ZM to command a premium valuation given its superior growth and gross margins, the current price embeds a significantly higher new customer growth than possible in our view. We expect much of the recent surge in users to be temporary as it primarily comes from free users or educational institutes which are difficult to monetize. Furthermore, privacy and security concerns have already led many schools, educational institutes, and organizations to ban or curtail the usage of Zoom. With the competitive landscape becoming more intense, it is very unlikely ZM will continue to gain market share. We value ZM at 22.3x our FY:2022 sales estimate of $1,189 million. This multiple leads us to a target price of $91.50.

The exhibit below summarizes our peer group multiples.

Exhibit 6: Zoom Video Peer Group Multiples and Price Targets Source: Zoom Video and Singular Research

Exhibit 7 shows stock price targets using various combinations of forward sales per share and P/Sales multiples. Our sales estimates for fiscal 2021 and 2022 are ~$915 and ~$1,189 million, respectively. The portion of the chart not shaded shows stock price targets at various forward P/Sales multiples (essentially all below the industry peer group average) that are above the current price of $150.26 as of April 16, 2020.

Exhibit 7: Forward P/ Sales Ratio Vs. Forward Sales per Share

Rating Definitions

BUY, 30% or greater increase in the next 12 months.

BUY- Long-Term, near term EPS horizon is challenging, attractive long-term appreciation potential.

SELL, 30% or more declines in the next 12 months.

© Copyright 2020 Singular Research

No part of this material may be copied, photocopied or duplicated in any form by any means or redistributed without the prior written consent of Singular Research.

Best of the Uncovereds offers new initiation reports on roughly two dozen companies per year, with a focus on under-followed small and mid caps with significant potential. We provide a quarterly earnings update reports on all companies covered, as well as flash reports on significant news announcements by companies. We go further for members, providing recorded interviews with management teams of covered companies when available and a monthly quantitative based "Market Indicators and Strategy Report."

Disclosure: I am/we are short ZM.