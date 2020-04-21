Schlumberger: Earnings As Expected, But Trouble May Still Be Afoot

On Friday, April 17, 2020, oil well services giant Schlumberger Limited (SLB) announced its first quarter 2020 results. There were very few analysts or commentators that expected the company to perform well given the quickly weaning conditions in the U.S. shale patch. Indeed, the initial headline numbers were mixed as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts in terms of top-line revenues but did beat their earnings estimates. With that said, though, the company did post a very large bottom-line loss in GAAP terms. A closer look at the actual reported results meanwhile does indeed show that the company's results were weaker than what we have come to expect from this company over the years, but it is not unexpected given the decline in oil prices. The company was also unfortunately forced to slash its dividend, which is not something that we really want to see.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Schlumberger's first quarter 2020 earnings results:

Schlumberger reported a total of $7.455 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 5.38% decline over the $7.879 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $776 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a 14.63% decline compared to the $909 million that the firm reported in the year-ago period.

Schlumberger was forced to take an $8.5 billion impairment charge against its goodwill during the quarter. This was caused by a reduction in market valuations during May.

The company was forced to slash its dividend by 75%, to $0.125 per share, in response to the weak current conditions in the energy markets.

Schlumberger reported a net loss of $7.376 billion in the first quarter of 2020. This compares very unfavorably to the $421 million net profit that the company reported in the first quarter of 2019.

It seems essentially certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that Schlumberger saw its revenues decline significantly compared to the previous quarter. One of the biggest reasons for this comes from North America as the decline in oil prices caused customers operating in the continent's various shale reduced their drilling activity in response to the steep decline in oil prices that we saw in March. As I have discussed in various past articles, most recently this one, it is quite expensive to produce and extract oil from various shale plays. This is one reason why very few of these companies were able to turn a profit even when oil prices were much higher. They have responded to the now much lower prices by reducing their drilling activity. This had a negative effect on Schlumberger's revenues, as its North American operations only brought in $2.3 billion, which was a 7% sequential decrease.

Fortunately, Schlumberger was able to offset some of this decline from its international operations. This business unit operates in Russia, Central Asia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Asia, and Australia, among a few others. As many of those reading this are no doubt well aware, several of these nations are the ones that have been waging a price war on U.S. shale so it does appear obvious that they are not reducing their production anywhere near the same degree as the U.S. shale operators.

One thing that we typically see with Schlumberger is that the company's revenues from its various operations in the northern hemisphere decline during the winter months. We saw that here as well. The company noted that revenues from Europe and the United Kingdom were lower in the first quarter than they were in the fourth quarter of 2019, although it did not provide any exact figures. One of the reasons for this was simply due to the fact that it was the winter. Oil and gas companies are almost always less active during these months because the North Sea and some of the marginal seas of the Arctic Ocean can get very harsh during the winter, which makes it more difficult for a company to drill in. This is where the overwhelming majority of the oil and gas produced in both the United Kingdom and Europe is produced. This is why Schlumberger almost always sees its revenues from this area decline during the winter months. The company also blamed the outbreak of COVID-19 for some of the revenue decline here, but it did not specify exactly what it meant by this. Presumably, the company is referring to the fact that the outbreak has caused oil and gas drilling activity to decline as a result of lower oil prices, but this was really only the case during the month of March and not for the other two months during the quarter.

As just mentioned, the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic has caused the price of oil to decline. The way that it did this is by reducing the consumption of the resource. As a combination of social distancing and quarantines have reduced the amount of travel that people engage in and nations have shut down much of their industrial base, oil is no longer being consumed at anywhere near the level that it once was. This has resulted in the oil market being oversupplied by roughly 20-30 million barrels per day. As one might expect, the law of supply and demand would tell us that this should drive down oil prices. This did, in fact, prove to be the case as Brent crude oil currently trades for $19.60, which is the lowest price that it has had since 2002.

Source: Business Insider

This problem could very easily get worse before it gets better. We do not know at this time how long this epidemic will last, with many experts predicting that it could very easily go on for another few months at a minimum. It is unlikely that exploration & production companies will significantly ramp up their drilling activity while prices remain this low and the markets continue to be such heavily oversupplied with oil. This could easily mean that things will get worse before they get better for Schlumberger because the coronavirus-induced oversupply was really only present for one month during the first quarter but it could very easily keep drilling activity suppressed for the entire second quarter or even longer.

One of the biggest disappointments for anyone reviewing these results is certainly the rather substantial net loss during the quarter. However, this problem may not be as bad as it appears at first. As mentioned in the highlights, Schlumberger took an $8.5 billion writedown during the quarter because the low oil prices caused the value of several of the company's assets to decline. Accounting rules require that the company acknowledge this by reducing the value of these assets on its balance sheet. In order to do this, though, it must take a charge against its net income. That is what this charge was. It is important to note, though, that this was a non-cash charge. At no point did the company actually see $8.5 billion leave its bank account during the quarter. As such, we can safely ignore or back out this charge when evaluating the company's underlying performance during the quarter. If we do this, it would have had a net income of $351 million during the period, which is still worse than the $421 million that it had during the prior-year quarter, but it is nowhere near as bad of a comparison as what we actually saw.

The other disappointing thing that we see here was the company decreasing its dividend, but this was not entirely unexpected. As already noted, Schlumberger slashed its dividend by 75% to $0.125 per share. As is always the case, though, it is critical that we make sure that the company can actually afford this dividend. In the case of a company like Schlumberger, the usual way to do this is to look at the company's free cash flow, which is the money left over from its ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. In the first quarter of 2020, Schlumberger had a free cash flow of $179 million. The company also had an average of 1.387 billion shares outstanding during the quarter. Thus, this dividend will end up costing the company approximately $173.375 million. Therefore, it does appear that it can cover this dividend, but there is little room for error, and if it does indeed see a lower free cash flow in the next quarter, which is certainly possible, it could struggle to cover even this reduced dividend.

In conclusion, few people expected that Schlumberger would post a great quarter. This was certainly the case, although it was arguably better than what we expected. The future could be questionable, though, should the COVID-19 epidemic continue for more than a month or two, as seems likely. This will keep drilling activity suppressed and may even pressure the newly reduced dividend. Overall, caution is urged here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.