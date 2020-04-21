Golar LNG Partners: Increasing Clarity

I recently wrote an article on the proposed restructuring of Golar LNG Partners' debt in which I recommended, with a significant caveat, acquiring the preferred units (GMLPP) of the company while avoiding the common units (GMLP). The caveat related to the meeting at which the bondholders were to be asked to approve the restructuring, scheduled for April 21. I warned investors that, while I expected the proposal to be approved, the results of a rejection would be cataclysmic, both for GMLP and GMLPP.

We now have more clarity on the restructuring. On April 17, GMLP announced that, after consultations with bondholders, they have i) made some minor tweaks to the amortization ratios for the restructuring and ii) rescheduled the meeting to May 5. Those changes are of limited interest to holders of GMLPP or GMLP. The important point of the announcement was that approximately 71% and 62% of the holders of the two classes of bonds involved in the restructuring have agreed to support the restructuring. Since only 2/3 of the holders who attend the meeting are required to pass the proposed restructuring, it is now overwhelmingly likely that the resolution will pass. The risk of immediate default and bankruptcy has receded.

The Preferred:

When I wrote my previous article, the preferred was trading at $8.61 - a yield of over 25%. It has since risen (in less than 3 weeks) to $15.46 (up 80%) to yield over 14%. I think it has further to go. The reason is that the restructuring has substantially de-risked the preferred for the following reasons.

Prior to the cash crunch which led to the restructuring, management was actively considering issuing preferred to repurchase common (as more fully described in my previous article). The effect of that is to substantially increase the risk of the preferred without increasing its return. Such actions will no longer be allowed. Any proceeds from the issuance of more preferred units must, under the terms of the restructuring, be used to pay down debt. The effect of that is to decrease the risk of the preferred without decreasing its return. The restructuring effectively prevents the company from growing and diverts all free cash flow, other than the preferred distributions and the common's remaining $0.0202 per quarter, to debt reduction. Every dollar of debt reduction effectively moves the preferred a little further up the capital structure. The restructuring prohibits distributions to the common in excess of $0.0202 per quarter. This prevents management from sending excess cash to common unitholders and ensures it is used to benefit preferred holders, whether by distribution to them or general de-leveraging.

While these restrictions that benefit preferred unitholders (and creditors) only last as long as the restructured bonds remain outstanding, it is difficult to believe that any refinancier would give management a longer leash, given the events that led to the restructuring situation. However, if I am wrong and the debt market recovers sufficient confidence in the management to fully return control of the company, no doubt the preferred stock market will take a similarly positive view of GMLPP.

Therefore, I continue to recommend the preferred stock to investors who believe in the medium-to-long-term case for LNG sea transportation.

However, these units are certainly not risk-free and investors should consider the risks I discuss in 'not out of the woods' section below.

The Common:

When I recommended avoiding GMLP, it was trading at $1.91. It is now at $2.30 - up 20% (again in less than 3 weeks). So far, the market has disagreed with me - and certainly, the positive effect of an ebbing in the risk of bankruptcy has helped. However, I stand by my theory, and here is why.

The effect of the restructuring will be, for at least the next few years, to make the common units into something closer to junior preferred units. The distributions will be capped, although (due to de-leveraging) the risk will be lower, and the liquidation preference will be lower than the existing preferred units - GMLPP. However, unlike regular preferred stock, this one comes with an additional embedded attribute. If management gets its act together, accomplishes the restructurings and the refinancings (while lifting the distribution and other restrictions) and puts the company back in shape to increase future distributions, common units will participate. Let's call this Embedded Blue Sky. This helps us to value GMLP as we can break it into two elements - the junior preferred and the Embedded Blue Sky. Take the junior preferred first - how much should that cost? Clearly, it is worth less than the senior preferred - GMLPP. How much less? This is a judgment call and investors can plug in their own numbers, but I am going to take (for the purposes of illustration) the position of an extremely Panglossian investor and assume that because the company is going to be in great shape from hereon the differences between the classes of preferred are immaterial. Assigning the junior preferred element of GMLP a yield of 14% (same as GMLPP) gives a value of $0.58. Therefore, the Embedded Blue Sky is worth 75% of the current unit price of $2.3. Less unrealistically optimistic investors will value the junior preferred lower and thus get a higher value for the Embedded Blue Sky. I think this is way too high, and at this level, I would sell GMLP and I would keep selling it until its yield (currently 3.5%) at least approached that of GMLPP (currently 14%) - which would imply a price of $0.58.

Not out of the woods...

Finally, a reminder that this is a risky company. Although bankruptcy risk has receded, it has not disappeared. There is no certainty that soon-to-be-the restructured bonds and the company's other unsecured debt (primarily a revolving credit facility maturing in 2022) can be refinanced. The management team's missteps which gave rise to this restructuring, discussed in my previous article, have not only eroded confidence in the company's leadership but will also likely cost tens of millions in additional financing costs. Lenders will be wary about supporting future expansion for the foreseeable future - this will not be a growth story. Approach with caution.

Conclusion

If you believe in the LNG transportation industry for the medium term, GMLPP remains a compelling buy at this level for a small portion of your portfolio. However, remember that this is a small float (less than $150 million at par) with low volume, so use limit orders and be prepared for a slow exit.

I can see no justification for GMLP to hold these levels and investors who have the requisite expertise and tools to short illiquid & volatile stocks should consider doing so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GMLPP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.