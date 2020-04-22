Ride Scorpio Tankers Higher Via Scorpio Bulkers

The same situation returns today, only even more extreme. SALT now trades at less than 50% of the value of its fleet and holdings of STNG.

Investors generated over 30% returns in 4 months via SALT while also benefiting from a higher margin of safety. STNG returned only 4%.

In May 2019, we identified a major discrepancy in Scorpio Bulkers' pricing vs. its underlying holdings in surging Scorpio Tankers.

History doesn't repeat itself, but it does often rhyme. We're presented with a repeat of a super profitable arbitrage opportunity.

History Repeats Itself: Buy SALT to Ride STNG

I published nearly the exact same long thesis on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) in May 2019 in what would go on to be a remarkably profitable run for the company during mid-2019, marking one of my strongest annualized returns even as underlying Scorpio Tankers (STNG) was a laggard throughout midyear.

I highly recommend a review of that report so readers can see the similar setup we had last year. Also keep in mind that Scorpio Tankers, the underlying 'hidden gem' is even more undervalued this time around and is also generating over triple the cash flows this year. I actually think this trade is much better than last year's setup, and we made 30% in 4 months last time.

Essentially, we realized that unloved SALT had a major holding in a popular tanker firm, STNG, yet SALT's valuations didn't account for any of this. I published our findings last May and we generated 40% in 2 months and widely outperformed STNG throughout the year (33% vs. 4% in 4 months):

History is rhyming here. This time, I believe the setup is even better yet. The smart play is to buy Scorpio Bulkers instead of Scorpio Tankers. More advanced traders could consider a pair trade, but I prefer the singular long since I am also very bullish on STNG and it could be more volatile.

Scorpio Bulkers Overview

Scorpio Bulkers is a modern dry bulk pure-play, with 51 controlled vessels (including 22 leaseback financed ships). SALT has the most modern fleet on the market, and although current dry bulk markets are weak, their fleet modernity and heavy scrubber utilization will likely lead to SALT achieving $2-$3k/day strong rates than most peers.

SALT is surviving in these weak markets, approximately cash breakeven at current rates plus expected premiums, yet the stock trades at distressed valuations, recently hitting depths of nearly 40% Price-to-NAV ("P/NAV"). I identified these shares as a key trade opportunity at Value Investor's Edge on 20 April when they were trading in the upper-$19s despite Scorpio Tankers surging due to tanker market optimism.

Scorpio Bulkers was simply trading weakly due to horrible sentiment across most other dry bulk names the past couple days and traders who were starting to bid up STNG in a frenzy hadn't yet made the connection about SALT's underlying holdings of 4.41M shares of STNG. Plus, SALT, recently, completed a 10-1 reverse split which often crushes near-term momentum.

Scorpio Bulkers has 7.25M shares outstanding for a current market capitalization of just $158M. Their STNG holdings alone ($103M) make up nearly two-thirds of their capitalization.

SALT's Hidden Gem: Considerable Holding in STNG

Scorpio Bulkers purchased $100M worth of STNG equity in late-2018 at $18.50/sh. They then paid a special dividend of 1M STNG shares to SALT shareholders in October 2019. They now have 4.41M shares remaining. As of closing prices on 20 April ($23.38), this stake is worth $103M.

Scorpio Tankers is the world's largest and most modern publicly-traded product tanker company. They control a fleet of 137 ships on the water. With LR2 rates surging along with demand for jet fuel storage, STNG is primed for an exceptional 2020 performance.

STNG's fleet is unrivaled in its modernity, with zero vessels built prior to 2012, but their financial leverage remains fairly high. This leverage is a key risk factor, but it can also be a tailwind for equity valuations if rates continue to surge. Although STNG, currently, trades in the $23s and was $17 a week ago, I estimate their current NAV north of $30/sh. If cash flows are as strong as I expect for 1H-2020, NAV could easily be north of $40 by 30 June.

I have long exposure in Scorpio Tankers and that is the more simple trade; however, with STNG surging and SALT languishing, I believe the smarter approach is to consider Scorpio Bulkers.

Breaking Down the Value

If you strip the $103M shareholding away from SALT and leave all other assets and debts intact, you arrive at a NAV of about $31/sh for SALT versus the current pricing in the $21s. Therefore, Scorpio Bulkers is arguably on the cheap-side of things even prior to adding STNG shares into the mix.

SALT's closest three peer comps are, which carry an average P/NAV of 66%:

Eagle Bulk (EGLE)

Genco Shipping (NYSE:GNK)

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

At 66% P/NAV ex-STNG, SALT should be valued at $21/sh. Oddly enough, it seems like the markets would otherwise have this one perfectly right, but they forgot all about those sneaky 4.41M STNG shares!

If we hold the STNG shares at market value ($103M), we arrive with a value of $14.20/sh. SALT is, therefore, arguably worth $35/sh today, the immediate upside of 60%.

Math: ($21/sh at 66% P/NAV + $14/sh of STNG at current market values).

That's 60% of upside without STNG moving a penny. If we believe that STNG is worth about $40/sh by mid-2020 (70% speculative upside), then SALT would be worth $45/sh, for upside of 106%.

Math: ($21/sh Base at 66% P/NAV + $24/sh of STNG at $40/sh).

If you believe that STNG is worth closer to $40 and SALT should logically trade closer to 100% P/NAV, then SALT would trade about $56/sh, for over 150% upside! I agree that's a bit on the bullish end of the spectrum, but whether you're bullish, bearish, or indifferent about the value of STNG, it makes far more sense to buy SALT at these prices.

Conclusion: SALT is a Superior Buy, 60-150% Upside

I believe Scorpio Tankers will do very well overall in 2020 and is an attractive speculative buy at these prices; however, Scorpio Bulkers offers a far better value proposition due to a clear market disconnect.

With nothing else but market irrationality corrected, SALT has 60% of immediate upside. If STNG trades to its reasonable valuation range by mid-2020, SALT could more than double. If SALT's dry bulk prospects also improve, then 150% returns are on the potential table.

Regardless of your enthusiasm for STNG, I believe SALT is a superior buy at these prices. When history rhymes, it's time to listen!

Disclosure: I am/we are long STNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.