Spirit Realty: Preliminary Results Suggest Selloff Far Overdone

COVID-19 has brought fear and uncertainty into the markets - the latter being something the market cannot accept. Spirit Realty (SRC) recently released preliminary first-quarter results which shed light into exactly how much rent it has been able to receive from its tenants, as well as how the struggling restaurant and theater industries may fare now and beyond. SRC maintains a strong balance sheet with minimal near-term debt maturities and ample liquidity. Shares trade with a generous 10% dividend yield. I rate shares a buy.

Preliminary COVID-19 Results Give Reason For Optimism

Let’s start with the easy stuff. SRC has estimated 2020 first-quarter AFFO to come in between $0.71 and $0.73 per share. Occupancy remained strong at 99.4%. SRC raised $17.9 million through their at-the-market program at a share price around $44.75. SRC used those proceeds along with cash on hand to invest in $213 million of properties at a 6.47% cap rate.

The biggest question with regard to retail REITs has been: how much rent will they receive in light of COVID-19? The share price movements seemed to imply a retail reckoning. SRC’s preliminary results suggest otherwise.

SRC disclosed that they have received 60% of April rent and expect to collect 65% to 70% by the end of the month. 9 out of their top 10 tenants and 17 of their top 20 tenants have paid April rent.

SRC disclosed that it has received rent deferral requests from 126 tenants to date. These rent deferral requests aim to defer rents by 30 to 90 days and would be paid back in 12 months. We can see the industries of the tenants who have requested rent deferrals:

The 2.5 times rent coverage of these tenants makes me optimistic that even if SRC needs to extend rent deferrals, then these tenants can afford rent when the economy once again gets up and running.

SRC has noted that investment grade tenants make up 24% of their total rent, and that virtually 0% of these tenants haven’t paid April rent nor have they made any rent deferral requests. This may bode well for NNN REIT peers which have a high percentage of investment grade tenants.

SRC has noted that DoorDash (DOORD) has proven to be very helpful in helping their restaurant operators during these difficult times - based on their rough estimates, their restaurant tenants have seen an approximate 20% decline in their business. In regards to their theater tenants, SRC noted that while they may be one of the last to recover, many of their smaller regional tenants have “really good credits like low debt-to-EBITDA.”

It is worth stressing that since SRC’s tenants are typically freestanding (SRC doesn’t own entire shopping centers), there are no co-tenancy costs associated with reduced occupancy. My take on these results is that the market has underestimated the leverage that commercial real estate landlords have, as well as potentially the resilience of the economy.

Balance Sheet Remains Solid

SRC entered 2020 with a strong balance sheet. SRC estimates that debt to EBITDA should stand at 5.6 to 5.8 times for the quarter. This gives SRC room to increase leverage if needed. SRC has virtually no debt maturing in 2020:

SRC has disclosed that it has $830 million in liquidity, which may come in handy if collected rents decline so precipitously as to not allow for SRC to cover fixed costs such as interest expenses. The next potential balance sheet risk is a violation of the covenants. We can see that SRC is currently in little danger of violating the covenants based on trailing results:

But what if cash flow decreases - would that impact the value of “Total Assets?” In their 2019 10-K, SRC defines total assets: “Maximum leverage ratio (defined as consolidated total indebtedness, to total consolidated undepreciated real estate assets plus the Company’s other assets, excluding accounts receivable and non-real estate intangibles) of 0.60:1.00”

Because indebtedness is using undepreciated real estate assets, this means that SRC should not be in danger of violating the covenants even if cash flow decreases. Note that not all retail REIT peers have their covenants structured as such. The biggest danger to SRC does not appear to be their balance sheet.

Valuation And Price Target

Based on 2019 AFFO of $3.16 and their dividend payout of $2.50 per share, SRC trades at around 8 times AFFO and a 10% yield. My 12-month fair value estimate is $38, representing a 6.5% dividend yield and 12 times AFFO. At that valuation, shares would be priced for 9-10% returns based on the elevated yield and dividend growth. Shares have approximately 60% upside to that price target.

Risks

While SRC has done well in collecting rent in April, there is no guarantee that they will have similar results in May. It is highly likely that collected rent decreases and that SRC will have to issue more rent deferrals. Similarly, even if the economy opens up by early June, many of SRC’s tenants may not be in a strong enough financial position to pay rents. I suspect that SRC may need to deal with rent deferrals for at least two more months.

If widespread bankruptcies and vacancies occur, then SRC may see a decline in cash flows. This would result due to SRC needing to sell off vacant assets at dilutive prices (typically SRC has acquired assets at 6.5% cap rates and dispose of assets at 7.5% cap rates or higher). That said, I believe that current valuations allow for some reduction in cash flows while still allowing for strong shareholder returns.

SRC previously had credit quality issues with their formerly largest tenant in Shopko. SRC has already spun off those assets, but it is possible that the Shopko incident is indicative of deeper underlying issues with credit underwriting. While SRC appears to have a tenant list comparable with peers, it is important to note that their results may differ significantly from peers not only in terms of forward dividend growth but also consistency in occupancy levels and cash flows.

Conclusion

SRC’s preliminary first-quarter results suggest that rent collection has been much better than feared. SRC’s triple net lease structure gives it more flexibility due to the lack of co-tenancy clauses. SRC has a conservatively managed balance sheet which gives it plenty of flexibility and capacity to sustain losses. SRC trades cheaply at a 10% yield. I rate shares a buy.

