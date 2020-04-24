Risks And Roles Of Different Parts Of Your Portfolio During Retirement

One should have a dedicated income piece and a dedicated growth part regardless of the stage in their lives.

The way you construct your portfolio and the strategy surrounding your asset allocation may be more important than the actual securities you select in it.

I would read that sentence at least twice. The strategy of decumulation and the asset allocation of the portfolio are the key determinants of the success of your plan. However, most investors and advisors tend to spend far more time on the individual security selection that goes into the portfolio. Instead, they tend to rely on outdated strategies like the 60/40 portfolio.

(Source: Alpha Gen Capital)

The ratio of income production vs growth production will vary significantly by investor needs, risk tolerances, and objectives.

When we talk about cash flow investments we are concentrating on passive income streams that produce cash on a monthly or quarterly basis. When designing a financial plan for your household, cash flow investments provide the consistent income production that is recurring and steady when attempting to pay off liabilities.

When you get to the point where the income production from the portfolio is large enough to satisfy your needs, your portfolio essentially becomes a "No Sell Portfolio" meaning that you never have to sell anything for living expenses that you don't want to.

When you attain this position, you essentially have a defined benefit pension that's paying you during retirement. If the stock market crashes like it did in 2008, you can relax knowing that you never have to sell down permanently impairing your portfolio and potentially significantly reducing your standard of living during retirement.

Roles

The role each part of your portfolio plays along with each underlying security within that segment of the portfolio should be established and even documented. With efficiency, you can build your portfolio to have many moving parts with an end objective in mind. Whether it's income or growth or something in between, each cog has to be working towards that end objective.

Income Production: Generating yield in today's world is one of the most challenging issues facing investors today. The days of buying CDs, savings bonds, and other ultra-safe distributions to satisfy the income needs are over for the time being. Given the demographic trends, it may be some time before that is the case again. Still, investors relying on old methodologies are likely going to need to adjust their portfolios or lifestyle.

Under the old paradigm (pre-2008), having capital in money markets would produce maybe mid-single digit yields. Today, those yields are near zero, punishing savers. With the 30-year government bond at a record low of ~1.6%, that will be close to your total return over the longer term. Yields worldwide are ultra low. The Greek 10-year recently hit 0.91%, down from more than 42% about eight years ago.

In the last few months we had seen a significant bid in anything that's moderately yielding. Discounts on the highest yielding CEFs had all but disappeared no matter if the distribution is largely your own capital coming back to you. This is definitely the markets entering the greedy phase of the cycle.

Then we saw the stuff hit the fan. Prices fell and discounts widened out but income was largely unchanged. By compartmentalizing your portfolio into these two roles, it may allow you to withstand the market gyrations more.

This income segment of your portfolio should be there to sustain your income needs in retirement. Whether you are retired or not doesn't matter. Income during the accumulation phase gets reinvested. But once you are retired, it becomes very easy to "flip the flag" and stop the reinvesting and start the process of taking that income as a paycheck replacement.

Cash flow investing is important. Once you spend cash or principal, it's gone forever. But cash flow continues pouring in every month/quarter/semi-annual period. It's there to offset monthly liabilities without the anxiety that stems from dipping into principal.

The amount allocated to this piece of your portfolio is dependent on a host of things including portfolio need (withdrawal rate), risk tolerance, and flexibility in spending. The key is keeping that income production consistent to meet your needs allowing you greater optionality when allocating the rest of your capital.

Growth Production:

The growth piece of the portfolio is there for long-term capital appreciation. While inflation has been nearly non-existent in the last 12 years, it could materialize again at any point. While high income production is a good way to replicate the paycheck and prevent you from having to feel like you're pulling out of savings, we still need to make sure we at least maintain purchasing power by growing assets over time.

Capital gains from your equities are nice, and over time should greatly exceed that of your other asset types, but they are NOT consistent. This can be done in a myriad of ways including individual stocks, exchange traded funds for broad, cheap access, and mutual funds.

The reason why we do not depend on this growth bucket for our spending needs is the erratic nature of the returns. Wall Street likes to quote "average rates of returns" as a means of meeting your spending needs. For example, if you plan on withdrawing 4% from your portfolio annually, you just need to generate an average rate of return in excess of that for the principal not to fall, right? Wrong!

Average rate of return is not the same thing as cash flow and doesn't factor in the sequence of those returns. Mark Mappa likes to say - you cannot spend rate of return. Since the return is not guaranteed or known in advance, it is hard, nearly impossible, to base your retirement income plan on it. This is why we don't!

Over any 30-year period, stocks will outperform bonds. It's my contention with yields at all-time lows, stocks should outperform bonds over any 10-year period going forward until rates rise. So we need that kind of accelerator in our portfolios for wealth creation and capital accumulation. It's also a source of capital to increase income production if the need arises. For example, in 2019, portfolios rose nicely thanks to risk assets of nearly all types. If an unexpected expense came up one could tap some capital gains opportunistically to pay those expenses.

Additionally, as we noted in our annuity article "Guaranteed Retirement Income Should Be Considered For Part of Your Bond Allocation" how investors can fund lifetime income opportunistically when they experience capital gains from their growth bucket. This only works at or near retirement but each year that a portfolio experiences a certain rate of return, they can sell the "gain" and place that capital into a lifetime income annuity and lock in the cash flow for life.

The Shift In Retirement

Historically, retirement looked a lot different. The average retiree in 1950 had a small pension, Social Security, cash value life insurance, and some dividends from dividend stocks. Then Wall Street took over and through some innovative marketing and messaging, shifted the focus to "growth." In the 1980s, companies focused primarily on growing the share price rather than growing the dividend payment. Executives at corporations changed their compensation to stock options and equity awards so they were far more incentivized to grow the share price as well.

Wall Street in the last four decades has changed the mindset of retirement and retirement planning toward rate of return over cash flow. That doesn't mean you shouldn't have investments focused on growth. But that should be long-term capital that has a different objective: Primarily legacy, charitable, or emergency expenses.

Risks

Longevity Risk: This is simply the risk that you live longer. I know, it's not really bad that you live longer as you get to enjoy retirement for more years. However, people continue to live healthier lives, and along with better medicine, live much longer than previous generations.

The average 65-year-old male will live another 20 years now. And that's the average! That means half of 65-year-old males will live longer than 20 years. If you are married and age 65, there is a 50/50 chance that one of you will live to age 92 and a 25% chance that one will live to 97!

The number of Americans who lived to age 100 or more increased 43% in the prior decade and is expected to double in the next! When planning for retirement, you cannot just plan to age 85 or 90. You really need to plan to age 95 or 100 and possibly more.

Even better would be to build a plan that is perpetual and can literally go on forever. We discuss this in greater detail in our service.

Withdrawal Risk: This is another risk factor that falls completely on the individual, meaning it has zero market risk. Withdrawal risk is the amount of money you pull from the portfolio annually divided by the amount in the portfolio itself. When aggregating your assets, you use only liquid investable assets, also called total liquid assets or "TLA."

In today's digital world, most people know how much money they have and many track their expenses. Most banks have apps that keep detailed financial analysis of their assets, income, and spending.

Withdrawal risk is the risk that your spending in relation to your total liquid assets is too high. The percentage factor that's "safe" continues to decline as interest rates have come down. The infamous 4% rule was developed almost three decades ago in a completely different financial environment. His analysis looked at statistical data to where the success rate was greater than 95%. A success being that the investor did NOT outlive their assets.

Today, most studies show that you would need to be down to 3% or below to get a 95% or greater risk factor, depending on what you use for future returns.

Sequence of Returns Risk: During the accumulation phase, it makes little difference what order you achieve your returns. However, once you retire, the average returns you achieve are no longer important. The day you retire becomes critical as that dictates the order of returns. Essentially, when you were born and decided to stop working has more to do with a successful retirement than anything else.

Sequence risk is simple. If the market falls for the first few years after you start withdrawing from your portfolio, you could be in trouble! It means you are in for a retirement adjustment meaning that you must expect your assets to last less time or reduce the amount you withdrawal thereby reducing your standard of living.

Check out the chart below. Mr Smith and Ms Jones have identical portfolios and take out the same amount of money. The only difference is when they retired and thus the returns realized in the first few years. In fact, Ms. Jones had a lower average return and had plenty of money for retirement while Ms Smith ran out even though she had a higher average rate of return.

(Source: Financial Perspectives)

Our portfolio strategy is geared toward mitigating ALL of these risks at once. We are cash flow/income investors instead of being capital gain believers. Capital gains are elusive. We have no knowledge of when they will come nor in what magnitude. That's why at this point in the cycle, it makes sense to focus more on consistent cash flow.

Concluding Thoughts

Segmenting your portfolio is a strategy a lot of investors do today in order to organize their portfolios. Organization helps the investor better align each segment for their respective end goals. In my growth bucket, I have several ETFs for broad equity exposure as well as some individual stocks that I like. Most of those are very long-term investments - I'm not a trader by any stretch of the imagination.

The income bucket is far more complex and difficult to implement. Most investors or advisors simply purchase a large one-stop fund solution like PGIM Total Return (PDBAX) or Fidelity Total Bond (FEPIX). The yields on those funds are going to be low given future interest rates. We believe investors today need to do something different than what was done for the last few decades.

Cash flow investing is likely to be the strategy of the future and we think we will look back on it similar to how we look at the 60/40 portfolio today. Remember, you cannot rely on rates of return (and you cannot spend it either!). Cash flow is consistent and far more reliable than capital gains. For those that are risk averse, or at or near retirement, building a strong income stream is paramount to combat the risks laid out above and securing a happy retirement.

