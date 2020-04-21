Not Much Downside In Ford Motor Stock, With Government Rescue Likely If Needed

The Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), about to post a $2 billion quarterly loss and running out of liquidity with its plants shut down, can’t have many of its nine lives left.

Ford borrowed $8 billion more last week. Smart institutional investors will gravitate to the newest series of high-yielding junk bonds, issued last week, which for the moment feel safer than the common shares, whose dividend was suspended for the foreseeable future on March 19.

To many, the deck looks stacked against Ford

If you are of the same opinion as many of the participants on chat boards, Ford is more or less finished: a superannuated automaker playing out its last days, facing tough competition against a backdrop of worldwide overcapacity for vehicle manufacturing and borderline impossible fuel efficiency and electrification mandates from governments.

I will argue the opposite: Ford is an esteemed name in the American industry. For all of the company’s missteps, no presidential administration will want to sign off on its failure. Bold fiscal and monetary action by the Fed and the U.S. Treasury during the coronavirus crisis strongly suggest that Ford will get a lifeline, if it needs one, preventing a wipeout of common equity similar to that which happened during the government’s reorganization of General Motors (NYSE:GM) in 2009.

Whether Ford deserves to be liquidated and its assets reorganized under whatever terms new owners – or the U.S. government? – might decide is a debate better left to free-market idealists and those who believe that some institutions are just too big – and too important – to fail.

According to my argument, Ford shares – even temporarily paying no dividend – are likely to survive and thus look like a rich short-term trading opportunity.

Shut plants mean no revenue

The immediate cloud of financial uncertainty hanging over the automaker stems from no clear decision or announcement as to when Ford assembly plants will begin operating again, and therefore restore cash flow. The restart dates could become definite once Michigan’s lockdown is relaxed and the consensus medical advice is clear-cut, perhaps by early May. Or perhaps later.

A recent wild card is tornado damage to a Borg Warner plant in South Carolina that supplies key transmission parts for some of Ford’s most profitable models, announced late last week.

Damage at Borg Warner plant, Source: AutoNews

Doubts about Ford’s future were swirling prior to the pandemic, epitomized by the management shakeup leading to the ouster of Joe Hinrichs, a potential successor to CEO Jim Hackett, and the promotion of another potential successor, Jim Farley, who was named chief operating officer on February 7.

Following last year’s disastrous launch of the company’s new Ford Explorer model, faith in Hackett’s $11 billion restructuring of the company, announced in July 2018, was in free fall. Ford lowered earnings guidance for 2020 after posting a 57% decline in unadjusted net income for the third quarter.

On April 16, Hackett and Farley unveiled a series of management changes and new strategic priorities meant to accelerate the nearly two-year-old restructuring by:

“...sharpening Ford’s focus on product and launch execution; fully leveraging smart, connected vehicles and big data to better serve customers; improving quality and lowering costs; and creating a dedicated commercial vehicle business in the U.S. and Canada.”

Farley turns to digital

Following a ten-week “deep dive” and strategic review, Farley concluded that in addition to improving the traditional automaking processes, including launches of new vehicle models, Ford must move faster to capitalize on opportunities to develop data-driven, digital businesses in automotive connectivity. In other words, turning the car into a rolling computer that can derive revenue and profit from data in addition to the price of the vehicle.

Jim Farley, COO; Source: Ford Motor Co.

Farley also highlighted opportunities to create stronger commercial vehicle businesses in North America and Canada. He told the Detroit News that commercial vehicles could be treated “as a business” rather than a set of vehicle models. Increasingly, commercial vehicles are mobile offices and require hardware and software applications that let the owner transact business on the go.

How much revenue any of these initiatives can bring Ford is an open question, one for which Farley will eventually be under intense pressure to provide answers.

For the short term, buyers of the shares at current prices stand to be rewarded within a short period for Ford’s mere survival, its return to financial stability – and perhaps even a return to investment grade status and resumption of the dividend. With Ford shares hovering in the vicinity of $5 each, not much downside exists. As to the upside, they’ve traded at $10.56 within the past year and as high as $15.77 in the past five years.

I don’t think many risk-averse investors would want to speculate on Ford's stock using money they might need for retirement or to pay for college education. If you have a patriotic streak for the great names in American business, or nostalgia for some vehicle models like the Ford Mustang or Thunderbird or Lincoln Continental, a small flyer on a very troubled company could prove rewarding as well as amusing.

