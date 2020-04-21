Top Monthly Paying Dividend Dogs And Funds For May

Analyst annual-targets revealed that investing $5k in the lowest priced five of ten top yield MoPay US exchange equities produced 2.45% LESS gain than $5k invested in all ten.

Items: 1. Top MoPay stock gains; 2. Overall best MoPay gainers; 3. Funds vs. Equities; 4. Fund risks/rewards. All per prices as of 4/20/20.

U.S. MoPay equities are neither bigger nor better. Canadian MoPays are omitted but many Canadian firms are U.S. listed OTC. CEICs/ETFs/ETNs are combined US/Canadian and limited to yields >9%.

Here are the May U.S. exchange-traded monthly-paid (MoPay) dividends, upsides, and net-gains: 1. Stocks by-yield (78); 2. Stocks by price-upside (30); 3. Closed-End-Investments, Exchange-Traded-Funds and Notes (CEICs/ETFs/ETNs) by yield>11.45% (80).

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimated Top Ten MoPay Equities To Net 53.19% to 231.81% Gains By May 2021

Six of the ten top-yield MoPay stocks (shaded in the chart below) were verified as being among the top-ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. Thus, the yield-based strategy for this MoPay group, as graded by broker estimates for this month, proved 60% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1000 invested in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the one year analyst median target prices for those stocks, as reported by YCharts, produced the data points. Note: one-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to May 2021 were:

source: YCharts

PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) netted $2,318.08 based on dividend, plus the median of target prices estimated by two analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for PRT.

Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) netted $1,489.00 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from two analysts less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for CLNC.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) netted $1,396.50 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 27% more than the market as a whole.

Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) netted $1,171.22 based on a median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 84% more than the market as a whole.

American Finance Trust (AFIN) netted $923.82 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from three analysts less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for AFIN.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) was forecast to net $826.25 based on the median of target estimates from nine analysts, plus estimated annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 41% more than the market as a whole.

EPR Properties (EPR) netted $730.81 based on a median of target price estimates from eleven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 43% more than the market as a whole.

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) netted 581.98, based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% more than the market as a whole.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) netted $550.93 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 23% more than the market as a whole.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) netted $531.89 based on the median of target estimates from three analysts, plus estimated annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 7% over the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 105.21% on $1k invested in each of these ten MoPay stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 16% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

May Monthly Pay Dividend Data

Three lists produced numerous actionable conclusions and several more un-numbered results. To draw these conclusions and results, April 20 closing prices and estimated annual dividends were referenced from YCharts. Monthly pay (MoPay) equity (1) yield and (2) upside potential lists were compared and contrasted against (3) a high yield (and higher risk) MoPay CEICs/ETFs/ETNs list. Note: YCharts data policy retains frequency of pay status on its lists for one year after termination.

Monthly Pay Dividend Qualities

Quarterly, Semi-Annual and Annual dividend investors anxiously await announcements from a firm, fund, or brokerage to learn if their next dividend will be higher, lower, or paid at all.

Monthly pay stocks, funds, trusts, and partnerships inform the holder every four and one third weeks by check and/or statement. If the entity reduces or suspends a payment, the holder can sell out of the investment immediately to cut future losses.

This advantage has been curtailed when companies suddenly cut monthly dividends to save cash. Numerous prominent MoPay firms declared dividend cuts between December 2016 and April 2020.

Former MoPay top ten regular by yield. Bluerock Residential (BRG) announced in December it is retreating to quarterly dividend payments "in keeping with industry tradition."

Third, Capitala Finance Corp. cut its monthly payout from $0.13 to $0.0833 as of October 30, 2017.

Tahoe Resources (TAHO) skipped its monthly payouts and dropped out as a MoPay resource in 2018.

Top yield stock for October 2016, Orchid Island Capital (ORC), released this cautionary note with its monthly dividend announcements: "The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future." ORC directors proceeded to back-up their words with actions cutting the dividend from $0.14 to $0.11 in February, to $0.09 in March, to $0.08 in September, 2018, and to $0.055 for May 2020.

In July 2019, ARMOUR Residential REIT cut its payout from $0.19 to $0.17 and will shift to Q dividends in June, 2020 "to maintain greater flexibility and generate increased liquidity."

The U.S. exchange MoPay segment is volatile, transitive, and shrinking. More trades in monthly pay equities are available from Canadian firms, many of which are picking up U.S. OTC authorization.

List One:

78 US Exchange Traded Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Yield

source: YCharts

Top ten of these US exchange listed monthly pay dividend equities showing the best yields into May represented three of the eleven Morningstar market sectors, with representative firms split 2, 3, and 5 between the energy, real estate, and financial services sectors.

Firstly, two energy representatives placed first, and third, Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) [1], and PermRock Royalty Trust [3].

Secondly, real estate equities took the second, seventh, and tenth slots, Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [2], ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [7], and EPR Properties [10].

Finally, in fourth place was the first of five financial services sector representatives, Capitala Finance Corp. [4]. The others placed fifth, sixth, eighth, and ninth, Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) [5], Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) [6], Chesswood Group Ltd. (OTCPK:CHWWF) [8], and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. [9], to complete the May MoPay top ten list by yield.

List Two:

Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Price Upside

The results shown below from YCharts for MoPay dividend stocks as of market closing price April 20 were compared with analyst median target prices one year-out. The ten top stocks displayed 38.17% to 204.35% price upsides for the next year based on analyst 1 yr. targets.

source: YCharts

Seven (tinted) of the ten on this price upside list were members of the top ten list by yield. The first five places on this upside list went to: PermRock Royalty Trust [1], Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [2], ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [3], Capitala Finance Corp. [4], American Finance Trust Inc. [5].

The lower level five were, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. [6], EPR Properties [7], Gladstone Commercial Corp. [8], Solar Senior Capital Ltd. [9], and Stellus Capital Investment Corp. [10].

Price upside, of course, was defined as the difference between the current price and analyst target one-year median price targets for each stock.

Those ten MoPay stocks showing the highest upside price potential into 2020 were gleaned from 30 selected by yield. Three to nine analysts have historically provided the most accurate median target price estimates.

List Three:

Monthly Pay Dividend Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes, by Yield

Eighty top monthly dividend paying (MoPay) Closed End Funds, Exchange Traded Funds and Notes listed below were culled from nearly 800 candidates. Yields greater than 15.8% calculated as of April 20 determined the top ten.

source: YCharts

The top ten monthly paying dividend investment companies, funds, & notes showing the biggest yields per YCharts & Yahoo Finance data featured three open-ended investment companies [ETFs] five closed-ended investment companies [CEICs], and two uncollateralized debt instruments [ETNs].

source: YCharts

Three Open Ended Investment Companies placed first, sixth, and ninth, InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) [1], Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) [6], and Virtus InfraCap US Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) [9].

Five closed end investment companies placed second through fifth, and tenth: Eagle Point Credit Co. LLC (ECC) [2]; Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) [3]; OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) [4]; Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) [5]; RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corp. (RSF) [10].

Finally, two Uncollateralized debt instruments (ETNs) captured the seventh and eighth positions: UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg DJ Sel Div ETN (DVYL) [7]; ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Lvrgd Pref Stk ETN (PFFL) [8], to complete the top ten Exchange Traded Notes, Exchange Traded Funds, and Closed End Investment Companies list for May, 2020.

Compare Equity To Fund Performance

source: YCharts

Note that the top ten equity dividends are priced 3% less than those of the top ten funds as they were in March and April. They were 2% apart in December and November 2019 but in October they were 1% less. For September equities were 2% under funds but in August they were equal. The difference is likely found in management fees collected in the fund world and the price of risk.

Background and Actionable Conclusions

Yield Metrics Found No Advantage For Five Lowest Priced Of Ten High Yield MoPay Equities

source: YCharts

Ten monthly pay stock equities were ranked by yield. Those results, verified by YCharts and Yahoo Finance, produced the following charts.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten High Yield MoPay Dividend Stocks (11) Would Produce 85.85% VS. (12) 86.01% Net Gains from All Ten by May, 2021

source: YCharts

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks in the top ten MoPay dividend dog kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 2.45% less net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced MoPay dividend dog, PermRock Royalty Trust was predicted to deliver the best net gain of 231.81%.

source: YCharts

Lowest priced five MoPay dividend stocks estimated as of April 20 were: Permianville Royalty Trust; PermRock Royalty Trust; Chesswood Group Ltd.; Oxford Square Capital Corp.; Capitala Finance Corp., with prices ranging from $1.48 to $3.53.

Higher priced five MoPay dividend equities estimated as of April 20 were: Great Elm Capital Corp.; Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.; PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.; ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.; EPR Properties, whose prices ranged from $3.72 to $24.58.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The same technique, you now see, may someday be usable to find rewarding dogs in the MoPay Stock kennel.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It is also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

Gains/declines as reported do not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for your MoPay dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts.com; www.dividend.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog Photo: topdogtips.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.