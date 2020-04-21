Destination XL Group: Uncertain Future

Destination XL Group (DXLG) is one of a multitude of smaller specialty retailers who have seen their share prices decline into the single digits - and sometimes below a dollar - in the face of weak operating results, persistent losses, burdensome debt, and increasing competition.

However, of those specialty retailers, Destination XL consistently appeared to be one of those with the possibility of turning the corner. A leader in its market segment, the company has been nearly profitable in each of the last four years before impairment and restructuring charges. In addition, insiders have been consistently purchasing shares over the last year and hold nearly 15 million shares - 28% of the company's outstanding common stock.

Nonetheless, despite consistent optimism from management the company has been unable to maintain its gross margins and sufficiently excise operating expenses to squeeze out the extra few dollars necessary to return the company to profitability. The lack of progress has been emphasized by management's consistently positive perspective, lauding recent progress generating thin free cash flows and relatively unprofitable wholesale revenues.

The advent of the coronavirus and the resulting closure of many retail stores - including all of the company's stores - will severely impact the company and, possibly, exile any remaining opportunity to salvage the core business.

In this article, we focus on the core business, our projections on the potential impact of coronavirus related store closures and the company's ability to withstand the resulting cash flow drain, and the possibility that the company will eventually find a way to profitability should it survive in the interim.

The Core Business

Destination XL Group is the largest retailer by revenues in a niche segment typically referred to as men's big and tall apparel. The company operates 323 retail stores across a number of brands in addition to an e-commerce platform which generated approximately 23.1% of the company's retail revenues in the last year. The e-commerce channel is growing in importance, having risen from 21.6% of retail sales in the prior year (albeit on a larger retail base) and exceeding 24% of retail sales in the fourth quarter.

Destination XL controls, by some estimates, nearly half of the retail men's market for big and tall apparel, a dominant position with major competitors consisting of selected retailers and department stores, notably J.C. Penney (JCP). The market for men's big and tall clothing is estimated at around $1 billion though market segment revenue growth has been mixed in the last few years. Interestingly, the men's market is small compared to that for its corollary, the women's plus size market, which is far larger at an estimated $20 billion while also supporting above average overall growth.

The dynamics of the business can be challenging, as is the case for any specialty retailer, for a number of reasons: a comparative lack of branded apparel and styles across the segment, a willingness on the part of customers to identify in the product category, and increasing competition from online retailers which can sometimes offer a larger range of product sizes and styles. Still, Destination XL has shown a measure of strength despite the headwinds with total revenues increasing in all but one year over the last decade though sometimes by rather marginal amounts. J.C. Penney's recent adjustments to its offerings and promotions in the men's big and tall category (and potential store closing in the event of a bankruptcy), should provide additional opportunities for Destination XL to capture additional market share.

Destination XL has most recently focused on converting (or rebranding) legacy Casual Male XL store locations into DXL locations, a process which the company began testing in 2018 and expanded in 2019. Initial results have been quite positive with comparable store sales increasing by an average 24% in the year following a conversion/rebranding while conversions of existing locations require much less capital investment store (approximately $175,000 versus $450,000) than a new or relocated store.

Destination XL has a further 50 standard stores and 28 outlet stores sporting the Casual Male XL brand remaining to either convert into DXL brand locations or close and consolidate with existing DXL locations. The base of stores remaining to be converted/rebranded provides a potential revenue tailwind. A continuation of the prior comparable store sales trend, assuming it holds for the remaining store locations, suggests the company could gain as much as an additional $15 million in annual revenues upon completion of the conversions. The company had planned on converting/rebranding an additional 14 Casual Male XL stores during 2020. Unfortunately, the company has deferred any additional capital expenditures for the balance of the year due to the need to conserve cash in the face of store closures.

The growth in revenues over the last six years due to core market conditions and store conversions has left Destination XL tantalizingly close to generating an annual net profit (excluding impairment and restructuring charges) although realization has eluded the company. Indeed, as revenues have grown since reaching a low point in 2014, the company has been agonizingly close to profitability in almost all of the subsequent years.

The optimism has not been entirely misplaced - had the company not incurred a 100 basis point decline in gross margins in the last fiscal year associated with increased clearance and promotional activity and a shift towards branded clothing and (and excluding a 20 basis point expense related to an inventory write-down), the company would have reported a small profit for the year. The exact extent of the decline associated with clearances and promotions versus the sales shift towards branded clothing is not quite clear, so the company may still have posted a small loss given some of the shift would have been outside of the company's control, but nonetheless the company once again came close.

Unfortunately, coming close - especially year after year - is not quite good enough. The optimism still proved overly optimistic as the company has to maintain gross margins and trim expenses despite rising revenues. The company's net loss has persisted as gross margins have consistently declined, usually in line with the company's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expense (including depreciation and amortization) when calculated as a percentage of revenues:

It's rather surprising the company hasn't been able to boost gross margins - or reduce operating expenses - by the narrow margin necessary to return to profitability in any of the last several years. The issue is partially structural as SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenues, which has run in the mid to high 40% range since 2012, have persistently been above those of other special apparel retailers (both men's and women's) and even above those of faltering J.C. Penney. The company's revenues per store location are also below average for the industry running at roughly $1.1 million per store after excluding e-commerce retail revenues. The company also hasn't demonstrated a consistent ability to leverage fixed costs against growing revenues.

Management's decisions with respect to capital allocation have also been somewhat questionable over the last few years. Heavy capital expenditures did little to grow revenues, saddling the company with high depreciation and amortization expense which the business didn't sustain (instead of reducing debt), while several million in free cash flow were wasted repurchasing shares instead of, again, reducing debt and increasing operating flexibility. Indeed, we have other concerns about management's allocation of capital resources which have contributed to the company's inability to post a profit.

The bottom line, though, is that in those years of near profitability and positive operating cash flows, management did not see fit to act aggressively to review selling, general, and administrative expenses, trim capital expenditures, or pay down the company's debt. The lack of progress is even more surprising in the context of the company's share ownership, which we discussed earlier, since a marginal improvement in profitability - and reduction of outstanding debt which further hinders the company's ability to achieve profitability - would have a far larger impact on insider's wealth.

Unfortunately, even the company's positive revenue growth trend in recent years doesn't necessarily reflect strength in the underlying business.

Wholesale Segment

Indeed, the brightest spot in the company's revenue picture notwithstanding the coronavirus related impact is the company's relatively new wholesale division. However, revenue growth in this segment may not be as appealing as it would first appear.

The challenge with the wholesale segment is that while the growth potential is high the gross margins are relatively low. We estimate the company's gross margins in the wholesale segment to have been in the mid to low teens for 2019, up from the high single digits from the year before but still roughly a third of the company's retail gross margins. The incremental revenue growth on the top line related to wholesale revenues thus translates into a very modest impact on gross margins to offset the related SG&A expenses, provide a somewhat false sense of progress for the overall company.

The wholesale segment has the potential to benefit the company in the longer run provided the company can continue to expand the gross margin. However, absent significant gross margin expansion in the wholesale division, wholesale revenue cannot salvage the company's profitability and the effort spent in this area to the detriment of the core retail business will provide a significant drain on the company's efforts and, ultimately, the financial viability of the company as a whole to the extent that three dollars of revenue on the wholesale side are required to equal a dollar of revenue generated on the retail side.

Incremental Progress

The lack of progress on operating expenses over the last several years combined with the wholesale segment gross margin issue is emblematic, in our view, of a lack of energy on the part of management when it comes to turning around the business. The efforts to date have proven woefully insufficient.

In addition, management has a tendency in the face of this to overemphasize the incremental progress. In the fourth quarter conference call, management was quite pleased to have achieved a marginally positive comparable store sales result though we grant growth in the e-commerce channel was a clear positive. In addition, we felt undue weight was placed on using $2.4 million in free cash flows to pay down debt, a repayment rate which would have placed the company on a trajectory - before coronavirus - to extinguish the company's debt in an extended period of more than 20 years. It rather begs the question why the company didn't use an excess $4.7 million available two years ago to reduce debt (and increase financial flexibility) instead of repurchasing shares.

In short, we're not especially impressed with management on several levels. Positive changes are being made - and this should be acknowledged - but those positive changes were occurring too slowly in the context of the business to make a material difference to the bottom line.

Coronavirus, then, is only one of many challenges facing the company. However, it is the more immediate challenge facing the company - and for that matter virtually all of retail.

Impact of Store Closures

In order to assess the potential impact of store closures on retail enterprises, we've developed model to project the potential financial impact of store closures. The model - which we continue to refine - incorporates a number of factors to project the cash flow and earnings impact on a given retailer and establish a basis for assessing the company's ability to sustain operations in light of the company's cash position and available liquidity relative to cash requirements and debt maturities.

The variables which go into our analysis are myriad, including the following:

the degree to which physical retail sales transfer to online channels;

the degree to which revenues are impacted by general economic conditions;

the gross and operating margins applicable to cost of goods separate from selling expenses and store operating costs;

the gross and operating margins of online sales as differentiated from physical store sales;

the degree to which the company continues to compensate employees despite store closures;

the degree of which the company receives rent concession from landlords;

the impact on income taxes associated with losses.

In addition, in calculating the cash flows for the business, it's necessary to estimate various cash flows items, such as capital expenditures and depreciation, existing commitments for inventory which may be noncancelable, nondeferrable, or already in transit, payment of dividends, etc. In most cases, though, we either have specific announcements from companies that dividends have been suspended, at least for a short term. In cases without specific announcements, we have generally assumed a suspension of stock buyback activity with dividends generally suspended for a period of time if not necessarily the entire projection period.

The estimation of so many variables - many of which are highly uncertain - inherently results in a high degree of uncertainty in the results. The uncertainty manifests itself in a rather wide range of projected potential outcomes. In some cases we know specific information, for example, that approximately 11% of the company's revenues are generated through its online channel, even if we're uncertain the degree to which physical store sales will transition to the online channel during store closures or the magnitude of any crosspollination effect retail stores have on online channel sales. The specific values for various other factors are often not specifically disclosed in company financial statements (for example, the gross and operating margins applicable to online revenues versus store revenues) in which case we have attempted to estimate these values based on available financial information in combination with referencing general industry percentages and ratios to perform a common sense check on the results and assess their reasonableness. We've also projected results based on a range of assumptions for each variable to establish sensitivity and ranges of values which we consider reasonable approximations for outcomes. In cases where results are especially sensitive to certain assumptions, we have more closely assessed and tested those assumptions for reasonableness.

Finally, we've also made assumptions with respect to the duration of physical store closures without regard to specific company announcements on projected reopening dates. In many cases the announced tentative reopening dates appear optimistic and destined to slide further into the future based on the trajectory of infections, discussions with and projections by medical professionals, and the increasing implementation of stay-at-home orders, etc. The baseline we have used in our projections is for stores to remain closed for approximately three months (i.e., roughly through the middle of June) although our more extreme stress testing extends this time period through the middle of July.

Since the objective of the model is to assess a retailer's ability to weather physical store closures, our assumptions are somewhat weighted towards a more pessimistic view on outcomes. In cases where the company has made specific statements with respect to compensation of employees, etc., we incorporate those statements into our projections. In cases where no such statement has been made, we assume, for example, that a company will continue to compensate employees, at least to some degree and for some period of time, in addition to paying rent and other fixed expenses associated with its physical stores without any concessions from landlords. In terms of cash flows, we have not assumed a complete cessation of capital expenditures. The biases allow for a more sober estimate of survivability since the results, while by no means a worst case scenario, don't incorporate overly optimistic assumptions.

Destination XL has already announced a number of moves to reduce expenses during store closures, including furloughing the majority of its store employees and some of its corporate staff, reducing (albeit temporarily) base compensation for remaining employees and executives, cancelling orders (up to $55 million so far), and deferring capital spending. The company is discounting spring inventory online, in part thought promotions aimed at driving unit volume, in an attempt to increase cash conversion and move merchandise. Destination XL has not made any specific announcements regarding rent payments aside from stating that the company has requested rent relief from and is in discussions with landlords. In comparison, certain competitors have announced more aggressive approaches to rent payments in the face of some landlords stating that rent remains due in full. Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), for example, has publicly announced its intention to suspend making rent payments as it negotiates with landlords. However, we should note that Destination XL technically has few if any locations in traditional malls although many locations are in shopping areas adjacent to malls and other typically high traffic areas.

Our model, incorporating all of these factors, suggests the company will incur significant losses in fiscal 2021 while will continue into fiscal 2022. We presently project losses per share of between ($0.75) and ($1.25) for fiscal 2021 and approximately ($0.20) to ($0.30) for fiscal 2022 with the possibility of a marginal profit no earlier than fiscal 2023. A profit in fiscal 2023, however, is based on what we consider likely to be rather optimistic estimates of gross and operating margins.

In terms of cash flow and cash requirements, our model projects that the company will need between $33 million and $49 million of liquidity at the nadir in the second quarter with a net negative cash flow by the end of the year of closer to $20 million to $30 million. The company's existing revolving loan, coupled with the recent amendments below, may be sufficient - barely - under these scenarios to bridge the gap until stores reopen and some level of store traffic emerges from the ashes. However, in the case the revolving loan and credit amendments prove insufficient, given the variability in the projections and the likely reduction in availability, Destination XL may still need to find some other source of cash or work out an additional amendment with lenders.

In this regard, the company has already exercised some options. In addition to drawing $30 million on its revolving loan credit facility to boost immediate cash liquidity, the company just last week amended its credit agreements with Bank of America (BAC) to, among other things, allow the issuance of promissory notes to vendors, eliminate a springing maturity and reduce minimum availability covenants, e balances, and add an extra cash provision based on availability. The amendments, though came at a cost to the company though extending the applicable rates on certain debt which were scheduled to step down, increasing the applicable interest rate margins on the company's revolving loan and FILO facility, and instituting an interest rate floor. The low end of our cash flow estimates, completed before announcement of the amendments, appears to roughly align with the financing secured by management in the amended credit agreements.

Fortunately, Destination XL is not also laboring under any immediate debt maturities as the FILO facility and revolving loan represent the company's only debt outside of working capital accounts. The facility and term loan both mature on May 24, 2023. In our current view, Destination XL should be able to survive the short term hit although, possibly, just at the edge of insolvency.

The Post Coronavirus Situation

The question of what will be left after having survived - assuming it can - is perhaps even more difficult to answer with any degree of certainty. In the longer term, the challenge we have with Destination XL is that the reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses required to become profitable (or, alternately, the increase in gross margins required) appear nearly unattainable.

In order to achieve profitability, in essence, either gross margins need to return to those levels experienced in the early part of the last decade, SG&A expenses need to fall to a level the company has not achieved in the last decade, or some combination of these factors.

The effort is perhaps a little earlier in that a good part of the improvement in total SG&A expenses, in which we include depreciation and amortization, comes from the simple fact that the company's capital expenditures have recently been running below depreciation expense, ensuring depreciation and amortization expense will continue to decline in coming years. The net impact on cash flows, which are critical to the company repayment of debt, is neutral, such that the additional income statement profitability has no impact on the company's cash flows other than a modest income tax offset which isn't material given the company's accumulated losses.

The lack of significant free cash flows going forward we also see as a clear impediment to longer term success as this will continue to inhibit the company's ability to reduce debt, reduce interest expense, and increase financial flexibility. We'd have strongly preferred to see modestly less capital investment in the business over the last several years and greater attention to debt reduction, especially given current circumstances.

In any case, while the present coronavirus situation and the uncertainty around the short and long-term impact on the economy make any projection of future results fraught with uncertainty, this is our task. Our projections suggest the company will continue to post losses for both fiscal years 2021 and 2022, as noted above, with the potential for a small profit in 2023 and a larger profit in 2024. However, these projections rely on highly uncertain and, in the later years, quite optimistic assumptions about the company's ability to boost gross margins and reduce operating expenses.

Financial purgatory, though, is a virtual certainty for the next three to four years regardless of the exact trend in revenues and expenses barring a significant change on either line.

The uncertainty around making such forward projections, especially given the current store closures, makes it necessary to also consider the company's potential future from a more abstract standpoint. Destination XL's future essentially relies on only a handful of factors which drive the company's operating results such that ultimately the company's future can be reduced to three separate questions:

will the company be able to grow (or at least maintain) revenues?

will the company be able to grow (or at least maintain) gross margins?

will the company be able to reduce selling, general, and administrative expenses?

Our answer to the first question, will the company be able to grow or maintain revenues, seems reasonably certain - yes. The company holds a strong market position and has demonstrated an ability to grow revenues, even if marginally, with only one year in the past ten (2014) reflecting a year-over-year decline in revenues. Moreover, more recently the company has managed to grow overall revenues, even if sometimes marginally, in spite of closing the last stores in the Rochester Clothing chain. The company retains the potential revenue boost from converting/rebranding the remaining Casual Male XL store locations into DXL locations. The potential for bankruptcies within the company's market and the likelihood of more store closures at competitors such as J.C. Penney could also benefit the company in the long run.

The answer to the second question - will the company be able to grow or at least maintain gross margins - is decidedly less certain. Destination XL has struggled with gross margins even as revenues have grown, in part due to the lower gross margin earned on wholesale revenues. The company's gross margin was consistently above 45.5% (and often above 46.0%) in the years between 2011 and 2017 but has shown a decidedly negative trend over the last few years. Gross margins dropped by 50 basis points from the prior year in each of 2018 and 2019 with the decline accelerating in 2020 largely due to the aforementioned discounting, branded sales shift, and growing wholesale revenues as a proportion of total revenues. It strikes us as unlikely, given the changing nature of the company's business, that Destination XL would be able to return to the average gross margin of 46.0% experienced between 2011 and 2017. On the other hand, we can conceive of a rebound in gross margins perhaps as high as 44.0% assuming wholesale gross margins continue to improve and wholesale revenues don't overwhelm retail growth. A difference of 200 basis points in many cases would be material but not necessarily determinative for a retailer. In the case of Destination XL, given the company's history of near profitability and the likelihood that the company will be burdened with significant additional debt merely to survive the current store closures, 200 basis points in gross margin could well tip the company between profitability and insolvency. Ultimately, our view is that a 44.0% gross margin is likely the best the company could expect in the foreseeable future barring a resurgence in the company's private label merchandise though it remains a stretch at the upper end of our probably range.

Finally, the answer to the third question - will the company be able to reduce selling, general, and administrative expenses - also falls into the category of maybe…but probably not significantly. Destination XL has struggled to make any material progress on SG&A expenses over the last several years and most of the benefit to the bottom line has come from reduced depreciation and amortization expense rather than reduced operating expenses. The company has often stated that SG&A expenses remain a key focus as it attempts to return to profitability and yet SG&A expenses averaged $182.3 million over the last five years, finishing 2020 virtually unchanged from 2016. In the last four years, the majority of the improvement in operating expenses has come from declining depreciation and amortization expense as capital investment has slowed significantly, not from reductions in SG&A expense.

Granted, this lack of change in expense in dollar terms came in the face of a 7.2% increase in revenues. Still, the 270 basis point decline in SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenues has been more than offset by the corresponding 300 basis point decline in gross margins (280 basis points if one excludes the inventory write-downs in the most recent year). It's possible that the advent of store closures driven by the coronavirus - and the associated deep cost cutting and close review of expenses - will result in longer term savings as some costs are simply not restored to the business. We consider this the best case outcome for any material progress on SG&A expenses.

Ultimately, if Destination XL is to become profitable, it has to successfully manage these three metrics and, so far, the company has demonstrated an inability to do so effectively during reasonably strong economic conditions. In considering the relative likelihoods of the respective outcomes, it's difficult to draw any conclusion except that the future is murky. Indeed, even if the company does survive the current environment (outside of a bankruptcy or restructuring which would dilute or wipe out present shareholders), the weight of evidence and experience suggests the odds are against the company.

Board and Executive Compensation

In a final note, especially given the emphasis on reducing expenses to achieve profitability, it's notable that the company's board and executives haven't contributed much to making a difference despite the challenges. The company's board of directors and executive officers are overcompensated for a company of this size.

In the last fiscal year, compensation paid to the board of directors amounted to roughly $1.25 million, including $405,000 in cash compensation. The company's top five executives earned a cumulative $6 million, including at least $2.5 million in cash compensation excluding Mr. Levin's $221,000 in consulting fees. In the last three years the board and executive officers combined have taken nearly $17.5 million out of the company as profits have remained elusive and the market capitalization has shrunk to less than $12 million. Of course, a good part of that compensation is presently worthless - or worth much less now than it was at the time it was paid - but it nonetheless represents a lack of participation by those at the top. In contrast, their current shareholders in the company, excluding Mr. Holtzman and Mr. Mesdag, presently amount to roughly $650,000.

On the other hand, consider the compensation practices of Buckle (BKE) and Tilly's (TLYS) which, while not in the same specific apparel market segment as Destination XL, are specialty apparel retailers which share several attributes such as being specialty apparel retailers with high insider ownership. In contrast to Destination XL, though, both of these companies have much higher revenues, are profitable, lack debt and - notably - pay their board directors and executives less both in terms of absolute dollars and as a proportion of revenues. The same is the case for other specialty retailers.

It's unreasonable to expect the board and executives to overcome an operating deficit, however small, solely by way of reductions to their compensation. However, under the circumstances, a commitment to turning the company around should be exhibited at all levels which has not been the case for Destination XL.

Conclusion

Destination XL was on the verge of profitability, however narrow, when the advent of the coronavirus ended any pretense to the possibility in the near future. It's debatable whether management could have actually achieved breakeven given years of prior underperformance. Regardless, the company is now placed in an even more precarious position due to the likely economic impact given the company's persistent operating losses, lack of debt repayment, and limited liquidity, particularly while operating under the burden of coronavirus related store closures.

The greater issue, though, is that even if the business is ultimately able to survive the financial impact of store closures, Destination XL will emerge as a more indebted company with more precarious finances. The possibility for profitability will remain rather remote as will generating sufficient free cash flow to repay the debt incurred, a process which could take years. In the meantime, the company will be operating in a retail environment which is, for all intents and purposes, virtually unpredictable.

Destination XL may still be a salvageable business in the event management can convert temporary cost reduction measures taken as a result of store closures into more permanent reductions during the subsequent recovery. However, the question is whether management has the focus and wherewithal to make the deep and necessary structural changes to materially change the cost structure rather than adhering to a barely discernible incremental approach that reigned before the coronavirus.

Destination XL Group presently represents a gamble that the company will survive store closures and that the operating environment afterwards - even assuming a recession - will at least somewhat resemble that prior to the coronavirus pandemic. The first assumption is possible depending on the ultimate length of store closures while the second is less certain, especially given management's historic inability during better economic times to make any material change in the trajectory of the business. We ultimately remain on the sidelines despite the current rock bottom valuation since, while the company warrants watching for a clearer view of management's ability and willingness to execute, particularly during the store closures, an investment at this time is highly speculative.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DXLG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may initiate a tracking position.