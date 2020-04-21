Cameco's Cut May Be Triggering The Next Uranium Bull Market

While Camceo's production will be lower for Q2 and part of Q1, the rise in uranium prices will likely offset sales losses.

Due to production cuts last year and COVID this year, 2020 has seen a uranium shortage which has caused a 36% rise in prices.

Cameco has the advantage of producing in North America and Kazakhstan which has allowed it positive cash flow despite the depressed market.

Uranium miners have struggled with unprofitably for years as uranium prices have been below production costs in most of North America.

Uranium miners are perhaps one of the most interesting groups of companies in the investment market. Few are profitable, most are entirely dependent on equity dilutions, but the potential long-term upside remains extremely large. Uranium giants like Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) have produced an excess capacity of uranium over the past decade creating a significant glut. This glut has been exacerbated by the use of salvaged nuclear weapon materials which is of dwindling supply.

While the past decade has been awful for uranium miners, the 2020s are looking much better. Over 100 reactors are on order or planned with about 120,000 MWe and 300 more are proposed. Most of these new reactors will be in China and India. The European Union and the United States have generally turned their back on expanding nuclear power due to Fukushima-related fears, but with global warming of increasing concern, that is starting to change.

Hopes of a repeat of the 2000s bull market in uranium have been alive for years and have yet to occur. Uranium prices have been generally at or below production costs for years and have been pinned down by Kazatomprom and Cameco which collectively produce over half of the world's uranium. These two companies have significant operations in Kazakhstan which, though it only has 12% of the world's uranium, produces 40-60% of it on a given year as it has the lowest production costs.

The next major producer is Canada which amounts to 15-25% of usual annual global production. Cameco owns the significant share of Canadian production through its McArthur River mining operation. Due to unprofitability, this mine has been temporarily suspended since 2018. McArthur remains suspended and its largest mine, Cigar Lake, was also suspended in March due to COVID-related worker-safety concerns. This suspension was recently extended for an additional four weeks and will likely continue to be suspended until the virus has abated.

The suspension of uranium mines has actually been bullish for the company and the broader uranium mining industry. As you can see below, the company's stock price has rallied since March 15th as has the North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM):

Data by YCharts

Cameco is expected to release earnings on May 1st which will likely create volatility not only for the company but the entire uranium industry since it is lead by Cameco. With uranium being one of the top-performing commodities this year, let's take a deeper dive into the market and into Cameco's financial situation.

A New Bull Market for Uranium?

'U-Bulls' have been waiting for a strong breakout in uranium for years. Small blips have occurred, but the recent supply-shortage driven breakout has been the steepest since at least 2014.

See below:

(Google Finance, Quandl)

As you can see, uranium prices have risen a staggering 36% over the past month with almost no days of declines. This rise is largely driven by Cameco and others' temporary uranium production halt which is likely to create a shortage. A major secondary reason for uranium's ongoing depression is a large supply of secondary resources (i.e., old warheads). It is believed that these resources are running low (though the figures are largely unknown) and this shortage will quicken the decline and aid companies like Cameco in the long-run.

In the short-run, Cameco may be slightly below its fair value given the price of oil. Since 2014, the company's shares outstanding and gross PP&E have largely been unchanged. As such, it is reasonable to find CCJ's average value based on the price of uranium. As you can see below, the company is currently around 40% below its average price given the price of uranium:

(red dot denotes today's price)

(Google Finance, Quandl)

Obviously, there are a few other important variables we ought to take into account to find CCJ's fair value. This includes changes to its working capital, production costs, and future production targets. Let's look at those factors.

Cameco's Financial Position Is Very Strong

Unlike most uranium miners, Cameco boasts a very low production cost. In 2019, the total uranium production cost per pound was $34 Canadian dollars or $24 U.S. dollars today. Adjusting to last year's average CAD/USD exchange rate, this is closer to $25.

However, the company's margins have been declining over the past few years. Its profit margins were negative from 2016-2017 as uranium was generally around $20/lb, but it has returned to profitability since. See below:

Data by YCharts

All things being equal, CCJ would have a CFO per share of $1.5-2 given the price of uranium. This would give CCJ a very low P/CFO of around 5.2X. That said, uranium prices are high because Cameco is temporarily slashing production by half or more. Thus, its bottom line cash flow is unlikely to be too different than it was last year until production resumes. Still, the company remains relatively inexpensive.

Another important aspect of the company is its significant working capital and cash position. Most companies today are cash poor and a surprising amount has negative working capital. As you can see below, CCJ's working capital amounts to nearly a third of its market capitalization:

Data by YCharts

Importantly, the vast majority of its working capital is cash and Cameco lacks significant current liabilities. In fact, besides provisions, the company really does not have liabilities since its $996M of debt is less than its working capital.

Stellar financial management is my favorite aspect of Cameco. The company has hardly any debt and strong cash that will allow it to get through difficult periods. The company also cuts its production in order to keep the market from becoming oversupplied, so difficult periods are few and far between.

The Bottom Line

Overall, Cameco appears to be one of the few undervalued companies with high earnings growth prospects. Over the past decade, there has been no significant change in demand for uranium largely due to the political fallout following the Fukushima disaster. However, there is a significant backlog of contracting which is expected to provide increase in utility needs.

See forecasted utility uncovered requirements below:

(Cameco)

Now, there are unused reserves around the world that can fill this gap. However, they are in higher-cost areas such as Canada and Australia so uranium prices will need to rise much higher before those sources can be sustainably used.

There are uranium miners that may deliver more significant returns than CCJ, particularly junior exploration and development stocks. However, CCJ is one of the few that is sustainably profitable, not dependent on equity dilutions, and has a low valuation.

Quite frankly, I'm not convinced that uranium prices will continue rising in a straight line higher as many hope. Major miners like Cameco will bring their production back and the shortage will cease. Cameco is in a bit of a win-win scenario where the company can either continue to keep production low for higher margins or increase production for higher sales (and slightly lower uranium prices). Most likely, this will cause a temporary pullback in uranium and uranium miners. However, I do believe this is the beginning of the next bull market in uranium as it will concur with a significant increase in demand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May go long CCJ, URA, or URNM. Waiting for a pull-back.