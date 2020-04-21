TC Energy: The Keystone XL Pipeline Will Fuel Future Dividend Growth

Investment Thesis

On March 31, 2020 following more than a decade of regulatory delays and legal challenges, TC Energy Corporation (TRP) announced that construction has commenced on the Keystone XL pipeline. The construction work that has commenced on the northern Montana segment of the project is a significant milestone for the trans-border liquids pipeline and is welcome news for shareholders.

The challenges faced by TC Energy in developing this project underscore some of attributes that make Keystone XL an attractive investment. Pipeline infrastructure, notably trans-national liquids pipelines, are: capital intensive, risky to develop and irreplaceable when complete. As pipelines are safer and more cost effective than transporting crude by truck or rail, pipeline assets are competitively advantaged and cannot be easily substituted. With strong demand from producers, the addition of the Keystone XL pipeline to TC Energy's network of critical energy infrastructure serves to further enshrine the company's long-term competitiveness and the durability of its cash flow.

The Keystone XL project will generate USD $1.3B in incremental EBITDA annually when the project enters service in 2023. This additional EBITDA is underpinned by long-term shipping agreements, further enhancing the company's profile of high quality recurring revenue. The incremental cash flow derived from the Keystone XL project provides visibility to investors on TC Energy's targeted dividend growth of 8-10% to 2021 and 5-7% annually thereafter.

Company Profile

TC Energy, based in Calgary, Alberta develops and operates critical energy infrastructure in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Originally founded to develop the Canadian Mainline for the transportation of natural gas out of western Canada, the company has grown and diversified into liquids, power generation and storage. Through its network of 92,000 km (57,500 mi) of natural gas pipelines and 4,900 km (3,000 mi) of oil and liquids pipelines, TC Energy is responsible for the transportation of approximately 25% of the natural gas and 20% of the oil moved in North America. TC Energy is a core holding of mine with an incredible record of rewarding shareholders with dividend growth. For a closer look at the company's overall operations and why TC Energy is a top holding of mine, please see my most recent analysis here.

Keystone XL Project

The Keystone XL pipeline is the largest and most important of the pipeline projects currently being advanced to transport western Canadian crude. With capacity to deliver 830,000 bbl/d, the Keystone XL project has 39% more transport capacity than the Trans Mountain Expansion project and 124% more than Enbridge Inc's (ENB) Line 3 Expansion project. The 36" diameter pipeline will run 1,947 km (1,210 mi) in length from Hardisty, Alberta to Steele City, Nebraska, where it will connect with TC Energy’s existing liquids infrastructure. With crude supplies and production growing in western Canada, there is robust demand for pipeline access to the heavy oil refinery network in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Source: TC Energy

Keystone XL will serve the U.S. Gulf Coast refiners in providing critical feedstock for transportation fuel and manufactured products. The legacy Keystone pipeline will serve the U.S. Midwest where TC Energy will continue to earn attractive netbacks. When Keystone XL enter service in 2023, contracts for 115,000 bbl/d from Hardisty to the U.S. Gulf Coast on the existing Keystone line will shift to the new line under renewed 20-year contracts. This shift will leave the legacy Keystone pipeline operating at approximately 75% of capacity, while the new Keystone XL pipeline will have secured long-term contracts with credit worthy counterparties for 85% of its targeted capacity.

Demand for Keystone XL

The Gulf Coast is the world's largest market for heavy crude refining. With declining production from Latin America, Canadian heavy crude imports have been increasing to the U.S. Gulf Coast and now account for 23% of total imports. Canadian oil sands production is forecast to grow from approximately 2.9 MM bbl/d in 2018 to over 4.2 MM bbl/d by 2030.

Source: TC Energy Corporate Profile

This production growth, coupled with demand from refineries to maintain high utilization rates, ensures stable long-term demand for the Keystone XL pipeline. The Canadian energy industry is currently suffering from a shortage of pipeline capacity. To illustrate the importance of the Keystone XL pipeline to the Canadian energy industry, when TC Energy announced construction had commenced on the project, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) jumped 22% while Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) and Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) both popped 18% on the news.

Project History & Timeline

After initially proposing the pipeline in 2005, TC Energy submitted its first permit for U.S. Presidential approval for the Keystone XL project on September 18, 2008. Keystone XL has the notoriety of being the most studied pipeline project in history with six U.S. Department of State studies, as well as numerous regulatory and environmental studies in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan and the states of Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Following the issue of a new presidential permit in March 2019, TC Energy received its Final Supplementary Environmental Impact Statement in December 2019 and final approval from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in February 2020.

Source: TC Energy

Project Portfolio

TC Energy is currently developing over CAD $20B in projects with an additional CAD $10B of secured growth projects being advanced. In total, TC Energy has CAD $50B in identified growth opportunities including significant organic growth prospects stemming from TC Energy's placement in key energy corridors with growing demand. These growth plans extend an impressive record of project development that includes CAD $8.7B of projects that entered service in 2019 alone.

Source: TC Energy Q4 2019 Quarterly Report

Project Funding

The Keystone XL project has an anticipated capital cost of USD $8.0B with approximately USD $1.1B committed for 2020 construction costs. The additional capital investment of USD $6.9B is expected to be deployed in 2021 and 2022. Funding for the project will be enabled through a USD $2.7B investment from TC Energy and a USD $4.2B project level credit facility that will be guaranteed by the Government of Alberta. The Government of Alberta has been a strong advocate of expanding pipeline access to the province's land-locked oil sands. The government blames the current lack of pipeline access for the deep discount that Western Canadian Select "WCS" crude sells at compared to the broader West Texas Intermediate "WTI" benchmark.

Following the expected in-service date of 2023, TC Energy plans to acquire the Government of Alberta's USD $1.1B equity stake along with the settlement of any accrued dividends. Upon completion, TC Energy will refinance the USD $4.2B credit facility guaranteed by the government in the debt markets. This funding arrangement will allow for cheap debt guaranteed by the government to advance the project and minimize the need for TC Energy to raise equity. The company also has significant capacity to fund its capital program through its funds from operations. In 2019, TC Energy’s approximately CAD $7B funds from operations made up the largest contribution to the company's CAD $8.18B capital program.

Source: TC Energy Investor Presentation

In the firm's 2019 Q2 earnings call, TC Energy CEO, Russ Girling stated "Our objective is to return to a self-funding model in the near future, where our capital program is financed predominantly by internally generated cash flow and debt capacity." Since 2016, TC Energy has made steady progress at deleveraging, even while growing EPS. Despite reducing Debt/EBITDA from above 6X to below 5X in recent years, the firm is still likely to seek out additional debt in order to fund its substantial capital program.

Funding Dividend Growth

As a dividend growth investor, I seek out companies with long histories of consistent dividend growth. In the current climate of market turbulence, it is even more important to identify companies with the propensity to grow dividends over the long-term. Long-term dividend growth is achieved through stable recurring cash flow and visibility towards future growth. In 2019, TC Energy derived approximately 95% of comparable EBITDA from rate-regulated assets or from long-term contracts. These stable recurring revenues combined with TC Energy's CAD $30B portfolio of secured growth projects including its signature Keystone XL project, provides investors with clear visibility to future dividend growth.

Source: TC Energy

TC Energy pays a quarterly dividend of CAD $0.81 for a current yield of approximately 5%. With a dividend growth record extending 20 years of consecutive annual increases, TC Energy is targeting 8-10% annual dividend growth to 2021 and 5-7% thereafter. This growth will be funded quarter after quarter by the long-term contracted revenue derived from Keystone XL and other growth projects. With full year 2019 EBITDA of approximately USD $6.35, the addition of USD $1.3B in incremental EBITDA from the 575,000 bbl/d contracted to date on the Keystone XL project, represents a 20% increase in EBITDA. This contribution from the Keystone XL project will be transformative for the company when the project enters service.

Risk Analysis

With nearly all of TC Energy's EBITDA generated from regulated assets or long-term contracts, the company enjoys very stable revenue. This structure makes TC Energy “utility-like” in its revenue consistency. The key risks to TC Energy are related to project execution risk and regulatory risk. Since its initial proposal, the Keystone XL project has been a lightning rod for legal action and environmental challenges. Although construction has begun, the opposition to Keystone XL has not gone away.

On April 15, 2020, a Montana judge dealt a blow to the project by invalidating a permit that allowed the pipeline to cross bodies of water along the approved construction route. While this ruling does not affect the current segment under construction, it does raise uncertainty about water crossing permissions for the remainder of the route. While it is unlikely that the challenge to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer's permit will inhibit the project or cause a change in route, the requirement to further evaluate the risks to endangered species in water crossing habitats has the potential to further delay the project. Even a small interruption to construction has the potential to result in a delay of up to one year, as the window for construction in the impacted states is highly seasonal.

Source: CTV News

Once Keystone XL is complete, the cash flow generated from the project will be highly predictable. The pipeline is underpinned by 20-year take or pay transportation shipping agreements that require the counterparty to use the contracted capacity or to pay a penalty. As an additional risk mitigation tool, under the terms and conditions of the shipping agreements, TC Energy will require producers to pay 50% of the difference between the estimated capital cost and final cost of the project. With cost overages to be contractually reflected in pipeline tolls, TC Energy has effectively reduced the overall project execution risk for the Keystone XL project.

The steep decline in energy demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in steep share prices declines for some midstream companies. These declines in share price can largely be attributed to perceived counterparty risk. The NYSE Pickens Core Midstream Index (PYPE) is down approximately 27% from February 2020. Over the same period, shares of TC Energy are down approximately 17%, reflecting the strength of the company’s transportation agreements and counterparties. Falling demand for energy could negatively affect TC Energy as the company works to fill its remaining capacity on the Keystone XL pipeline and the legacy Keystone pipeline. However, with those lines already having secured contracts for 85% and 75% of capacity respectively, TC Energy continues to have strong visibility for consistent cash flow from the Keystone system.

Investor Takeaways

While the possibility for additional delays on the Keystone XL project remains, the initiation of construction activity along the pipeline route is a significant project milestone. The secured pipeline capacity and robust demand from producers mitigates execution risk and ensures long-term cash flow stability for the project. When complete, the Keystone XL project will be one of the crown jewels of TC Energy’s network of energy infrastructure. The USD $1.3B in incremental EBITDA generated from the 570,000 bbl/d of contracted capacity, provides investors with a visibility towards TC Energy's dividend growth target of 5-7% annually after 2021.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRP, ENB, CNQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.