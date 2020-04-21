Sutro Biopharma: Revenue-Generating Platform Positioned For Growth

Sutro will report additional data about its two leading candidates this year.

Sutro has received an aggregate of approximately $370M in payments from all collaborations until now.

The Company generates clinical candidates through the company's XpressCF platform, which synthesizes proteins outside of cells.

Intro

Sutro Biopharma (STRO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that uses its XpressCF and XpressCF+ platforms to create next-generation protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders.

Sutro's most advanced candidates are STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha ((FRα)), for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Antibody-drug conjugates are monoclonal antibodies linked via a chemical linker with a highly potent cytotoxic payload.

Thanks to XpressCF and XpressCF+ platforms, Sutro signed deals with companies like Celgene (CELG), now part of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Merck (MRK), and EMD Serono, the US healthcare business of Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY).

Merck has the right to develop up to three cytokine derivatives for oncology and autoimmune disorders. Bristol-Myers Squibb has the worldwide right to develop and commercialize an ADC therapeutic directed against BCMA, known as CC-99712, and development rights to three additional anti-cancer bispecific antibodies outside of the US.

Through December 31, 2019, Sutro has received an aggregate of approximately $370M in payments from all collaborations, which includes roughly $54M in investments in its stock.

Pipeline

STRO-001, anti-CD74 ADC

STRO-001 is an ADC directed against CD74 for multiple myeloma (MM) and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). The Company is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 1 trial and presented initial safety and efficacy data in 2019.

Dose escalation in the study is continuing, and the maximum tolerated dose (or MTD) has not yet been reached. The Company expects to present an update in the second half of 2020 and to begin the dose-expansion phase in the first half of 2021.

CD74 is an integral membrane protein that spans the inside and outside of a cell. Moreover, it has recently been shown to have a role as an accessory-signaling molecule and has been implicated in malignant B-cell proliferation and survival. While healthy tissues appear to have minimal CD74 expression levels, CD74 is a crucial B cell target for multiple myelomas and lymphomas.

Currently, no approved therapeutics specifically target CD74 for the treatment of B cell malignancies.

Immunomedics' (IMMU) milatuzumab was the first anti-CD74 antibody that has entered into human testing, and it has completed several trials in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma, NHL or chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Milatuzumab has been linked to doxorubicin to form an ADC known as hLL1-Dox or IMMU-110.

IMMU-110's release mechanism for the payload was a pH-sensitive hydrazone linker designed to be stable at a neutral pH and released in the acidic environment within the endolysosome of the target cell.

Milatuzumab's clinical development did not progress beyond initial stages because of limited efficacy, with stable disease (SD) as the best response achieved in MM despite not reaching the maximum tolerated dose (MTD).

Sutro believes that ADCs like IMMU-110 were ineffective either because they failed to achieve sufficient killing of malignant B cells or because toxicities limited further dose escalations.

STRO-001 is composed of an antibody conjugated to a highly potent payload, a maytansinoid derivative, at two sites on the antibody using a non-cleavable linker.

Non-cleavable linkers are supposed to have increased plasma stability, and studies have shown that non-cleavable linked ADCs generally perform better, can potentially provide a larger therapeutic window, and reduce off-target toxicity compared to cleavable linkers ADCs.

STRO-001 degrades after internalization to release the payload whose hydrophilic nature results in reduced permeability into surrounding cells, and this decreases the potential of off-target effect in healthy tissues.

Drug-to-antibody ratio (DAR) is the average number of payloads conjugated to the antibodies, which is an essential attribute of ADCs. Sutro selected a homogeneous ADC with a DAR of two. Lower DARs are generally associated with less potency, and higher DARs are usually associated with toxicity.

According to Sutro, DARs of four or six did not increase the efficacy of STRO-001.

The Phase 1 trial for STRO-001 as monotherapy is conducted in two parts: dose escalation and dose expansion. The primary endpoints of the trial are to determine the safety and tolerability profile of STRO-001, determine the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) and evaluate preliminary efficacy.

The trial is enrolling adult patients with advanced and/or refractory multiple myeloma and NHL in two separate dose-escalation cohorts. After the RP2D level is reached and if an anti-tumor activity is observed during the dose-escalation phase, patients could be enrolled in up to four dose-expansion groups:

Multiple myeloma (MM)

Diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL)

Follicular lymphoma (FL)

Sutro reported initial safety and efficacy data in 2019 and expects additional safety and efficacy data in the second half of 2020. As of July 15, 2019, 25 heavily pre-treated patients (14 MM and 11 NHL) were treated at seven dose levels reaching as high as 0.91 mg/kg.

Most adverse events (AE) were grade 1 or 2 (58%). Still, two dose-limiting toxicities (DLT) were observed, one grade 3 and one grade 5 thromboembolic event, which resulted in a protocol amendment requiring screening patients for thrombosis at baseline. Nineteen of 21 (90%) treatment discontinuations have been secondary to disease progression.

Concerning preliminary signs of efficacy, one patient with DLBCL achieved a complete response (CR) after two cycles of treatment and an additional DLBCL patient achieved a partial response (PR) at cycle 3. Dose escalation is continuing, and the maximum tolerated dose has not yet been reached. According to the Company, the dose-expansion phase will probably start in the first half of 2021.

STRO-002, anti-FRα ADC

STRO-002 is an ADC targeting the folate receptor alpha or FRα.

FRα is a glycosylphosphatidylinositol (GPI)-anchored membrane protein. It is overexpressed in ovarian, breast, and lung cancers. Still, in all healthy tissues except the kidneys, the receptor is confined to the apical surface of the epithelium that is out of direct contact with any FR targeting agents known. Emerging insights into tumor-promoting functions and connection of expression with patient prognosis, together render FRα an exciting target.

STRO-002 utilizes a cleavable linker that releases the payload inside of tumor cells while being stable and resistant to cleavage in general circulation. The payload used is its proprietary hemiasterlin moiety and is designed with an optimized DAR of four.

Sutro is enrolling patients in a Phase 1 trial focused on ovarian and endometrial cancers regardless of their FRα expression levels. The dose-escalation portion of the trial is continuing, and the MTD has not yet been reached.

Sutro presented initial safety and efficacy data in late 2019 and expects to report additional data in the second quarter of this year and to begin the dose-expansion phase in the second half of 2020.

As of October 15, 2019, 13 patients were treated in the Phase 1 study with two subjects having reached the 6 mg/kg dose level and completed the dose-limiting toxicity, or DLT, observation period. Initial signs of anti-tumor activity were observed in a patient who achieved a confirmed partial response. Ninety-five percent of adverse events were grade 1 or grade 2.

Numerous FRα-targeting agents have been developed for clinical application, including folic acid derivatives, antibody drug-conjugates, small molecules, vaccines, T-cell therapies, and monoclonal antibodies.

I will give some examples of the most advanced candidates and what happened to them.

Vintafolide (EC145) is a folate conjugate of a derivative of the microtubule destabilizing agent vinblastine originally developed by Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT). Despite promising Phase 2 data in ovarian cancer which demonstrated superior median progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with high FRα tumor expression compared with those with low expression, the subsequent Phase 3 PROCEED trial, was discontinued because the experimental arm did not meet the pre-specified primary outcome for PFS improvement required.

Farletuzumab (MORAb-003) is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting human FRα developed by Morphotek, now part of Eisai Co.

In 2013, Eisai announced the preliminary results of its global Phase 3 study in patients with platinum-sensitive epithelial ovarian cancer in the first relapse. The trial did not meet the prespecified statistical criteria for significant PFS. Still, the company noted a trend toward improved PFS in some patient subsets (high exposure to farletuzumab and lower CA125 levels).

ImmunoGen (IMGN) is developing the most clinically active agent targeting FRα to date: mirvetuximab soravtansine (IMGN853), an ADC composed of an antibody linked to the tubulin-disrupting maytansinoid, DM4, via a cleavable linker. As with previous drugs, IMGN853 showed clinical activity in the first clinical trials in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

In March 2019, ImmunoGen announced top-line results from its Phase 3 FORWARD I trial. The trial did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival in either the entire study population or in the prespecified subset of patients with high FRα expression. Still, the company said that there was an efficacy signal in the FRα-high subgroup.

ImmunoGen is currently running MIRASOL, a confirmatory Phase 3 trial in 430 patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer whose tumors express high levels of FRα using the PS2+ scoring method and who have been treated with up to three prior regimens. The primary endpoint of this study is progression-free survival.

ImmunoGen will present initial data from the Phase 1b FORWARD II platinum-agnostic doublet cohort evaluating mirvetuximab in combination with Avastin in mid-2020 and updated data from the FORWARD II platinum-sensitive triplet cohort evaluating the antibody in combination with carboplatin and bevacizumab in the fall of 2020.

In December 2019, ImmunoGen announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had provided guidance for potential accelerated approval of mirvetuximab soravtansine, with a new single-arm study. The company then initiated SORAYA, a pivotal trial to evaluate mirvetuximab monotherapy in approximately 100 women with FRα-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who have been previously treated with Avastin.

Collaborations

Merck

Sutro and Merck entered into a collaboration agreement in July 2018 to develop up to three research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for oncology and autoimmune disorders.

Merck made an upfront payment of $60M for the research and development of two target programs, and Merck purchased $20M of stock from Sutro. Additionally, Merck purchased, concurrently with Sutro's initial public offering approximately $10M of shares. Sutro is eligible to receive financial support for its research and development efforts and could earn another payment if a third program is selected.

In March 2020, Merck paid $5M to extend the research term of the collaboration's first cytokine-derivative program by one year.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sutro is eligible to receive up to $1.6B in future milestones, assuming the development and sale of all therapeutic candidates in all possible indications identified under the collaboration. Sutro is also eligible to receive tiered royalties ranging from mid-single-digit to low teen percentages on net sales of any products.

The first product candidate from this first collaboration program is advancing towards IND-enabling studies.

Celgene

In September 2014, Sutro entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and ADCs focused on the field of immuno-oncology. Celgene made an upfront payment of $95M, which included an $11.9M equity investment. In August 2017, Sutro and Celgene decided to refocus the 2014 immuno-oncology collaboration on four programs. These programs included an ADC targeting B-Cell maturation antigen (BCMA) previously disclosed by Celgene and now known as CC-99712.

In 2019, Celgene decided not to exercise its option for US rights to the second program under their 2017 amended agreement.

US clinical development and commercialization rights to three collaboration programs: anti-BCMA/CD3, anti-PD1/LAG3, and anti-PD1/TIM3 bispecific antibodies.

For any products resulting from these three programs, Celgene will own ex-U.S. development and commercialization rights and will be obligated to pay Sutro development and regulatory milestone payments and tiered royalties.

If certain milestones are not achieved in these programs by September 26, 2020, these ex-U.S. rights will revert to Sutro without any cost, and Celgene's obligations for milestones and royalties on these three programs will terminate.

In November 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb acquired Celgene, and in connection with such acquisition, Bristol-Myers assumed the rights and obligations of the 2014 Celgene agreement.

The most advanced product candidate is CC-99712, which is in clinical development for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Sutro is eligible to receive from Celgene aggregate development and regulatory milestone payments of up to $275M if approved in multiple indications, and tiered royalties ranging from mid to high single-digit percentages on worldwide sales.

EMD Serono Collaboration

In September 2014, Sutro entered into a license agreement with Merck KGaA (which operates as EMD Serono in the United States and Canada) to develop ADCs for multiple cancer targets.

Sutro received $10M as an upfront payment, and it is eligible to obtain payments on completion of specific milestones up to approximately €230 million as well as royalties ranging from low to mid-single-digit percentages on product sales.

Sutro will be responsible for delivering ADCs for Phase 1 clinical trials. EMD will be responsible for the clinical development and commercialization of any resulting products.

The most advanced program in the collaboration is a bispecific ADC in pre-clinical development.

In April 2019, Sutro entered into a manufacturing supply agreement with EMD Serono to provide them with materials for IND-enabling and Phase 1 clinical studies.

Under this agreement, Sutro could earn up to $52.5M for each product developed.

SutroVax

SutroVax has been spun out of Sutro Biopharma. The company exclusively licensed the XpressCF technology for the vaccine field from Sutro to develop novel vaccines for an array of disease targets. In 2013, SutroVax received initial funding from Sutro Biopharma and Johnson & Johnson Innovation through the Johnson & Johnson Development Corporation.

SutroVax is progressing its broader spectrum pneumococcal conjugate vaccine through the late stages of preclinical development and expects to submit an IND in 2021.

Sutro retains a less than 10% ownership interest in SutroVax and is eligible for 4% royalties on worldwide net sales.

Cash

As of December 31, 2019, Sutro had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $133.5M, as compared to $204.5M as of December 31, 2018, which represents net cash usage of $71.0 million during the year ended December 31, 2019.

Based on Sutro's current operating plan, available cash will be sufficient to fund its operations through at least the next 12 months.

On February 28, 2020, Sutro inked a loan and security agreement, under which the Company borrowed $25M, with approximately $9.6M of such amount used to repay a prior loan with the same lenders.

Caveat emptor!

While it is not possible to estimate the impact that COVID-19 could have on Sutro's business, the consequences of the pandemic could compromise the supply chain and the manufacture of both drug substance and finished drug product for its product candidates and adversely impact its business, financial condition, or results of operations.

The spread of COVID-19 may also slow or stop potential enrollment of clinical trials and reduce the number of eligible patients.

Many companies have struggled to bring forward effective ADCs treatments, especially for solid tumors. Most of the existing platforms are still limited by side effects and Seattle Genetics' (SGEN) Adcetris, Immunomedics' sacituzumab govitecan, and Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Kadcyla are still this technology's only successes.

It is also important to note that CD74 and folate receptor alpha are not validated targets.

Conclusion

With STRO-001 and STRO-002, Sutro is trying to succeed where others have failed and where it has proved difficult in the past.

STRO-001 employs a non-cleavable linker and a more potent microtubule targeting payload, and these changes should improve on the clinical efficacy and safety compared to previous attempts to target CD74; however, CD74 remains a not validated target.

The path of development of STRO-002 is more complicated.

Mirvetuximab is the latest in a string of folate-targeting molecules to fail clinical tests. Still, ImmunoGen saw a glimmer of hope in the data on patients who expressed high levels of FRα, and Sutro believes that since in December 2019, the FDA provided guidance for potential accelerated approval of mirvetuximab, this demonstrates that FR alpha remains an attractive target.

I, for one, am less optimistic; however, data from the ongoing trial was accepted as a late-breaking abstract to be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. Given the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held in a virtual format only; however, Sutro will host a conference call on Monday, April 27, to discuss the data.

But as far as BCMA, that's something else entirely.

One of the most significant advances in MM (in and B-cell malignancies) has been the development of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) engineered T cell therapies.

Despite CAR-T cells advancing in MM, in my view, there are vital factors that will help ADCs and bispecific antibodies targeting BCMA retain their place in the treatment paradigm.

Many patients may not be able to tolerate the conditioning chemotherapy regimen and would not be a candidate for the therapy, and there are also manufacturing and reimbursement issues. Instead, bispecific antibodies and ADCs do not suffer from these sorts of bottlenecks in access to treatment.

Celgene is developing a BCMA targeted CAR-T cell therapy, but Sutro believes that the collaboration is of interest to Celgene to have multiple modalities to target BCMA.

There's no reason to think that this program will not continue following the acquisition of Celgene by BMS.

Sutro has a second BCMA targeted candidate, a T-cell engager initially involved in the Celgene agreement.

Celgene already had a bispecific antibody targeting BCMA, CC-93269 (formerly known as EM-901), obtained from the acquisition of the Swiss biotech EngMab in 2016.

BMS reported initial data about CC-93269 at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) last December.

With the critical caveat that patient numbers at this stage are very modest, the bispecific's activity is impressive: among the nine patients treated with 10 mg of CC-93269, the ORR was 88.9% with an sCR/CR of 44.4%.

At the same meeting, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced initial clinical data for REGN5458, a BCMA/CD3 bispecific antibody, from the first two dose groups (3 mg and 6 mg weekly doses).

Responses were seen in 4 of 7 (57%) patients and in the higher dose group, two responders (50%) were also minimal residual disease negative (MRD-), meaning that no residual cancer cells were found in their bone marrow.

At first glance, Regeneron's data may look less impressive. However, the dose-escalation portion of the trial is still ongoing, dose-limiting toxicity has not yet reached, and patients enrolled have failed a median of seven lines of systemic therapy.

A bispecific antibody recognizes two different epitopes, for example, CD74 and CD19. A bispecific T-cell engager binds to a target on the surface of tumor cells (for example, BCMA) and CD3 expressed on the surface of T cells.

Their development was initially slowed by manufacturing difficulties, but newer constructs are more stable, easier to produce, and less immunogenic.

Valuation

At this time, my model identifies milestones from collaborations as Sutro's principal value-driver.

Folate receptor alpha has a long history as a target for solid tumors, but all the efforts made since now did not result in sufficient efficacy to garner regulatory approval.

For this reason, I have chosen not to include ovarian cancer in my model, and any success of this trial would represent upside to my valuation. My one-year price target is $13 per share in this scenario, so I view Sutro's shares as fairly valued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.