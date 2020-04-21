Wabash National: Getting Too Cheap To Ignore

Wabash National (WNC) is a manufacturer and distributor of a wide-range of transportation products in the US. The company has lost over 50% of its market-cap over the past 5 months. Although we will not have first-quarter numbers until May, we predict an ugly number as management has come out and said that customer pickups are nowhere near the levels we witnessed in 2019.

In fact, if we look at recent earnings trends, analysts who follow this stock now believe we will see negative earnings this quarter as well as next quarter. This then would stand to reason that we would need to see some type of recovery in the final two quarters to print a positive number for the year. Wabash reported $1.62 in earnings last year or $90 million in net income. This gives you some idea of the damage recent developments have done to certain industries.

When researching stocks which have been literally left for dead over the past month or so, the most important metric which we force ourselves to look at is the respective firm's liquidity position. Wabash in the fourth quarter reported a current ratio of 2.09 which is attractive. Furthermore, Wabash decided to draw down a further $45 million recently from its credit facility to shore up its cash position.

At present, Wabash trades with a book multiple of 0.7 and a sales multiple of 0.2. Shares trade at just over $7 an ounce. This valuation as well as the single-digit share price brings distinct advantages with respect to how we would hypothetically trade this stock. Let's have a look at how the dividend is before we get into a possible trade set-up here.

Researching the strength of the dividend is a great way to see how fundamentally strong Wabash is. The yield at present comes in at 4.45%. The annual payout of $0.32 is now over a factor of five times the initial dividend of $0.06 which was introduced in 2016.

We always like to look at the “story” of the company as it came into 2020. Top-line sales increased by 2.3%, EBIT increased by 5%, net profit increased by 29% and free cash flow increased by 40%. Straight away here (because bottom-line numbers grew faster than sales), we can see that margins were increasing. Furthermore, last year, free cash flow of $109 million covered $51 million of debt repayment, $34 million of share buybacks, as well as $18 million of dividend payments. Shareholder equity rose to $521 million and the interest coverage ratio rose to 5.31.

All of these trends are bullish for the dividend. Because of the significant depreciation and amortization, Wabash is able to add to operating cash flow tallies; we still expect Wabash to generate positive cash flows this year. Remember, the float has come down significantly in recent times so that dividend payment will not eat into cash flows as many may think as this moment in time.

Suffice it to say, considering the strength of the financials, the lower this stock goes, the more value investors will become attracted to this name.

As we can see below, present implied volatility in WNC is approximately 75%. The company is expected to announce its first-quarter numbers on the 14th of May. Implied volatility will rise as we head into earnings. If shares remain at present levels or drop even more, we will be looking to sell option premium aggressively against all long positions. For example, the May 15th $7.50 calls are presently trading for $0.35 per contract.

Source: Interactive Brokers.com

Why is this advantageous? Well, because Wabash is a low-priced stock, we do not have to tie up a lot of capital when we sell covered calls and cash-secured puts. Therefore, selling premium aggressively on a cheap stock (paying a stable dividend) enables us enhance returns over the long term.

To sum up, Wabash at present at just $7 a share offers a very attractive risk/reward set-up when viewed from the long-side. The dividend is sustainable and implied volatility is trading well above its 12-month average. Remember, implied volatility is mean reverting which means it will eventually subside to its more common trading range (around 40%). Therefore, the play now is to sell option premium aggressively in order to take advantage of the present set-up. We will put this position on before first-quarter earnings are announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WNC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.