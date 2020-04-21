Utilities Dashboard - April Edition

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries classified by sectors. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Utilities has been a leading sector from February 2018 to February 2020. Its drawdown in 2020 is similar to SPY, disappointing investors believing in its defensive reputation. The economy has been hit by two black swans: COVID-19 lockdowns and an oil price war. Fundamental ratios make little sense now. Many companies have hit a discontinuity in their operations and cut their utilities consumption for a limited, but unknown period. Current prices are the result of the market's sentiment on the double black swan impact. Anyway we continue a follow-up of our metrics. They will become relevant again going into this earnings season.

Independent power producers/traders are the best looking group in the sector based on existing data. They are underpriced by 25% to 30% relative to historical averages in valuation ratios. They are also above their profitability baseline. Other sub-sectors are significantly overpriced and close to the profitability baseline.

Since last month:

P/E and P/S have deteriorated due to price action, except in independent power producers/traders. P/E is almost stable and P/S has improved for this industry.

ROE has improved in water utilities and is stable elsewhere.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) has lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by about 3.5%.

On this period, the best performing S&P 500 Utilities stocks are CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP), Edison International (EIX), FirstEnergy Corp. (FE), NRG Energy Inc. (NRG), Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings and price/sales. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. I update every month several lists like this in various sectors. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to these lists before they are published in free articles. The list was published for subscribers at the beginning of the month based on data available at this time. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

EIX Edison International UTILELECTRIC ETR Entergy Corp. UTILELECTRIC NRG NRG Energy Inc. UTILELECTRIC NJR New Jersey Resources Corp. UTILGAS UGI UGI Corp. UTILGAS CNP CenterPoint Energy Inc. UTILMULTI DTE DTE Energy Co. UTILMULTI MDU MDU Resources Group Inc. UTILMULTI AWK American Water Works Co., Inc. UTILWATER AWR American States Water Co. UTILWATER

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in utilities on 4/21/2020

I take 3 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 3 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S ROE Avg D-ROE Gas Utilities 18.20 17.24 -5.57% 1.59 0.97 -63.71% 10.79 11.49 -0.70 Water Utilities 38.10 23.68 -60.91% 6.82 3.94 -73.02% 9.58 7.96 1.62 Multi-Utilities 18.30 16.59 -10.30% 2.17 0.95 -128.64% 10.99 9.48 1.51 Electric Utilities 19.37 15.94 -21.53% 2.29 1.22 -87.30% 10.05 10.43 -0.38 Power Prod./ Traders* 26.21 34.9 24.91% 2.89 4.16 30.49% 0.04 -5.15 5.19

* Averages since 2005

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 2 valuation factors (P/E, P/S) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of a major ETF in utilities with the benchmark in 1 month.

Chart by TradingView

