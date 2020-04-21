Fear Has Pushed Sandvik Back To A More Reasonable Valuation

I have some concerns about the long-term health of SMS, given a shift away from traditional tooling approaches and the likely need for more M&A.

SMS is holding up a little better than expected so far, but with weakness in areas like autos, aerospace, energy, and general fabrication, tool demand will fall.

Sell-side analysts have been swift to cut expectations at Sandvik, and results from SMS and SMRT are likely to worsen from here.

At least as far European industrials are concerned, analysts have moved swiftly to cut estimates in expectation of a serious recession in the wake of Covid-19, and Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) (SAND.ST) is no exception. Although manufacturing data has held up a little better than feared so far, the second quarter is still likely to be ugly and the sell-side seems braced for an ugly stretch of performance.

Sandvik isn’t my favorite name among European industrials from a quality perspective (that would be Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY)), and I have some concerns about the long-term growth potential of the core cutting tools business. Even so, the shares would seem to offer a double-digit return on the basis of a 2% to 4% growth rate over the next decade, and that looks like a pretty reasonable risk/reward opportunity.

A First Quarter That Offers A Little Relief

Not unlike Fastenal (FAST) (a distributor, not a manufacturer), Sandvik produced a quarter that wasn’t quite as bad as feared, though Sandvik too acknowledged a sharp downturn late in March and into April. While revenue and earnings were both a little worse than expected, that was driven by the hard rock mining business, and the core machining business held up better than expected. Whether this continues is the key question.

Revenue declined 7% this quarter in organic terms, missing expectations by about 2%. The Machining Solutions business (or SMS) reported a 12% decline, 3% better than expected, with broad weakness across a range of end-markets including autos, aero, energy, and general manufacturing. The Mining and Rock Technology (or SMRT) business saw a 5% decline (more than 4% below expectations), while Material Technology (or SMT) was down 3% and beat slightly.

With the sudden drop off in business, it’s not too surprising that Sandvik saw some meaningful margin pressure. Gross margin declined about three points in the quarter, helping to drive a nearly 19% decline in adjusted earnings and a 240bp decline in operating margin. SMS earnings declined 23% (margin down 390bp), beating expectations by 7%, while SMRT earnings declined almost 8% (margin flat), missing by 14%. SMT earnings declined sharply, missing by almost 30%.

Orders Down, But Could Easily Have Been Worse

I don’t want to suggest that Sandvik’s first quarter was great, nor that there isn’t further downside as the second quarter moves on, but business hasn’t exactly collapsed yet either. Orders declined 11% overall on an organic basis, coming in about 2% better than expected.

SMS orders declined 12%, beating by 4%, and this tends to be a very short-cycle business where customers react very quickly to changing conditions. SMRT orders declined 8%, beating by 1%, and management noted that despite a series of mine closure announcements (in response to Covid-19 and lower anticipated demand), order cancellations have not yet materialized. SMT orders declined 14%, beating by 7%.

Looking at orders from a regional perspective, Sandvik reported 14% declines in both Europe and North America, but a 6% decline, with some improvement seen in SMS in China (SMRT orders in China were strong).

There is exceptional uncertainty now, and industrial earnings are just starting to come in. At this point, I would expect short-cycle names with roughly similar exposures (a list that includes names like Atlas Copco, Colfax (CFX), Gates (GTES), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Lincoln Electric (LECO), 3M (MMM), and Parker Hannifin (PH)) to report/reflect considerably uncertainty around markets like autos, aerospace, energy, and “general manufacturing”.

Sandvik’s results tend to track overall industrial production, and there’s little doubt that those numbers are not going to look good. Auto sales could easily see another double-digit decline this year, aero is going to be hit by a sharp decline in flight hours, and energy is getting hammered on capex declines driven by lower prices. How quickly that all rebounds is the real key – everybody seems to have already written off Q2’20 as a lost cause, and estimates of U.S. GDP for 2020 are now tracking around -5%, but there’s a wide range of opinions on whether this will be a “V-shaped” or “U-shaped” recovery (or “L-shaped”, meaning a more protracted level of lower activity).

The Outlook

While there really isn’t a precedent for a recession like this (one prompted by a global pandemic), Sandvik has been through plenty of recessions, and the cyclicality of the business is pretty well understood.

What I think may be less well understood is that the SMS business grew only about 2%/pa through the last cycle (in organic terms). I also think some investors may be unaware of a long-term shift in the market – with more manufacturers taking advantage of near-net-shape forging, there’s less demand for tooling used in “roughing cuts”. This has prompted Sandvik to expand into areas like round tools (used for finishing cuts), additive manufacturing, and metrology. Looking ahead, I’m concerned that Sandvik will have to continue to spend on pricier software-driven M&A to offset that fundamental shift away from traditional tooling.

I’m not predicting doom-and-gloom for Sandvik, but I think assuming Sandvik will come back like before because it always has in the past is a risky move. I do still expect Sandvik to grow revenue at a long-term rate of around 2%, with margin and asset efficiency improvements driving free cash flow margins to the mid-teens and supporting around 4% annualized FCF growth. I do also expect, though, more of Sandvik’s business to shift toward SMRT and prompt an eventual split (like Atlas Copco-Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY)), with SMS requiring more M&A (likely at high multiples) to sustain a growth rate above the low single-digits.

The Bottom Line

Both discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA suggest Sandvik is undervalued, and I’m frankly surprised that my model suggests a prospective return in the low double-digits. Maybe that reflects an excess of pessimism around European industrials or maybe I’m too optimistic in my modeling (I’m looking for a 10% revenue decline in 2020 and a 3% rebound in 2021). Either way, these shares look more interesting than I expected, and even with my long-term concerns about SMS, these shares are worth a look here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.