American Outdoor Brands: Coronavirus Sparks A Firearms Boom, Destroys Short Thesis - 45% Upside

Under conservative assumptions, I think AOBC is worth $13 per share or 45% upside, but I think investors may bid it up to the mid-teens as the narrative improves.

Then Coronavirus sparked a boom in firearm sales. Checks indicate industry inventories have cleared. I think AOBC will generate at least $150M in cash, cleaning the balance sheet.

It was a great short setup, and the tell was that former CEO, James Debney, was going to spin-off the firearms business with all the debt and bloated inventories.

AOBC WAS in a pickle. Following the 2016-firearms boom, management spent $367M on acquisitions that left shareholders with a heavy debt load and a collection of money-losing outdoor products businesses.

Please read the full disclaimer at the end of the report before reading further. This report represents the opinion of the author. Investors should do their own due diligence and come to their own conclusions.

Introduction

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) is a holding company for firearms and outdoor products, including its flagship business, Smith & Wesson. Beginning in 2015-amidst the greatest boom (until now) in firearms history- former CEO James Debney embarked upon a $367M acquisition spree that left shareholders with a heavy debt load and a collection of money losing outdoor products businesses.

The 2016 boom was triggered by the belief that Hillary Clinton would win the election. When, instead, Trump won, firearms sales plummeted, and the industry was left with bloated inventories that resulted in four years of heavy promotions. While some competitors rightsized, AOBC's inventory ballooned as it got stuck in a trap of over-manufacturing firearms to maintain gross margins while at the same time "bundling" (a.k.a. giving away) outdoor products to induce sales. The result was that free cash flow declined for years and recently turned negative for the first time since FY2008.

Sounds like a great short.

It WAS, and the tell came in November 2019 when management announced it would spin-off the firearm and outdoor products segments into two publicly-traded companies. To me, this was an admission that Debney's strategy had failed. Instead, Debney would punt the firearm business-with all the debt and its bloated inventory-and take helm of the "growth" business with a clean balance sheet to continue his acquisition spree.

That brings us to the most recent quarter. On March 5th, AOBC reported fiscal 3Q2020 earnings. The numbers were horrendous, and the stock traded down 47% (before the brunt of the market sell off). What followed was the obligatory take down of FY2021 estimates. And as per usual, the sell-side has employed a "set it and forget it" mentality, leaving numbers in place until it's time to dust of the model before next quarter.

Herein lies the opportunity.

One week after earnings, states began to issue shelter-in-place orders, and gun sales went thru the roof. Checks with manufacturers, distributors and retailers indicate that this boom is even larger than 2016. Promotions are gone, and distributors have cleared thru inventory that has been sitting on shelves for years. Additionally, I have evidence that AOBC's firearm plant is manufacturing around the clock to keep up with demand, which is a strong indication that the company is clearing thru its inventory.

Based on the 2016 boom, I think the company could easily generate upwards of $150M in free cash flow and pay down the majority of its $199M in debt. This, in and of itself, is worth $2.70 per share, but the real hidden value is that AOBC (and the industry) will return to a period of normalized margins.

All this is happening as we approach a presidential election (think elevated sales) and the spin-off when analysts will start employing a sum of the parts valuation. Even under conservative assumptions-looking thru the boom on for firearms business and haircutting the value of outdoor products to 14% of the cumulative acquisition costs-I think the stock is worth $11 per share, or 25% upside.

However, as we struggle with exiting shelter-in-place orders and enter the election cycle, I think the sales increase continues thru FY2021. Furthermore, there is no chance the sell-side will have such a dire view of the Outdoor Products business. Accordingly, my base-case is $13.00. Finally, investors have a tendency to put a market multiple on boom-time earnings, and it would not surprise me to see the stock trade in the mid-teens as the narrative improves.

The risk is that the industry falls into the same trap it did in 2016. While this is a possibility, I don't think it is probable. In 2016, people believed Hillary would win and the second amendment would be altered. That belief drove inventory investments. Today, the boom is not being driven by a fear that guns are going away, so manufacturers are not likely to make the same mistake. Additionally, checks indicate that the majority of firearm sales are to first time buyers, which will bring new buyers into the market for the foreseeable future.

I am long AOBC.

The Short Thesis

To understand the long thesis, one must first understand the pickle AOBC got itself into. The Obama years were very good for gun manufacturers, as there were consistent fears of restrictive gun legislation, and, unfortunately, a number of mass shootings. The chart below shows the steady increase in industry sales that began around the 2008 election.

Source: New York Times

While I do not have estimates for full year 2016 industry sales, AOBC's revenues tell the story. In fiscal 2017 (ended April 2017), AOBC saw record firearms sales, up 18% year-over-year and up 32% from the 2013 industry spike. As a high fixed cost business, operating margins for the firearm segment reached an all-time high of 25.9%.

Source: SEC Financials, Chart by Author

And free cash flow hit a record $138M, up 3x the average of 2013 and 2014.

Source: SEC Financials, Chart by Author

But after Trump was elected firearm sales dropped 41%, operating margins fell over 50% and free cash flow returned to pre-boom levels. The hangover would not have been so bad if AOBC had rightsized inventories and conserved cash. Instead, inventories ballooned, and Debney used all the cash and then some ($367M) to acquire a bunch of money losing outdoor products businesses.

Below is a chart of AOBC's inventory days pre and post-boom.

Source: SEC Financials, Chart by Author

Compare AOBC to Ruger, who saw an initial spike in inventory days as sales fell off in 2017 but returned to 2014/2015 levels.

Source: Bloomberg

I assume firearms are the majority of total inventories because firearms segment makes up 75% of total sales. Additionally, management said as much on the 1Q2019 call:

We are going to have to have buffer stock in reserve inventory in two places because we're moving the biggest chunk of our inventory, which is firearms…

The buffer reserve referenced above was due to AOBC consolidating distribution for all its brands into a new Missouri distribution center. This was management's long-time excuse for why inventory continued to build. Per the 1Q2020 call:

We've invested a significant amount in inventory as you can see on the balance sheet. And that's for a number of reasons, one we've spoken about a lot before, which was the transfer of the firearm's business in terms of logistics and warehousing into the new DC in Missouri.

That excuse went stale in late 2019 when management announced it had moved all its inventory to the DC but inventory days continued to grow. While I don't doubt that there was a buffer being built, I believe AOBC was over-manufacturing to hold gross margins above where they would be if AOBC were manufacturing only to meet demand.

The inventory problem AOBC faced was two-fold. First, 29.6% of firearm revenues in the last nine months came from products developed in the last year. Second, management has continuously discussed on calls how the inventory held at distributors was above the desired eight-week level. Taken together, it was very likely that AOBC was going to have to write down a significant portion of its inventory or ultimately see margins decline significantly.

But inventory was only part of the problem plaguing AOBC. My calculations show that organic revenues in the Outdoor Products segment have been declining.

Source: SEC Financials, Author Estimates, Chart by Author

Instead of heavy discounts on guns, AOBC has been "bundling" (a.k.a. giving away) outdoor products to induce firearm sales. This, like over-manufacturing, keeps firearm margins elevated above normal, but has caused the Outdoor Products segment to be a drag on earnings.

Source: SEC Financials, Chart by Author

Together, growing inventories and "bundling" has been a drag on free cash flows, which has been declining for years and recently turned negative for the first time since FY2008.

So, you see, AOBC was in quite a pickle. Debt had doubled, free cash flow turned negative and management appeared trapped in a cycle of overproduction and product bundling in order to keep firearm margins from falling thru the floor. It was a great short setup, and when the company reported 3Q2020 result in March, the stock fell 47%. And then the Coronavirus hit.

The World Shuts Down & Firearm Sales Soared

Beginning March 13th, the U.S. began to take the Coronavirus seriously. Large events were cancelled, states began ordering citizens to shelter-in-place… and gun sales soared.

Source

Channel checks from manufacturers, distributors, retailers and industry participants all point to a new all-time high in firearm sales that is clearing out old inventories. A sample of my checks are below:

This is craziest it's been in 15 years. - private firearms manufacturer We completely sold out of inventory including guns that should never have been made and that had been sitting on shelves for years. - firearms distributor Firearms manufacturers are running 24/7 - CEO of manufacturing supplies company

Additionally, checks with local firearms dealers indicate they have implemented a one gun per customer rule, and discounting is 100% gone at all levels of the supply chain. An indication of the "buy anything on the shelf" mentality is people buying Derringers, which are two shot handguns that look like they are best used in a dual.

But the best data for AOBC is from AOBC itself. A contact in the Massachusetts town where Smith & Wesson manufacturers firearms said that the plant generally has around 10 cars in the parking lot on Sundays (presumably cleaning crew, etc.…), but on a recent Sunday it looked like a regular weekday. Around-the-clock manufacturing has been confirmed by investors who have spoken with AOBC's investor relations.

And online data shows that AOBC recently started hiring, with recent job postings for firearm assembly.

Source: AOBC LinkedIn Data

Sources: AOBC Careers Page, Monster.com

The hiring and running extra plant days is extremely telling. If sales were only sufficient to draw down inventories, and management had a perfect excuse to furlough employees (COVID), they could significantly improve the balance sheet and earnings by turning inventory to cash and lowering expenses during a high sale, high margin period. The fact that they are hiring and running extra days is indicative of the end demand.

So, the question is what is the potential impact on AOBC's balance sheet, how bad will Coronavirus hurt the outdoor products segment and what is the company worth as we look thru to 2021?

Valuation

I use a sum of the part valuation because 1) there is historical segment data and 2) the market will begin pricing the businesses separately as we approach the fall spin-off.

First, it's important to understand what effect the sales boom will have on inventories, free cash flow and debt. The current balance sheet is below.

Source: SEC Filings, Chart by Author

In FY2016, the company generated $138M in free cash flow. But this was on average inventory of $77M. Today, AOBC has $201M in inventory. Assuming if 75% of inventory is firearms (in line with revenue), AOBC has $150M in guns.

Based on the channel checks, I believe that all this inventory will be turned into cash. Not accounting for incremental sales from selling newly manufactured inventory, I think AOBC will generate at least $150M in free cash flow. This would eliminate 75% of the $199M in debt and still leave $46M on the balance sheet. This in and of itself is worth $2.70 per share. But the real hidden value comes from the improved profitability of the firearms segment.

To assess segment profitability, I look thru the current boom to FY2021 by using the post-2016 boom period for comparison. The chart below shows the year-over-year quarterly growth thru and after the 2016 boom. Sales increased between 22% and 56% in the three quarters leading into the 2016 election (FY4Q2016 thru 2Q2017).

Source: SEC Financials, Chart by Author

I ignore the potential positive impact of the 2020 election and assume 60% growth in 4Q2020 followed by a 15% decline in FY2021. While the decline is less than that seen post-2016, it leaves sales in line with pre-Coronavirus. Additionally, I assume 17% operating margins, in line with margins before the pre-2016 boom, which is reasonable given the end of industry-wide promotions.

This results in $81M in FY2021 segment operating income. Assuming $50M in debt at 5.5% and a 30% tax rate, segment net income is $37.5M. At a 15x P/E, equity value is $563M.

Source: SEC Financials, Author Estimates, Table by Author

This would impute a per share value of $10.11 for the firearms business alone.

For the Outdoor Products segment, I give a very large haircut. Trailing twelve-month Outdoor Product segment revenue is $166M. I assume 4Q2020 segment revenues down 50%, resulting in FY2020 segment sales of $145M. I then assume FY2021 segment sales will be down an additional 25% to $109M.

Source: SEC Financials, Author Estimates, Table by Author

To get an enterprise value for Outdoor Products, I assume 0.5x sales or $54M. This represents approximately 14% of the total acquisition value of all the outdoor products segment.

Putting it all together, the sum of the parts enterprise value is $621M or a per share price of $11.00.

This is my bear-case scenario, which I believe will be too conservative for two reasons. First, the increase in firearms sales is likely to continue for more than one quarter as we try to exit shelter-in-place orders and entering an election cycle where Joe Biden will promote a plan to end gun violence by regulating the possession of firearms.

Second, there is no chance that the sell-side is going to value the Outdoor Products business at $55M. Once they begin putting out notes supporting the spin-off valuations, I expect to see a valuation closer to $100-150M. Accordingly, my base case scenario is $13.00 per share.

Finally, investors have a tendency to put market multiples on boom time earnings. Accordingly, it would not surprise me to see this stock trade in the mid-teens as the narrative improves.

What If the Industry Falls into The Old Trap?

While it is possible the industry flushes its opportunity down the toilet, I don't think it is probable. In 2016, people believed Hillary would win and the second amendment would be altered. That belief drove inventory investments. Today, the boom is not being driven by a fear that guns are going away, so manufacturers are not likely to make the same mistake. Additionally, checks indicate that the majority of firearm sales are to first time buyers, which will bring new buyers into the market for the foreseeable future.

Why Does The Opportunity Exist?

I have heard two arguments against my long thesis. First, the Outdoor Product segment is going to be a disaster. I have more than adequately discounted for the effect of Coronavirus on Outdoor Product revenues.

Second, there is a belief that everyone knows gun sales are strong and hence it is already baked in. This argument is essentially saying I won't go long because everyone else knows it, and they won't go long either. This is a first order train of thought. What people are missing is the balance sheet repair and margin normalization that will occur on the back of this event. It may not matter much to Ruger, which has not had operational issues, but AOBC has significant financial and operating leverage.

Additionally, after years of disappointment, AOBC is a "show me" stock. One thing I am quite sure of is that estimates need to move higher. As AOBC's earnings prove that, investors' perception will change with the narrative.

I am long AOBC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOBC.

Additional disclosure: IMPORTANT - Please read this Disclaimer in its entirety before continuing to read my research opinion. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article expresses the author's investment opinions, which are based upon interpretation of certain facts and observations, all of which are based upon publicly available information. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "think," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. You should assume that as of the publication date the author (possibly along with or through its members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) and clients have a long position in all stocks (and are long/short combinations of puts and call options of the stock) covered herein, including without limitation American Outdoor Brands, Inc. and therefore stand to realize significant gains in the event that the price of its stock increases. The author may also sell his/her position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.