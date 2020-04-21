Truist In A Little Better Shape Than Many Of Its Peers

Painting with a broad brush, all of the super-regional banks are more or less in the same boat now – a tough rate environment, a coming recession, and concerns over reserve levels. I will argue that Truist (TFC) is an incrementally better position, though, with cost savings and accounting options tied to the SunTrust giving the company a little more accounting and capital flexibility than many of its peers.

I believe Truist can generate double-digit earnings growth from what will likely be a very low 2020 base year, and I’m not all that concerned about Truist’s reserve or capital position. Whether the recovery is U-shaped or V-shaped, Truist will have a strong franchise in some of the most attractive U.S. banking markets, as well as a more balanced commercial and consumer operation. Execution risk remains meaningful, though, and Truist’s recent sector performance leaves less upside here than at some peers, including Bank of America (BAC) and U.S. Bancorp (USB).

Decent-To-Good Underlying Results, But A Lot Of Noise

Large bank earnings are almost always complicated enough on their own, with any two analysts seldom coming to exactly the same number for “core” pre-provision or net income, and that’s made even worse by the accounting charges and adjustments that go with a large merger like the MOE between BB&T and SunTrust that created Truist. All of that being said, I believe the underlying performance at Truist was a little better than expected.

Core adjusted revenue rose more than 50% on a sequential basis, driven by the merger, and came in about 4% better than expected. Net interest income rose about 64% sequentially, boosted by both growth in the balance sheet and a 17bp qoq improvement in net interest margin. Core net interest margin was down 8bp, but still about 4bp better than expected.

The non-interest income section was rife with items where analysts and investors can reasonably disagree on what is core or non-core. The way I do it, core non-interest income increased about 38% on a sequential basis, beating by about 1%. Within this, insurance was healthy (up 8% qoq and ahead of expectations), as was trust and the volatile mortgage banking business. Service charges, investment banking, and cards/payments were soft relative to expectations.

Core operating expenses rose about 44% sequentially, coming in a little below expectations. With the revenue outperformance, core underlying efficiency ratio improved more than three points sequentially (to 56.2%) and beat expectations by close to three points – a significant beat, particularly given how important opex efficiency will be to preserving earnings in 2020. Pre-provision profits, on a core adjusted basis, rose about 67%, beating the sell-side by around 10%. To illustrate how different “core” numbers can be, though, I’d note that four sell-side notes I checked out this morning had four different numbers, with a 16% spread between the highest and lowest.

Reserves Appear To Have A Little Less Risk

High provisioning and reserve adequacy is the main concern for banks, and Truist appears to be in above-average shape here. Excluding the new CECL rules, Truist added almost $600 million to reserves this quarter, bringing its reserves up to about 1.6% of loans and about one-third of the 2018 severely adverse loan loss scenario. That puts Truist in a fairly good position among its peer group (JPMorgan (JPM) has been more aggressive in reserving, Regions (RF), KeyCorp (KEY), and Wells Fargo (WFC) less so).

While economic forecasts have continued to deteriorate since most banks made their first quarter reserving decisions, Truist has some options that other banks don’t. Significant unamortized loan marks from the SunTrust deal give Truist a wider cushion, with an underlying reserve position closer to 2.7%. This isn’t “free money”, as it will impact future purchase accounting accretion, but it does reduce some of the downside risk of further reserve additions. While I do believe Truist will be adding to its reserves in the coming quarters, the magnitude of those additions relative to Q1’20 are smaller than for its peer group.

As far as the bank’s real credit risk, that has yet to be determined and will have a lot to do with the nature of the eventual recovery in the U.S.. Current credit costs (charge-offs) have been stable, and management flagged less than 10% of its book as being particularly at risk, including about 2% exposure to oil/gas, 2% to hotels, cruise lines, and similar businesses, and 2% to senior care facilities.

A Diverse Business Mix Can Help A Little

Truist should see some benefit in the near term from its insurance business, as insurance tends to be more durable during downturns. While banks with substantial card and/or payments businesses like JPMorgan, PNC, and U.S. Bancorp will likely see a further hit from the shutdown-related declines in spending and business activity, insurance, trust, and so on should hold up relatively better for Truist.

The Outlook

As has been the case for all of the other super-regionals I’ve looked at, my changes to the 2020 operating environment, including higher provisioning expenses, lead me to substantially lower estimates for Truist’s core earnings in 2020 and 2021. I believe there will be a recovery, though, and I expect double-digit ROE again in 2022, with good growth coming from the synergies of the SunTrust deal. In the near term, I do think cost savings from the merger can help boost operating leverage, but management backed away from its prior synergy timelines given the uncertainties created by Covid-19.

I’m looking for about 6% long-term core earnings growth from the 2019 pro forma starting point, and that supports a fair value well above today’s price. ROTCE-driven P/TBV likewise supports higher fair values, though the shares don’t trade at the discount to tangible book that some banks currently do.

The Bottom Line

I’m still happy to hold Truist here, but I won’t say it’s the best bargain out there now. I like the risk-adjusted return, though, and I think there’s still room for the SunTrust deal to outperform expectations. While I think Truist has good upside from here, it’s worth noting that the entire bank sector is basically now a leveraged bet on the near-term future of the U.S. economy, so it will likely take at least a few quarters for core earnings prospects and normalized ROTCEs to become relevant drivers again.

