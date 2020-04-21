Ally Financial Should Double From Currently Distressed And Irrational Price

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is one of my favorite investments and has a clear opportunity to double over the next 2-3 years. Without a doubt, the COVID crisis presents extraordinary challenges for nearly everyone, including ALLY. What the market is missing is that ALLY can easily withstand just about any imaginable scenario, and a 2008-2009 crisis is nearly factored into current reserves, due to CECL and first quarter developments. Unlike many competitors, ALLY being a bank with a large and low-cost deposit base is an enormous competitive advantage. The company should be able to protect tangible book value per share, give or take a few dollars per share, and increase its competitive advantages over the next year or two. As the economy recovers, ALLY will emerge in excellent shape and poised to enhance its market share. Short-term sentiment is as bad as I’ve ever seen, but the facts tell a different tale.

On April 20th, ALLY reported a predictably challenging first quarter. The GAAP loss was $319MM, or ($0.85) per share. The non-GAAP core net loss was $166M, or ($0.44) per share. Adjusted total net revenue was up YoY to $1.606 billion from $1.535 billion. The gorilla in the room is a $903MM provision expense, reflecting COVID-related macroeconomic impacts. The fact that the company only had a GAAP loss of $319MM, despite this provision and equity losses in the insurance investment portfolio, speaks to just how strong ALLY’s pre-provision earnings power is.

ALLY generated a healthy $9.1 billion of consumer auto originations at an estimated retail auto originated yield of 7.25%. Net charge-offs remained low at 1.44%, up 12 bps YoY. With the shutdown, there is no doubt that auto originations are going to decline markedly, but ALLY will still be able to support its customers and risk-adjusted returns should be favorable as competitors withdraw from the market. Through the first two months of Q1, application volume was up 5% YoY, but declined 6% for the quarter, due to the decline in March. Insurance written premiums of $317MM were up 4% YoY, reaching the highest level ever for a first quarter. This business is gaining traction, but results were hurt by bad weather and security losses in the equity portfolio that hopefully should reverse as the market recovers. ALLY Home originated $0.7 billion direct-to-consumer originations, including robust refinance volume. Corporate Finance held-for-investment balances were up 31% YoY to $6.5 billion, inclusive of $0.6 billion of revolver draw activity.

Robust Liquidity Profile

Deposits grew to $123 billion, up $9 billion YoY, experiencing net growth each month in the quarter. ALLY now has 2.04MM deposit customers, up 71,000 QoQ. ALLY’s deposit base is one of the most underappreciated aspects of its business relative to competitors and historical comparisons. During periods of crisis like we are in, historically, asset-backed securities markets have frozen. This puts tremendous pressure on companies that rely mostly on them as a conduit to generate liquidity. ALLY has no need for this, which will allow it to continue to fund attractive originations at a low cost. This should ultimately enable the company to come out of the crisis stronger than they went into it from a competitive standpoint, as rival’s pullback from their respective customers and dealerships.

The 1st quarter of 2020 was a tough one in that it included the CECL regulatory requirement, which forced the banks to establish reserves for their best guess as to future losses on the life of their loans, as opposed to adjusting things as credit developments occur. This is a far more conservative metric and should greatly reduce future reserve builds. To put it into perspective, reserves increased 2.5x since year-end. If you exclude that impact, ALLY’s adjusted tangible book value per share would have increased slightly QoQ to $35.50 from $35.10. Including CECL and the impact of COVID, ALLY’s adjusted tangible book value per share declined to $32.8. While it is very possible ALLY may need to increase reserves moving forward, the rate of change will be far lower. The company should be able to preserve its adjusted tangible book value per share metric, which is a relatively conservative proxy for intrinsic value on a well-capitalized and liquid asset-backed lender.

Strong Balance Sheet

On the conference call, management indicated that current loss reserves are about 70% of their own severely adverse scenarios, and at 50% of the Federal models, which are enormously negative, even in their most secure lines of business such as commercial auto. The company expects retail auto NCOs to be 1.8% to 2.1% this year, versus a current retail auto loss coverage reserve of 3.91%. The CCAR modeling implies retail NCOs rise to 2.5-3.0%, reflecting a persistent, broad-based macroeconomic deterioration, which is consistent with the experience in 2008-2009. The total allowance for loan losses is $3.2 billion, or 2.54% of consolidated loan balances, representing the highest loss absorption capacity in the history of the company. Increasing that to 3%, which would be the high-end of the severely adverse scenario, would only require a reserve build of roughly $600MM. The company certainly might end up increasing loan loss provisions from here, as the unemployment situation has gotten increasingly bad since quarter-end in March, but this would be very manageable, given ALLY’s pre-provision earnings power. Countering the negative economic developments, ALLY management didn’t factor in any benefit from stimulus in its reserve calculations, so hopefully that should offset much of that development. I believe investors aren’t fully appreciating the impact of CECL in front-loading loan loss reserves. ALLY’s loan book will likely decline more rapidly than other banks due to the nature of auto loans and reduced demand for auto financing, which should decrease the amount of future reserves needed related to new business.

ALLY is being very aggressive in offering loan forbearance to its customers during these terrible times. Many individuals and businesses have had a liquidity squeeze as income dried up and stimulus money has taken too long. Around 1.1MM auto customers or roughly 25%, elected to participate in the deferral program. 76% have never had an extension while 70% have never been delinquent with ALLY. The interest still accrues, but the customer doesn’t face late charges or get dinged on credit. ALLY reached out to all customers to see if they wanted to participate, so the large enrollment isn’t as shocking, especially as the issue of forbearance was front and center in the media.

This should not only help reduce ultimate credit losses, but also will improve the company’s relationship with its customers. Allowance levels contemplate consumers’ willingness and ability to pay regardless of forbearance participation, so it isn’t like these actions obfuscate the reality of the situation. Of course, ultimate losses will be highly dependent on future developments with both the economy and unemployment, but a very pessimistic scenario is priced into current reserves. Polling has shown that the number one expected use of stimulus checks is to pay down debt or bills, and I’d bet that auto loans are high on the list, given the necessity of a car as things open again. The Corporate Finance book looks strong with 45% asset-based, secured nature, and strong positioning in the capital structure, including significant equity investments from supporting sponsors. Importantly, ALLY’s book has no direct exposure to oil and gas, which is something just about every bank would love to say right now.

With the gig economy and the public health issues with using mass transit, owning a car is going to be just as important as it has ever been. Used car prices can certainly fluctuate and are a manageable risk for ALLY. The company typically recovers about 55-60% of the loan balance on a repo, and guidance forecasts a 5-7% decline. Every 1% change would likely impact the loan book by about $10-12MM on an annualized basis. For leases, there is a bigger impact, which could be around $20-25MM per annum, per 1% change. ALLY has a good record of being conservative with loss reserves. The forbearance can be helpful in that it provides more time for customers to become current, allowing servicers to do what they do best. It also allows the auction market to normalize from the currently abnormal situation with so few buyers during lockdown.

Ill-Advised Acquisition

The other issue that hangs over ALLY is their pending acquisition of the subprime credit card company CardWorks. This is a transaction that was done right before the COVID crisis emerged. Fortunately, there is no breakup fee. The acquisition was done with certain assumptions on CardWorks book value at the time of merger consummation, which will likely be breached, allowing for an easy exit. The acquisition was questionable even under a bright economic backdrop, due to the rich price. There is zero reason to consummate this merger. CardWorks would likely be trading at 40% or less of the announced price. This will be a major test to a management team that has done a good job and making the wrong decision right here would likely turn most shareholders against them, as it would be that egregious in my opinion.

Valuation

Commenting on the current share price’s massive discount to tangible book value, ALLY CEO Jeff Brown said the following,

“but if you think about the $6.5-7.0 billion discount to book – I mean, there’s not really a conceivable scenario that models that out. It’s been a sudden and aggressive move down, and we think through time and through our performance, that will recover. That gives us a lot of confidence of upside to come.”

Based on a recent price of $15.05 and 375MM shares outstanding, ALLY has a market capitalization of roughly $5.643 billion, versus total equity of $13.519 billion. This is even though ALLY now has the highest level of reserves in its history, including life of loan projected losses due to recent accounting change to CECL, and the dire economic impact of COVID. ALLY’s earnings power and pre-provision earnings are tremendous, with $3.50 to $4.00 of normalized EPS. Pretax income was well over $450MM each quarter of 2019, after normal reserves were taken, factoring in strong new loan growth. Plug in whatever numbers you want, but the current share price makes absolutely no sense whatsoever! Before long, ALLY will go back to compounding book value per share and making substantial profits once again. Ultimately, the stock should trade around tangible book value per share of $32.8, which means over 100% returns from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.