Buy Oil States Into Earnings

Oil States International (OIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings on April 22nd. Analysts expect revenue of $230.61 and EPS of -$0.20. The revenue estimate implies a 3% decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Headwinds In North America

OPEC supply cuts have buoyed oil prices and E&P in the oil patch for years. The demand side may not have justified the previous levels of E&P. Activity in the oil patch faced headwinds for much of 2019. Halliburton (HAL) previously suggested that an oversupply of the gas market was causing a sharp decline in rig count in U.S. land. I expect more of the same in Q1. In its most recent quarter, Oil States generated revenue of $239 million, down double digits Q/Q.

Revenue from Wellsite Services was $92 million, down 21% sequentially. It still represented 38% of total revenue, so additional headwinds could weigh. Budget exhaustion and lower land drilling activity hurt the segment last quarter. The company discontinued drilling activities in the Permian because they were not profitable enough. This could potentially lead to lower revenue, yet better margins. We should also get more information from management on pricing power in North America land drilling. If pricing power wanes, then it could spell trouble for smaller oil services companies.

Downhole Technologies generated revenue of $38 million; it fell by double-digits Q/Q due to lower land completion business. Offshore Products was a catalyst with a 3% rise in revenue. Project-driven product sales helped drive growth, yet sales of products from shorter-cycle businesses faced headwinds. With Brent oil sub-$25 most offshore or deep water projects may no longer be economical. If the environment for Wellsite Services is bad, then the environment for Offshore Products could be worse.

Margins Could Stabilize

Margins will be in focus this quarter. Halliburton and Schlumberger (SLB) have already begun to cut costs in order to stabilize margins. Last quarter, the gross margin for Oil States was 19%, down about 300 basis points versus that of Q3. On a dollar basis, gross profit of $45 million fell over 25% Q/Q. Gross margin could fall again if revenue declines. However, I believe management will make deep cuts to SG&A costs. Last quarter, SG&A costs were $29 million, down 8% sequentially. They still represented 12.3% of total revenue, up about 20 basis points. This is a large expense pool that management must cut into if it wants to protect margins.

EBITDA during the quarter was $20 million, down 39% Q/Q. EBITDA margin fell about 400 basis points to 8%. The company closed eight of its North American operating facilities and reduced headcount in its completion services segment by 20%. Management is excellent at controlling costs. However, not many people could have envisioned the demand destruction caused by the shutdown of the economy. I expect management to step up its cost-containment efforts in the first half of the year.

Liquidity

It is paramount that smaller operators maintain ample liquidity during the free fall in oil demand. If E&P remains stagnant, then it could lead to a battle of the balance sheets. Oil States ended the year with $9 million in cash and about $300 million in working capital. As the business declines, the company should gradually turn its working capital into cash. Free cash flow ("FCF") for the full year 2019 was around $87 million, up from $19 million in the year-earlier period. Sizeable working capital and positive FCF will likely lead to an increase in liquidity in the first half of the year.

Conclusion

The free-fall in oil prices could be a timing issue. Once the pandemic ends, millions will return to work and oil demand will rise. Oil States should benefit. OIS trades under 4x trailing EBITDA, which could be considered cheap. Buy OIS into earnings.

