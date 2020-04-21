California Resources Corporation: Sell The Equity, Buy The Bonds

I have recently written two articles on California Resources Corporation (CRC) that showed the steep discount on the bonds meant there was trouble ahead for the stock. Any temporary pop should have been used as an opportunity to sell. As the market has been extremely volatile and the price of oil has tanked in the face of COVID-19, CRC's stock price has taken a massive hit. A hit that I think will continue all the way down to pennies per share before eventual delisting.

No one could have foreseen what has occurred in the time since I wrote those articles. So, I won't take such credit; some of my long calls have also dropped during that time. What is most important is the action to take going forward. If an investor is still bullish on CRC and is hoping for a rebound in the price of oil once the travel restrictions are lifted and the economy slowly gets back on track, I still strongly suggest that they sell the stock in order to buy the bonds instead.

Data by YCharts

Based on the relative pricing of the stock compared to the bonds, it makes absolutely no sense to hold the stock right now. As the debt sits higher up on the distressed balance sheet, it is the lower risk of the two extremely high risk investment classes. There are three publicly-traded bond series which represent about $2 billion of CRC's debt. All three of them are trading at a steep discount. The bond market believes that CRC is in such a bad state that even the bonds won't get much of a return as they sit below or on par to an additional $3 billion in debt. This pretty much guarantees that current equity holders will get nothing in a looming restructuring unless management negotiates a pity warrant for them.

An obvious risk to the bonds is that an investor would be paying for the interest accrued between the time of purchase and when the previous interest payment was made. There is no guarantee that the next interest payment of $74 million due in June gets paid. The company may choose to default and start bankruptcy proceedings before then. This risk is offset by the low price of the bonds in the first place. If one is limited to choosing between CRC equity or debt, a bankruptcy announcement ensures that the stock price takes a further hit and gets delisted from the NYSE. Clearly, a worse scenario than losing out on an interest payment.

The first bond to look at is CRC4236132, a 5.5% coupon that is maturing on September 15, 2021:

Source: Morningstar

The bond has sunk from trading at slightly less than half of par before the collapse in the oil price to $5.49 per $100 face value at its last trade price. The total price paid would be $5.49 plus the accrued interest at the time of purchase. There is just under $100 million face value worth outstanding which has a market value of only $5.5 million. The yield is a whopping 408%, which is the average annualized percentage an investor theoretically gets over the 17 months until maturity. This assumes all interest payments are made and the bond is paid off in full. That would lead to just under a 10x upside. The stock would have to increase from its $1.65 close on Friday to more than $16 by September 2021 in order to provide a similar return.

The next bond to look at is CRC4323162, an 8% coupon that is maturing on December 15, 2022. This bond is the most actively traded one of the three as it has nearly $2 billion face value outstanding with a market value of around $30 million. It sits at a price of $1.38 per $100 face value:

Source: Morningstar

The final bond to look at is CRC4163787, a 6% coupon that is maturing on November 15, 2024. It last traded at $3.30 per $100 face value:

Source: Morningstar

Both of these bonds have 30 or more times the upside assuming all interest and the principal is paid in full. These, of course, are big assumptions given the negative operating cash flows expected from CRC while oil is $20. But the exercise here is to determine the superiority of the bonds. If the bonds fail to get paid in full, the equity eventually becomes worthless. If the equity ends up being something more than worthless, then the bonds will have gotten paid in full. The stock would have to return to $50 in order to even begin to provide the same type of upside opportunity by purchasing the bonds at this time for pennies on the dollar. This seems extraordinarily unlikely given today's economic climate.

Conclusion: day traders buy the equity, investors buy the distressed debt

It is no secret that CRC is in deep trouble right now and that an investment into any of its securities is a big risk. However, it particularly makes no sense to hold the equity which has both lower upside and greater downside than the bonds. Any investor will likely avoid CRC equity. Even those who are still bullish on CRC as a company should prefer the risk-to-return trade-off of the bonds. The equity is nothing more than an expensive trading vehicle for day traders and speculators looking for quick entry and exit points while holding a very hot potato.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.