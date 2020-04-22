How Boeing Spent Nearly $50 Billion In Cash

In a previous analysis, I had a look at how Boeing (BA) used the $25B that it borrowed in 2019. What I concluded was that roughly half has been used to repay maturing debt while almost 30% has been used to make dividend payments and buyback shares. A relatively small portion was used to make compensation payments to customers. In this report, we take a look again at the cash pile as we address the biggest cash drivers (inflow as well as outflow). It’s not a full equation of the cash flow but it gives a better insight in what moved things.

Source: Investors.com

During the year Boeing increased its cash pile from $7.8B to $9.8B. The diagram below roughly shows how to the cash pile were achieved.

Drilling down on cash flow

Debt and debt repayment (50%)

As discussed in the previous report, Boeing borrowed $25.4B of which it used $12.2B to repay some of its debt.

Value return to shareholders (30%)

Boeing paid $4.63B in dividends. The only way in which you can justify this is by recognizing that Boeing has made pension contributions in stock form in 2017. If Boeing were to freeze the dividend, the share prices would tank, and Boeing would need to fund its already underfunded pension plan. Boeing did indeed end up freezing the dividend, but at a point where it could comfortably freeze the dividend as the stark share price declines that Boeing didn’t want to introduce by cutting the dividend was introduced by COVID-19 spreading globally. Some $2.65B has been returned to shareholders prior to Boeing suspending the share repurchase program.

Investing activities and customer compensation (10%)

Boeing spent some $1.5B on investing activities. That $1.5B is significantly less than the $4.6B in 2018, but in 2018 there was the acquisition of KLX which drove the investing activities cash flow. Boeing initially determined that the Boeing 737 MAX grounding created a $6.1B liability to customers. Some $1.4B in compensation already has been rendered of which $1.24B was in cash form.

If you do the math you see that from borrowed amount of money, some 90% has been used for the three activities described below.

Pre-delivery payments (~$21.5B)

Early on during the MAX crisis I concluded from calculations I carried out on Boeing’s commercial aircraft programs that MAX production was kept afloat by either pre-delivery payments that have already occurred on the Boeing 737 MAX program or by pre-delivery payments that are currently coming in. I shared those findings in a Wall Street Journal report and did a deep dive in a Seeking Alpha report some months ago. According to my calculations, Boeing received some $21.4B in pre-delivery payment. That's an essential part in the full cash equation for Boeing with an important role for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Boeing 737 MAX production costs

$21.5B is a lot, but Boeing used all that money. Some $6.3B in added production costs for the Boeing 737 MAX and some $16.5B in “normal costs” to produce the ~400 Boeing 737 MAX that Boeing put in storage. Basically, all money Boeing received in pre-delivery payments they also spent it on production of the Boeing 737 MAX.

Boeing 787 and Boeing 777X inventories

During the year the inventories excluding amortization of the Boeing 787 program decreased by $3.3B, reflecting the continued cash cost improvement on the Dreamliner program while Boeing spent some $2.6B on production of the initial Boeing 777X productions.

Starliner mission and Boeing 737NG pickle fork issue

Boeing also had extra costs during the quarter as its Starliner mission failed to dock the ISS and Boeing has spent additional resources on determining what went wrong and funding a new attempt to dock. The costs are $410 million. On top of that there has been a $135 million charge related to the pickle fork issue on the Boeing 737NG.

Putting it all together

If we sum up all numbers, we get to $9.8B in cash. We also observed that our inventories estimate was $420 million too low. Correcting for that we would get to $9.39B. Boeing reported a cash pile of $9.485B, 1% higher than I estimated. Some of you might have noted that we haven’t considered final delivery payments here and the reason for that is that those payments primarily are used to cover fixed costs such as R&D and SG&A expenses and the cost of goods for the commercial wide body aircraft.

Conclusion

What we see is that Boeing’s borrowings covered debt repayments, customer cash compensations and return of value to shareholders while the pre-delivery payment to a major extent covered the higher Boeing 737 MAX production costs and continued production of the Boeing 737 MAX while no progress payments were being made and no deliveries occurred. This in addition to Boeing 777X costs and solid cash generation on the Boeing 787 program let to a negative operating cash flow. It’s important to realize how the debt as well as the pre-delivery payments feather in the cash flow profile. The subjects of the Boeing 737 MAX costs, raising debt and the Boeing 787 cash generation are three topics I have extensively covered and I think this analysis, unique in its kind, shows why continued coverage and having insights in the industry is important to provide high quality coverage because this is the kind of analysis you wouldn’t be able to do by just looking at quarterly filings.

If you put all those subjects and sub-analyses that I did over the past 12 months together, we came to a cash estimate of $9,392 million, which is $93 million or 1% lower than the actual cash Boeing ended 2019 with and directly validates how some of the biggest items relate to each other. One thing that becomes clear from this analysis is that the only thing that really allowed Boeing to pay dividends, customers and continue producing the MAX is the strength of some of its existing programs, primarily the Boeing 787 which is going to face a slowdown, and the fact that banks were willing to hand Boeing a $25B lifeline. Absent of the lifeline, Boeing would have had to halt Boeing 737 MAX production in April last year instead of just reducing the production rate. Boeing’s big support, despite unwise cash deployment, is that the banks believed in the company. This analysis already somewhat touched on the challenging nature of Boeing’s business last year and serves as an indication of how much more challenging 2020 is going to be.

*Join The Aerospace Forum today and get a 15% discount* The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.





Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.