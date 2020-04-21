Verizon Business To Acquire BlueJeans For Collaboration Tools

VZ appears fully valued at its current level, so I'm Neutral on the stock.

While the deal likely won't move the stock, it's a sensible strategic step for the Business unit as business collaboration and events move online.

BlueJeans has developed a video conferencing and broadcasting system for businesses and individuals.

Verizon Business said it would acquire BlueJeans Networks and confirmed the amount as under $500 million.

Quick Take

Verizon Business (VZ) has announced the proposed acquisition of BlueJeans Network for an undisclosed amount, reported to be under $500 million.

BlueJeans has developed an enterprise grade video conferencing and event system.

With the deal, VZ makes a strategic move for its Business unit to combine BlueJeans’ collaboration and broadcast capabilities with Verizon’s network.

VZ appears to be fully valued at its current level, so my bias on the stock is Neutral.

Target Company

San Jose-based BlueJeans was founded to develop an online system to enable enterprises and individuals to have video conferences individually or in groups.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Quentin Gallivan, who has been with the firm since August 2017 and was previously CEO of Pentaho and SVP of Hitachi Data Systems.

Below is an overview video of a customer testimonial of the company's system:

Source: BlueJeans Video Conferencing

BlueJeans’s primary offerings include:

Meetings

Rooms

Events

Gateway

Company partner types include Certified, Reseller, Service Provider and Distributor.

Investors have invested at least $175 million and include an investor syndicate including New Enterprise Associates, Norwest Venture Partners, Quadrille Capital, Glynn Capital Management, Battery Ventures, Accel and others.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for video conferencing was $3.85 billion in 2019.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are continued broad distribution of enterprise employees away from corporate headquarter centers, the need for reduced operational costs and providing a more flexible work arrangement for various employees and contractors.Below is a chart showing the historical and projected U.S. video conferencing market size: With the recent Covid19 pandemic and the need for large numbers of employees to work from home, the video conferencing market is likely to represent a potentially much larger market size than the report indicates.

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Cisco (CSCO)

LogMeIn (LOGM)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Adobe Systems (ADBE)

Source: Research Report

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Verizon didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms but did confirm that the purchase price was below $500 million.

Management didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction, so it was likely for a financially non-material amount..

A review of the firm’s most recently published financial results indicate that as of December 31, 2019 Verizon had $2.6 billion in cash and equivalents and $228.9 billion in total liabilities of which $100.7 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $17.8 billion.

In the past 12 months, Verizon’s stock price has risen 0.2% vs. the U.S. Telecom industry’s fall of 1.0% and the U.S. overall market index’ drop of 3.0%, as the VZ chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in eight of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $240,660,000,000 Enterprise Value $373,240,000,000 Price / Sales 1.82 Enterprise Value / Sales 2.83 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 7.75 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $12,560,000,000 Revenue Growth Rate 0.77 Earnings Per Share [FWD] $4.85

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $58 versus the current price of $57, indicating they are potentially currently fully valued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

VZ is acquiring BlueJeans for under $500 million to add its video conferencing functionalities to the group’s Business segment.

As Verizon Business CEO Tami Erwin stated in the deal announcement,

As the way we work continues to change, it is absolutely critical for businesses and public sector customers to have access to a comprehensive suite of offerings that are enterprise ready, secure, frictionless and that integrate with existing tools. Collaboration and communications have become top of the agenda for businesses of all sizes and in all sectors in recent months. We are excited to combine the power of BlueJeans’ video platform with Verizon Business’ connectivity networks, platforms and solutions to meet our customers’ needs.

With the sharp rise in video conferencing demand as a result of the Covid19 pandemic, the deal appears to be a no-brainer for VZ and was likely already under consideration before the crisis began.

The BlueJeans deal can help with business collaboration as well as online events which will likely also see strong growth in the months and years ahead and businesses and individuals scrutinize their travel exposure as well as cost constraints.

While the deal will likely not move VZ’ stock price, it makes strategic sense to combine VZ’s networking capabilities to hopefully provide a high quality uptime and low latency service for BlueJeans users.

From my DCF, VZ stock appears fully valued at its present level, even using generous assumptions, so my bias on the stock is Neutral.

