Eldorado/Caesars Deal: It Will Close Because It Makes Post-Virus Sense As A Real Value

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, all babies in all sectors have been thrown out with the bathwater. This has especially shaken the gaming stocks facing the draconian specter of closed properties in indeterminate duration. Right now, even the CDC's Dr. Fauci has admitted that it is the virus, not he, nor anyone else, who will decide when the plague will abate, no less bid a final, welcome farewell. All we do know is that a vaccine, whenever it will arrive, will unquestionably be 100% protective and banish this horror from our lives for good. By most authoritative measures, that relief could be as far as 14 months away. That cold reality forms just one part of a set of dour macro headwinds battering the casino sector.

Thus, the ongoing progress toward the close of the $17.3b Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) Caesars Entertainment merger (NASDAQ:CZR) has been thrown under the proverbial bus by growing skeptics in the financial community. It's an understandable reticence, given the huge chunk of debt anticipated as the primary currency of the deal. There have been rumors that the key banks in the deal, Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), and Macquarie (OTCPK:MCQEF) have encountered resistance in placing a commitment of $7.2b in loans and bonds to finance the deal.

In addition, a sword of Damocles appears to be swinging above the heads of both companies in the form of breakup or reverse breakup fee liabilities if the deal doesn't close before the 9-month deadline. Neither partner can currently feel financially comfortable with such a prospect. According to the 8K SEC filing, ERI would face a $155m breakup fee if it was forced to walk, plus reimbursement of $50m in transaction fees. Furthermore, if the deal is not completed by 9 months, ERI must pay CZR 10c a share per month as a delayed penalty.

If regulatory issues arise killing the deal, ERI could be subject to an $837m penalty.

Not a pretty picture. But, in our view, supported by a consensus of industry colleagues and gaming attorneys, there is more than adequate reason to have confidence that, in the end, this deal will close. The current outlook suggests the date will come sometime in June. Whether that deadline is met on a specific date or not isn't our mission here. Instead, we present our take and that of our industry associates as to why we believe the deal will indeed close.

The basic rationale: It's a good deal for all-around, most critically for investors savvy enough to see well beyond the crisis and its immediate aftermath. We take an industry-centric view rather than just apply the standard, if not scary metrics to the deal valuations at this point. We are already on the record on Seeking Alpha as feeling strong about a re-pricing. Were the principals attuned to that prospect and in fact, moving toward it, we'd be even more bullish. Any change in the deal that reduces the cost and by extension eases the leverage of the successor company makes great sense to us. (Below: A flagship gold mine before virus and after as well). Source: CZR archives.

For now, let's assume the deal moves ahead as is.

1. Breakup fee worries

We have had considerable communication from readers and followers who cite the possibilities that if such fees were forced on ERI for example, it could threaten its very survival.

We floated this issue with gaming attorney friends who looked informally at the breakup fee or reverse breakup fee provisions of many mergers. Rather than subjecting readers to dense legal disquisitions on the subject, we just allude to the fact that our legal panelists indicated that there could be "many possible remedies, given the unique set of circumstances springing from the virus crisis. Among them, one lawyer pointed out was the issue of impairment of goodwill. Bear in mind the formula: Goodwill = Purchase Price - Net Identifiable assets. It may be a stretch, but just as an example, if the brand name recognition value or certain customer lists of CZR were impaired due to the virus threat, ERI might stand on that, as a basis for remediation, or a repricing. The point here is that ERI would not automatically be dead in the water on breakup fees if it could be argued that the virus was a form of force majeure.

So, you have two companies with considerable debt loads taking on more debt in this combination in a set of circumstances neither could anticipate or avoid. You have tens of thousands of jobs at stake, the economic well being of many communities that argue for an enlightened judgment for remediation. In any event, what evolves is another birthday party for lawyers that helps nobody but the lawyers.

Bottom line: Stretch or not, it makes much more sense for all parties to reach the deal's finish line than it is for a walk away.

2. Financing

The banks may need to revisit the proposed coupon rate on bonds to make them more attractive to high yield buyers. It may raise rates on loans. But what is key here, as it is in all financing, is the underlying bet you make on the capacity of the borrower to meet interest payments and of course, the value of assets collateralizing the loans. In both cases, post virus, a single question is raised: What will the gaming sector look like when everything is reopened, when the vaccine has of normalcy returns to casino visitation. The answer here is, of course, that there is no answer. We look instead at the mindset of consumers post virus. What will it likely reveal?

Simply put, you can live on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and re-runs of ten-year old sports events for only so long. The human need to go somewhere and do something other than stare at screens for hours on end is powerful and persuasive. That's the best kind of collateral you can have. ERI will get the money.

Banks will find buyers for the $7.2b in loans and bonds because post virus asset base is solid. Breakup or reverse breakup fees could be subject to remediation under virus duress. Post virus, the successor company's 60 properties will see pent-up demand from a cabin fevered customer base.

3. Icahn's presence

CZR's largest shareholder did not get his multi-billion dollar net worth (albeit bruised at the moment) from walking away from deals without a fight. He is relentless and focused once he gets committed. He has thus far held firm. As long as he stays put, there is considerable assurance that the deal will close. What are his options? He knows that once the deal does close and once the company gets to the other side of the virus, there is a ton of money to be made on the stock.

4. The $500m in promised synergies are real

Some investors have expressed a lack of conviction that the promised cost savings attributed by management to the merger cannot reasonably be met. This prompted much discussion among our panelists of pros since all were or are operating executives. The consensus view going away was an emphatic yes.

Our group cited areas like the overheavy regional management structure, high corporate presence over property managers, the prospects offloading properties to the VICI Properties (OTC:VICI) or outright sale to hotels that could make better sense to smaller operators. Add to those efficiencies in the marketing of the Total Rewards base integrated into the ERI system and the consensus: It would not be overnight but the $500m could be found.

We're not waving pom-poms here when we suggest that over the virus horizon, we see a CZR operated by a much more hands-on management group with a sure hand at the steering wheel of providing superior one on one customer experience. That is central in our view to what the ERI component brings to the party. Current CZR CEO Anthony Rodio comes from the same school as the Carranos who made the reputation of ERI in the Reno market and has continued that as CEO Reeg has built the company into a leading national entrant in the regional space. (Below: Post virus merger map). Source: VICI archive.

The takeaway

Our best opinion now is that the deal will close and that once the virus crisis is well behind the industry, investors who see now what the new CZR will be can expect considerable rewards for holding fast now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.