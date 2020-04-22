Canopy Growth: Spending Cuts And Write-Downs

CGC spent $2.7 billion on acquisitions and burned a further $2.6 billion in free cash flow since the start of 2016. Most of these losses were in 2019.

All dollar totals herein are in Canadian dollars.

Canopy Growth revenue is growing rapidly, but free cash flow losses have mounted over the past two years. Source: Author based on company filings.

Summary

Canopy Growth (CGC) is a the largest cannabis company in the world. Aided by an immense investment from Constellation Brands, CGC went on an acquisition spree under former CEO Bruce Linton, spending nearly $2.7 billion acquiring cannabis-adjacent companies on four continents. Simultaneously, the company also has been burning cash through both operating losses and building out their properties in Canada and globally. These efforts have cost $2.6 billion in free cash flow losses since the beginning of 2016, with the majority of that cash burned in 2019.

But Canopy Growth's bank account is not limitless and something needed to change. Bruce Linton was fired and replaced by David Klein, the former Chief Financial Officer of CGC's parent Constellation. Thus far, Klein has been making the hard decisions - closing facilities, shuttering operations, and letting employees go. These moves are an admission of past mistakes at CGC but also are the right moves to make to begin to guide the company to profitability.

Many more cuts will be needed before Canopy Growth can be profitable. Last year, the company lost $2.40 in operating profits for every dollar of sales they generated. Significant cuts remain necessary, but at least those cuts are beginning and before they are forced by creditors as with other cannabis companies. These cuts are a net positive for Canopy Growth despite the significant losses the company will report on their next earnings report in June.

Spending

Canopy Growth is the largest cannabis company in the world by market cap. The company began as a Canadian medical cannabis seller but has expanded aggressively through acquisitions over the past four years. Canopy Growth has their fingers in many businesses including skincare products in the United Kingdom, Volcano vaporizers from Germany, sports nutrition products in the United States and Canada, and a line of topical CBD products in the United States.

Canopy Growth has spent huge sums of money to build up their business to become the largest company in cannabis. In total, Canopy Growth has spent $2.7 billion on acquisitions since 2016, mostly in shares. Canopy Growth has burned an additional $2.6 billion of free cash flow since the beginning of 2016, including a free cash flow deficit of $1.5 billion in calendar 2019.

Even after all of this spending, most of Canopy Growth's revenue comes from their core Canadian cannabis segment.

Date Acquisition Cost Goodwill Description Sep 5/18 Hiku $601 $539 Canadian retail stores Nov 23/18 ebbu $366 $327 Colorado hemp research Jan 31/17 Mettrum $350 $207 Canadian licensed producer May 2/19 C3 $349 $322 German medical cannabis Dec 6/18 S&B $218 $117 German vaporizers Aug 3/18 CHI $169 $137 "Canopy Animal Health" Nov 23/18 POS $129 $93 Bio-processing facility in SK Oct 11/19 BCT $98 $89 UK MJ research May 22/19 This Works $73 $66 UK skin care Jun 28/16 Bedrocan $59 $19 Brazil cannabis Other acquisitions (2016-19) $252 $161 Miscellaneous acquisitions Total acquisitions (2016-19) $2,663 $2,078

Canopy Growth acquisitions since 2016. Source: Author based on company filings.

Acquisition history: Since 2016, Canopy Growth has spent $2.7 billion on acquisitions, with about three fifths of the cost paid in shares while the remainder was paid in cash.

Most of the businesses Canopy Growth has purchased cost significantly more than their book value, resulting in significant goodwill and intangible assets. Canopy Growth's acquisitions were made up of about three quarters goodwill and one fifth intangible assets, with most of their acquisitions have few if any physical assets.

Canopy Growth has burned through $2.5 billion of free cash flow since December 2017. Source: The Growth Operation Cannabis Company Dashboard.

Cash burn: In addition to spending on acquisitions, Canopy Growth also has burned through billions of dollars building out their business. During calendar 2019, the company burned through $1.5 billion of free cash flow with an even split between operating losses and capital expenditures to build out their Canadian cultivation facilities and other businesses.

Since the beginning of 2016, Canopy Growth has invested $2.6 billion in their business through free cash flow burn. This figure is in addition to the $2.7 billion that the company has spent on acquisitions during the same time frame.

Canopy Growth revenue mix for calendar year 2019. Source: Author based on company filings.

Revenue mix: Despite spending nearly $2.7 billion on acquisitions, Canopy Growth's core Canadian cannabis business continues to generate the majority of their profit. Canopy Growth generates approximately three fifths of their revenue from the Canadian marijuana market with the majority of that revenue coming from recreational cannabis sales. This revenue includes sales from Canopy Growth's company-owned Tweed and Tokyo Smoke stores, the latter chain being the result of a C$600 million acquisition two years ago.

The company also generates significant revenue from their German C3 cannabis business acquired last year for C$350 million and from the Storz & Bickel vaporizer business acquired in late 2018 for C$220 million. The former revenue is included under international medical revenue while Storz & Bickel makes up nearly half of "other revenue" in Canopy Growth's most recent quarter.

Cuts

Canopy Growth's spending has been fueled by a $5 billion investment from Constellation Brands (STZ) in late 2018. That investment has given CGC dry powder to use for its acquisitions and has allowed the company to build up its operations, resulting in large cash flow deficits.

But Canopy Growth's once unlimited seeming war chest is beginning to empty. The company ended calendar 2019 with a net cash position of $1.7 billion, down $2.4 billion from their net cash position one year prior. This spending was roughly evenly split between operating losses, build-out of Canopy Growth's assets, and cash-based acquisitions including C3 Cannabinoid Compound Company, Storz & Bickel, This Works, and Biosteel.

Canopy Growth is far from profitability, with -237% operating margins during the past year. Source: The Growth Operation Cannabis Company Dashboard.

While cash is dwindling, Canopy Growth is far from profitability. Over the past year, the company sold $385 million of goods and collected $60 million of gross profits, but spent $973 million on operating costs. These results were good for operating margins of -237%, excluding some Canadian accounting irregularities.

Something needs to give. Canopy Growth cannot continue to spent 3.5x as much on gross and operating costs as they earn in revenue or their once-mighty cash reserves will dwindle to nothing. Similarly, Canopy Growth cannot afford to continue acquiring companies at the same rate or, again, they will spent their entire war chest and have to rely on operating profits they don't have.

Seeking change, Canopy Growth fired founder and CEO Bruce Linton last July. He was replaced by David Klein in January. Klein comes from Constellation Brands where he had served as Chief Financial Officer.

Since Linton departed, Canopy Growth has significantly slowed their rate of acquisitions. In the year prior to his departure, CGC spent $2 billion on acquisitions. In the nine months since he left, CGC has spent $171 million on acquisitions.

We also are beginning to see Canopy Growth make long-needed cuts to save costs. Over the past two months, Canopy Growth has made significant changes aimed at reducing a bloated cost structure. These changes include:

Closing Canadian cultivation facilities in Aldergrove and Delta, British Columbia and in Yorkton, Saskatchewan. These cuts cost 500 employees and 85 employees their jobs, respectively.

Abandoning plans to add a third greenhouse at Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.

Exiting operations in South Africa and Lesotho, transferring ownership to a local business.

Closing a Colombian cultivation facility and instead relying on a local supply deal to purchase cannabis in Latin America.

Collectively, Canopy Growth paid $600 million these shuttered operations: $496 million for the final one-third interest in the British Columbia greenhouses ("BC Tweed"), $31 million for the Yorkton grow operation and licenses ("Tweed Grasslands"), $27 million for the offloaded Lesotho business ("Daddy Cann Lesotho"), and $46 million for its Colombian operations ("Spectrum Colombia"). Note that values in the press releases varies from the annual report figures that I'm using because these transactions we paid using stock and its price fluctuates.

Canopy Growth grows significantly more cannabis than they sell. Source: Author based on company filings.

The company's Canadian cuts are part of a broader attempt to "right size" cultivation operations. Canopy Growth and most other Canadian licensed producers are growing far more cannabis than they can sell. During the past year, CGC grew 126 tonnes of cannabis but sold only 44 tonnes. This resulted in CGC's inventory growing 2.4x, up to $623 million by the end of the year. Plainly Canopy Growth does not need to grow this much cannabis as demand is not unlimited.

Write-downs

Canopy Growth carries $2.7 billion of goodwill and intangible assets on their balance sheet. Source: Canopy Growth financial statements.

After Canopy Growth's many acquisitions and some write-downs of goodwill, the company had $2.1 billion of goodwill and a further $567 million of intangible assets on their balance sheet as of Dec. 31, 2019.

Canadian companies are required to have their fourth quarter results audited by external auditors. This audit includes impairment-testing balance sheet assets to determine whether they are worth their carrying value. Canopy Growth's next earnings release, for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, will be their fourth quarter earnings release - so these assets will be impairment-tested by Canopy Growth's auditors at KPMG.

Canopy Growth is expecting to impair $700-800 million worth of assets in its annual results. This impairment will write-down the value of the company's assets, likely including their intangible assets, their goodwill, and perhaps their property, plant, and equipment.

The company also may be forced to further impair their inventory as it's unclear that CGC will be able to efficiently use their $622.6 million of inventory. This inventory is equal to about two and a half years worth of Canadian cannabis sales at trailing year levels. While sales should grow moving forward, CGC will continue to grow cannabis as well, rendering it uncertain when they will be able to exhaust this massive inventory.

Canopy Growth's impairment will result in very poor IFRS net income. The $700-800 million of impairment charges will be reported as pre-tax charges on their income statement which is likely to lead to quarterly losses on the order of ~$900 million. However, the impairment charges will not cost CGC cash. Instead, they are reflective that the company's past purchases are no longer worth the price paid for them.

Canopy Growth will report its annual results in mid-June. These results will reflect these heavy losses due to impairment charges.

Thoughts

Canopy Growth plainly needed to cut costs. The cuts the company has made were painful for employees and an admission of past mistakes. However, they also were necessary and will help the company moving forward. I suspect that many more cuts will be needed before Canopy Growth can approach meaningful profitability.

In hindsight, many of Canopy Growth's investments were not worth their cost. For example, the company paid $495 million in stock to acquire the final one third interest in BC Tweed two years ago. That capital was functionally squandered given that those facilities have now been shuttered. Similarly, spending $27 million to purchase a Lesotho cannabis company was plainly a mistake built on a speculative bubble and a fear of missing out on the supposedly lucrative African cannabis market. That market has not materialized and it's implausible that this expense was a worthy gamble.

While Bruce Linton was well-liked by many shareholders, his departure was desperately needed. It's often easier for a new CEO like David Klein to admit a company's past mistakes than it is for the CEO who was in charge during those blunders. Klein's house cleaning may cause temporary declines in CGC stock as they suffer write-downs and admit past mistakes. However those declines and admissions will be worth it for shareholders if Klein can make enough cuts to turn Canopy Growth into what it should be: A profitable company.

Even after these cuts, we're far from this goal. Canopy Growth spent $1.3 billion in gross and operating costs last year, losing $2.40 for every dollar of product they sold. The savings from these cuts will not come close to plugging all the holes in good ship CGC before it sinks into the sea.

But they are a start.

I will remain on the sidelines on Canopy Growth until I see more indications that this is a company built to survive, thrive, and produce cash flow. I like David Klein's moves so far, but not enough to invest my hard-earned cash into a deeply unprofitable cannabis company during the height of a generational economic and public health crisis.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.