Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Massive Relief Rally (April 10, 2020)

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on April 13, 2020, and includes a rare reposting of CEF news compilation and our commentary to members.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found useful for reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, April 10, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

23 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (up from 0 last week) and the average price return was +13.86% (up from -5.18% last week). There were no negative sectors on price this week. The lead gainers were Real Estate (+28.96%), Preferreds (+22.61%), and Convertibles (+21.31%), the smallest gainer was Commodities (+4.26).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

23 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 24 last week), while the average NAV return was +7.56% (up from -1.98% last week). There were no negative sectors by NAV this week. Top sectors by NAV were Real Estate (22.62%), MLPs (+14.30%), and Preferreds (+13.28%). The lowest sectors by NAV were Taxable Munis (+0.02%) followed by Single-state Munis (+2.71%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

There were only three premium sectors this week, the leaders were Multisector Income (+5.35%), Preferreds (+2.45%), and Taxable Munis (+1.19%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-14.88%). The average sector discount is -6.12% (up from -11.17% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Multisector Munis (+9.83%), no sectors show premium/discount decrease, MLPs (+0.75%) showed the smallest premium/discount incline. The average change in premium/discount was +5.06% (up from -3.36% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Taxable Munis (+0.72) followed by Multisector Income (+0.57). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was Real Estate (-1.40), followed by Asia Equity (-1.13). The average z-score is -0.35 (up from -2.01 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (44.51%), Global Allocation (13.89%), Emerging Market Income (13.16%), Convertibles (10.98%), and Senior Loans (10.90%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +9.98% (down from +11.89% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opps Fund (JMLP) -19.52% 17.14% -6.25% -0.1 -5.41% 14.29% Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) -15.76% 8.73% -9.40% -0.2 7.51% 26.22% Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Rena. Fund (GER) -11.24% 86.14% -12.59% -1.1 1.78% 14.86% FOXBY CORP (OTCPK:FXBY) -10.06% 0.63% -33.33% -0.4 1.94% 17.33% Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund (NMCO) -8.05% 5.56% -4.06% 0.0 -3.08% 5.07% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity (BGIO) -4.75% 8.16% -6.49% -2.5 -0.68% 3.97% Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic (GFY) -4.71% 6.20% -3.66% 2.0 -2.02% 2.77% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF) -4.38% 14.14% -11.61% -1.8 7.03% 7.95% NB MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) -4.33% 6.53% -25.09% -2.8 14.97% 21.61% BlackRock Muniyield Inv Qty (MFT) -3.71% 4.70% -4.49% 0.0 -1.01% 2.85%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) 32.96% 27.00% -6.32% -1.7 54.24% 0.00% Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) 29.75% 30.30% -17.93% -2.2 56.83% 0.00% Stone Harbor Emerg. Mkts Income Fund (EDF) 23.42% 26.95% 37.64% -0.3 25.75% 4.36% First Trust Spec Finance & Fincl Opp (FGB) 23.41% 19.29% 12.45% 2.2 68.17% 33.16% OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) 22.52% 20.85% -29.34% -1.9 46.76% 0.00% Special Opportunities (SPE) 21.71% 10.97% 3.84% 4.2 18.30% -6.43% PIMCO Corporate & Income Strgy (PCN) 21.15% 8.69% 34.58% 1.4 22.77% 3.50% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opp (DMO) 20.44% 12.95% 8.72% 0.5 19.43% -3.01% PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Inc (PCI) 19.52% 11.01% 14.70% 2.8 22.48% 1.66% DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) 18.87% 12.66% 11.09% 2.8 23.54% 2.56%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Recent corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a boldface date:

March 30, 2020 | Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering. The Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) today announced that based on preliminary results provided by the Fund's subscription agent, subscription requests for over 3.1 million new common shares were received as a result of the Fund's rights offering which expired on March 27, 2020 (the "Expiration Date"). Since enough shares are available in the primary subscription, all over-subscription requests will be honored in full. The Subscription Price per share is $4.34, which represents 95 percent of the average of the closing New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") market price per share of common stock on the Expiration Date and the four preceding trading days. The Subscription Price is lower than the Estimated Subscription Price of $6.30 per share. Pursuant to the terms of the Offer, excess payments received from shareholders will be refunded to such shareholders within ten business days after the Expiration Date. March 30, 2020 | Goldman Sachs Asset Management Closed-End Funds Announce Reverse Share Splits. Goldman Sachs Asset Management ("GSAM"), investment adviser for the Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (GMZ) and Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) (together, the "Funds"), announced today that the Funds' Board of Trustees has approved a 7-for-1 reverse share split for GMZ and a 9-for-1 reverse share split for GER, effective after the market closes on April 13, 2020. The Funds' common shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on April 14, 2020.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a boldface date:

February 6, 2020 | Angel Oak Capital Advisors Announces Board Approval of Merger of Angel Oak and Vivaldi Closed-End Funds. Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC (Angel Oak), an investment management firm that specializes in value-driven fixed income investment solutions, announces that the Board of Trustees of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) approved the merger of the Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM) with and into FINS, subject to approval of the reorganization by VAM's shareholders and of the issuance of additional FINS common shares by FINS's shareholders. The proposed merger showcases Angel Oak's continued growth efforts and commitment to seeking to provide value for FINS shareholders. The proposed merger, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020, subject to required shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions, includes the transfer of all the assets of VAM to FINS in exchange solely for newly issued common shares of beneficial interest of FINS at a ratio of the net asset value of each fund. There will be no change to the investment objectives, investment strategies or investment policies of FINS as a result of the proposed merger, and the entire management team for FINS will remain the same. January 30, 2020 | Cushing® Announces Board Approval of Merger of Certain Closed-End Funds. The Board of Trustees (the "Board") of The Cushing® Energy Income Fund (SRF) and The Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV), each a closed-end fund (together, the "Funds"), announced today that each Fund's Board has approved the merger of SRF with and into SRV. The merger is intended to provide potential benefits to common shareholders, including lower operating expenses, improved efficiencies in portfolio management and operations, and greater secondary market liquidity, among other things. The Funds have similar (but not identical) investment policies. Each Fund emphasizes investments in the energy, infrastructure and natural resources sectors, but SRF has a focus on upstream companies, including exploration and production companies, whereas SRV has a focus on investing in midstream companies, including infrastructure master limited partnerships ("MLPs"). It is currently expected that the merger will be completed in the second of quarter of 2020, subject to required shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions. December 19, 2019 | BlackRock Announces Board Approval of a Merger of a Municipal Closed-End Fund into a Municipal Open-End Fund. BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Board of Directors of BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MNE), a closed-end fund, and the Board of Trustees of BlackRock Multi-State Municipal Series Trust ("Multi-State Municipal Series Trust") approved the merger of MNE into BlackRock New York Municipal Opportunities Fund ("NYMO"), an open-end mutual fund and a series of Multi-State Municipal Series Trust, with NYMO being the surviving Fund (the "Merger"). It is currently expected that the Merger will be completed in the first half of 2020 subject to approval by MNE shareholders, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the prior redemption of all of MNE's outstanding variable rate demand preferred shares.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a boldface date:

March 23, 2020 | The Korea Fund, Inc. Temporarily Halts Its Discount Management Program. The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KF) (the "Fund") announced today that its Discount Management Program ("DMP") has been temporarily halted as from Monday, March 16th, 2020. At a meeting of the Board of Directors on Saturday, March 21st, the very serious effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were considered on global economies, stock markets and the excessive volatility reflected in stock prices worldwide. Under such conditions the Board deemed that the Discount Management Program is currently unable to provide cost effective value to stockholders. Directors will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis and will look to reinstate the program at the earliest opportunity. March 23, 2020 | Nuveen MLP Closed-End Funds Eliminate Leverage. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and the Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) announced certain changes to the Funds' strategies in response to recent market conditions, including the continued extreme volatility in the energy sector. JMF and JMLP have eliminated financial leverage. In addition, JMLP has removed a prohibition on purchasing the largest 10 constituents by market capitalization in the Alerian MLP Index. March 23, 2020 | Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides an Update on its Balance Sheet. Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. (KMF) (the "Fund") announced today an update on its balance sheet and leverage levels. The Fund has continued to take steps to increase its cash position. As of March 20, 2020, the Fund had $135 million of cash on its balance sheet, including cash it will receive Tuesday for securities it has recently sold. The Fund plans to prudently use its cash balance to reduce leverage levels over the next month in a way that minimizes prepayment penalties and maximizes shareholder value. Currently, the Fund has $157 million of unsecured senior notes and $75 million of mandatory redeemable preferred shares outstanding. It is the Fund's intention to comply with all applicable 1940 Act leverage tests as well as the covenants on its debt agreements and the terms of its preferred stock. As of March 20th, the Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness (the "'40 Act Debt Test") was 256% and the Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (the "'40 Act Leverage Test") was 173%. The Fund is still in the process of determining what portion of its cash balance will be used to redeem debt and what portion will be used to redeem preferred stock. For illustrative purposes, assuming the Fund uses all of its cash to repay outstanding indebtedness, the pro forma coverage ratios are estimated to be 1041% for the '40 Act Debt Test and 266% for the '40 Act Leverage Test. March 23, 2020 | Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides an Update on its Balance Sheet. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) (the "Company") announced today an update on its balance sheet and leverage levels. The Company has continued to take steps to increase its cash position. As of March 20, 2020, the Company had $497 million of cash on its balance sheet, including cash it will receive today for securities it has recently sold. The Company plans to prudently use its cash balance to reduce leverage levels over the next month in a way that minimizes prepayment penalties and maximizes shareholder value. Currently, the Company has $531 million of unsecured senior notes and $342 million of mandatory redeemable preferred shares outstanding. It is the Company's intention to comply with all applicable 1940 Act leverage tests as well as the covenants on its debt agreements and the terms of its preferred stock. As of March 20th, the Company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness (the "'40 Act Debt Test") was 271% and the Company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (the "'40 Act Leverage Test") was 165%. The Company is still in the process of determining what portion of its cash balance will be used to redeem debt and what portion will be used to redeem preferred stock. For illustrative purposes, assuming the Company uses all of its cash to repay outstanding indebtedness, the pro forma coverage ratios are estimated to be 1665% for the '40 Act Debt Test and 239% for the '40 Act Leverage Test. March 20, 2020 | Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Distribution Schedule Change and Provides Merger Update. The Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (formerly known as The Cushing® MLP Total Return Fund (SRV) (the "Fund") announced today the decision of the Fund's Board of Trustees (the "Board") to revise the timing of the Fund's distributions for the months of April and May, 2020. In addition, the Board reaffirmed its continued support for the proposed merger of The Cushing® Energy Income Fund (formerly known as the Cushing® Royalty & Income Fund) (SRF) with and into the Fund. However, during this period of market uncertainty, the Fund's Board has elected to defer the planned distributions for April and May, 2020, in order to preserve the Fund's available cash and provide the Fund's portfolio management team with flexibility to prudently manage the Fund's investment portfolio during this time of unprecedented market volatility. It is currently anticipated that the Fund's monthly distribution schedule will resume in June, 2020. The June distribution, if and when declared by the Board, would be a replacement of the monthly distributions that would otherwise have been made in April and May. February 3, 2020 | Cushing® Renaissance Fund Announces Monthly Distribution and Changes to the Fund. The Cushing® Renaissance Fund (SZC) declared a distribution for February 2020 of $0.1367 per common share. The Fund's distribution will be payable on February 28, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2020. The ex-date for the Fund's distribution is February 13, 2020. In addition, the Board of Trustees of the Fund has approved certain changes in the Fund's non-fundamental investment policies and other related matters as described below, each of which will become effective as of April 3, 2020. Fund Name. Effective as of April 3, 2020, the Fund's name will change to the Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund. The Fund's ticker symbol SZC will remain the same. Principal Investment Strategies of the Fund. The Fund will continue to pursue its investment objective to seek a high total return with an emphasis on current income. The Fund currently pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in at least 80% of its Managed Assets (as defined in this Prospectus) in a portfolio of Renaissance Companies, which are [i] Energy Companies, which are companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies (i.e., companies engaged in exploration and production, gathering, transporting and processing and marketing and distribution, respectively), as well as oil and gas services companies, [ii] Industrial Companies, which are energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies that the Investment Adviser expects to benefit from growing energy production and lower feedstock costs relative to global costs and, [iii] Logistics Companies, which are transportation and logistics companies providing solutions to the U.S. manufacturing industry. Effective as of April 3, 2020, under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of infrastructure companies, including energy infrastructure companies, industrial infrastructure companies, sustainable infrastructure companies and technology and communication infrastructure companies. The Fund is non-diversified and it may invest in companies of any market capitalization size.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount, and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Announced Ex-date Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) -75.9% 0.2405 0.058 14.87% 6.12% 1.5 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opps Fund (JMLP) -74.4% 0.176 0.045 17.14% -6.25% -0.1 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -45.1% 0.0277 0.0152 3.32% -12.42% -0.8 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) -30.7% 0.0597 0.0414 6.39% -12.00% -1.1 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 MFSÂ® High Yield Municipal (CMU) -24.3% 0.0185 0.014 4.20% -8.05% -1.3 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 MFSÂ® High Income Municipal (CXE) -21.4% 0.021 0.0165 4.46% -8.07% -1.5 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 MFS Municipal Income (MFM) -20.8% 0.0265 0.021 4.15% -9.94% -1.5 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 AllianzGI Convertible & Income Common (NCV) -19.0% 0.0525 0.0425 13.25% -8.11% -2.2 4/1/2020 4/9/2020 Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund (NMCO) -18.0% 0.064 0.0525 5.56% -4.06% 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Nuveen Real Asset Inc and Grwt (JRI) -17.5% 0.117 0.0965 10.28% -12.78% -0.7 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 MFSÂ® Investment Grade Municipal (CXH) -15.5% 0.0355 0.03 3.90% -9.42% 0.0 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income (EFT) -15.2% 0.079 0.067 7.38% -10.74% 0.1 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Income (EVF) -14.3% 0.035 0.03 7.21% -11.99% -0.3 4/1/2020 4/9/2020 MFS Special Value (MFV) -14.1% 0.04746 0.04075 10.00% -1.61% -1.3 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) -14.1% 0.078 0.067 7.48% -10.19% 0.4 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income (CIF) -13.6% 0.02038 0.0176 9.18% 2.68% -0.2 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) -13.6% 0.081 0.07 6.66% -10.50% -0.1 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 Nuveen Pref & Income Opps Fund (JPC) -13.1% 0.061 0.053 7.95% -0.12% 1.0 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) -10.8% 0.04288 0.03827 8.83% -9.25% -0.7 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Eaton Vance CA Muni Inc (CEV) -10.1% 0.0446 0.0401 3.81% -8.87% 0.0 4/1/2020 4/9/2020 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond (EIM) -10.1% 0.0496 0.0446 4.29% -7.69% 0.4 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 EV Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) -10.0% 0.0709 0.0638 3.71% 0.00% 0.7 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 Eaton Vance NY Municipal Bond (ENX) -10.0% 0.039 0.0351 3.73% -12.00% -1.6 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 Eaton Vance CA Municipal Bond (EVM) -10.0% 0.0391 0.0352 3.90% -11.51% -0.4 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 Eaton Vance National Municipal Opprs Tr (EOT) -10.0% 0.0642 0.0578 3.62% -4.89% -1.9 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 Eaton Vance NY Muni Inc (EVY) -9.9% 0.0433 0.039 3.77% -12.49% -0.9 4/1/2020 4/9/2020 Eaton Vance Municipal Income (EVN) -9.9% 0.0474 0.0427 4.20% -7.22% 0.5 4/1/2020 4/9/2020 Nuveen Pref & Income Securities (JPS) -9.8% 0.056 0.0505 7.58% -2.20% 0.0 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term (FINS) -9.2% 0.1116 0.1013 6.95% -5.66% 4/1/2020 4/15/2020 New America High-Income (HYB) -9.1% 0.055 0.05 7.84% -8.27% 0.9 4/1/2020 4/15/2020 MFSÂ® Charter Income (MCR) -8.6% 0.0602 0.05501 8.53% -6.52% 0.7 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity (JRO) -7.4% 0.0605 0.056 8.42% -10.03% 0.5 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR) -7.3% 0.0615 0.057 8.55% -10.51% 0.2 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) -6.7% 0.045 0.042 6.47% -4.88% -0.9 4/1/2020 4/9/2020 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps Fund (JSD) -4.4% 0.0915 0.0875 8.83% -10.47% -0.3 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Nuveen Senior Income (NSL) -4.1% 0.0365 0.035 9.13% -13.04% -0.9 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) -3.9% 0.092 0.0884 17.03% -9.18% 0.0 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) -3.7% 0.1355 0.1305 7.87% -1.39% 0.4 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate Income (MIN) -1.6% 0.02839 0.02794 9.09% -7.05% -0.6 4/1/2020 4/14/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Announced Ex-date MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc (MGF) 0.6% 0.02881 0.02899 7.43% -3.11% 1.0 4/1/2020 4/14/2020

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

ADS presents Loan CEFs: Looking At This Higher-Risk Sector With A Margin Of Safety Perspective (Apr. 7), The Role Of Unleveraged CEFs In A Barbell Portfolio (Apr. 8), Benefits And Pitfalls Of Higher-Leverage CEFs (Apr. 9)

BOOX Research presents Gabelli Equity Trust: The Highest Premium To NAV In Its CEF Category (Apr. 7)

Dividend Seeker presents BUI: Beating The Utilities Sector Through Call Writing (Apr. 7), PCN: High Yield Is Compensating For Risk, But That Is Not A Buy Signal (Apr. 7)

Faithful Steward Investing presents Investment Grade And Government Bond CEFs' Turn To Shine (Apr. 10)

Juan de la Hoz presents XFLT's Latest Distribution Cut Was Choreographed In Advance (Apr. 9)

Michael Foster presents The CEF MLP Bloodbath: Assessing The Damage (Apr. 6)

*Nick Ackerman presents UTF: Volatility Continuing To Create Opportunity (Apr. 6), RA: Cautiously Optimistic (Apr. 6), Closed-End Funds: Bear Market 'Buys' (Apr. 8), RNP: An Attractive REIT And Preferred Fund On Sale (Apr. 9)

Power Hedge presents GOF: This Popular Bond Fund Looks Rather Risky (Apr. 10)

*Stanford Chemist presents Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Liquidity Crash Hits CEFs (March 20, 2020) (Mar. 31)

Tom Roseen presents The Month In Closed-End Funds: March 2020 (Apr. 7)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Bulls Come Roaring Back (Apr. 10)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: So Many Good Questions, So Many Poor Answers (Apr. 12)

Lance Roberts presents Weighing The Week Ahead: So Many Good Questions, So Many Poor Answers (Apr. 12)

Commentary

Closed-end funds staged a massive relief rally last week. On top of +7.56% average sector return, discounts tightened by around around 5 points, given a total price return of +13.86% last week.

We missed discussing The Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund's (ASG) rights offering last week. This 5-for-1 non-transferable rights offering, which expired on March 27, 2020, was undersubscribed (under 50% by my calculations). Of course, the current market volatility had everything to do with it as investors refrained from stumping up more capital in these uncertain times. The subscription price of $4.34 was a -12.32% discount to the closing NAV on March 27, 2020, meaning that the offering was dilutive. But because of the 5-for-1 ratio as well as the undersubscription of the offering, the dilutive effect should be relatively minor, only around a -1% hit to the NAV by my estimates. The massive market moves the last few weeks also means that it is difficult to ascertain when the new shares were issued into the market to adjust the NAV.

Again, our general suggestion to avoid CEFs that announce rights offerings has proven correct once again, although of course in this case the on-going bear market had a lot to do with the sell-off in the fund. The below chart is from the date that the offering was first announced, to date.

Data by YCharts

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (GMZ) and Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) have conducted 7-for-1 and 9-for-1 reverse share splits respectively, which are effective after the market closes on April 13, 2020. This was needed as the funds' share prices had fallen to around $1 per share. The funds are also currently showing distribution rates of over 60%, but of course these will be greatly slashed for the coming quarter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS IN THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.