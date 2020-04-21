Deflation And/Or Inflation

The recent developments that have taken place in the US are unprecedented. The economy has never been shut down because of a pandemic and there has never been a financial crisis like the present one in respect to its magnitude and the swiftness of the fall in markets. The recent rally may be only a bear rally or the initial phase of a V-shaped recovery.

The Treasury and the Fed Team Up with Blackrock

The Fed balance has increased markedly in the last few weeks thanks to the unlimited QE program and the financing of various Treasury SPVs as well as the Fed financing the Treasury’s funding of the current budget deficit.

It is not clear just how high the Fed balance is going to go. See the good Seeking Alpha article of 13th April 2020 by Victor Dergunov: S&P 500: Not Your Ordinary Recession.

With the Fed throwing money at almost every sort of financial item except for stocks, a Fed balance of $15 trillion may be the result. With so much money entering financial markets, it is highly likely that inflation of equities will be a side-effect of the cure intended to stabilize financial markets.

The recent stock rally may result from the financing made available by the Fed. At the moment it is not clear if the rally is part of the optimistic V-shaped recovery of the stock markets or just a bear rally on the way to the bottoming out that bulls fear. In any case equities remain expensive at the present time, and the S&P will have to go down to 1,600 before prices become normal and reasonable.

S&P 500 Index

This development is taking place as the federal debt continues increasing at a brisk pace, presently at $24.5 trillion and rising.

U.S. National Debt Clock : Real Time

One should also take into account that the bond market is no longer going to enjoy any price discovery as the Fed is buying up and is going to buy up very large quantities of bonds in order to keep financial markets stable. The CEOs and CFOs that employed financial engineering to buoy up their companies’ share prices will be bailed out by the Treasury SPVs managed by Blackrock via bond and commercial paper purchases and loans. Leave it to Fed via Treasury SPVs to bail out the very people responsible for the financial crisis. The final total figure may top $6 trillion.

Unemployment and Shutdowns

The unemployment situation in the US has worsened considerably and has soared by 22,000,000 in the last four weeks. Shutdowns are still in effect across the USA. So one can expect another three to four million unemployment claims this week. Analysts are pretty much in agreement that the economic damage of the shutdowns has been enormous, and there is growing pressure to end the shutdowns. With so many people unemployed, many of whom will remain unemployed for some time as not all will be rehired, the American consumer economy is not going to recover quickly. GDP may fall still further Y/Y. Given this situation it will be difficult for inflation to take hold on Main Street even if there is pent-up demand for goods and services. Even as supply chains are put back in place, American workers are not going to have much money to spend, euphemistically speaking. So the result will most likely be deflation because consumers will be out of pocket.

It is just here that the contradiction of the stock market rallying while unemployment figures skyrocket becomes evident. Equities rise in price while Main Street is hard up (pun intended) and small businesses struggle to survive. Many will not reopen. It is clear that the financial markets have a different dynamic from the economic reality of the rest of the country. The Fed is bailing out the corporations, including a number of zombies, while the plebs, like church mice, eke out a poor existence in a brave new world. The wealth gap will thus increase substantially.

“Double, Double, Toil and Trouble,

Fire Burn and Cauldron Bubble.”

The huge government bailout program is going to create another financial bubble in the midst of a recession or, even worse, a depression for the workers. Hard times are certainly ahead for wage earners, but investors will also be challenged and will have to tread carefully in order to preserve their wealth. The immediate problem is to decide whether to consider the recent rally the lower part of a V-shaped recovery of equities or as a bear rally that will fizzle out and lead to even lower levels with a secondary bear rally before continuing down to bottom out, The current rally may be a good chance for investors to sell into and avoid further drawdowns. On the other hand, if the rally continues and the recovery goes back to former highs, which is unlikely given the lack of fundamentals, then those investors that sell into the rally will miss out on the advances beyond the rally. It should always be kept in mind that trying to recoup massive capital destruction takes a long time and is much more difficult than missing out on a rally for a short time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

