General Dynamics: A Defensive Company On Sale

The market has priced GD very favorably, and I think it has great upside at the current price.

GD has 25 years of dividend growth and it looks like that will continue in the foreseeable future.

I love it when a high-quality company such as General Dynamics (GD) is on sale compared to its intrinsic price. An investor will enjoy high returns and a margin of safety when buying shares of this company below its intrinsic value. As per the company's 2019 Annual Report:

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services; command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair.

Source: GD Q4 Earnings Presentation

Since January 2018, GD has had a total annual rate of return of -18.3%, with a total return down 35.9%, including dividends. This was due to a host of reasons like overvaluation, US and China trade Deal news, COVID-19, and lowering guidance. However, it has now driven the company's share price down to a desirable level.

Fundamentals

General Dynamics has been growing revenue at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.16% from 2010 to 2019. In an equal period, Net Income rose at a little higher rate of 3.20%. The top and bottom lines have been growing at a modest pace. However, in recent years that growth has been increasing. The biggest driver in revenue growth was the Aerospace and Combat Systems segments, delivery of new models, and operating earnings increase.

Source: GD Q4 Earnings Release

Management repurchased 1.1 million of outstanding shares for $184 in 2019. Most management tends to buy back shares when the stock price is overvalued. At the $184 price, this gives a price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.3 based on 2019 full-year EPS of $11.98. In my opinion, this was a great move from the management team. They were able to buy shares at a very favorable price.

Source: GD Q4 Earnings Release

Aside from strong fundamentals, General Dynamics possesses an investment-grade S&P credit rating of A. Total liabilities decrease 2.50% YoY. The company currently debt/equity (D/E) ratio is 0.88 compared to FY2018 D/E of 1.06. This strengthens the company balance sheet.

As with all investments, there are always risks involved. Some of the dangers of owning this outstanding company are that it is exposed to market risk, foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, commodity prices, and investments. However, these risks are minor compared to the fact that the U.S. government contributes $25,807 million, or 66% of GD total 2019 revenue. This is a noteworthy concern, as the U.S. government can find another company for their needs if they wanted to. The percentage of total revenue from the government has grown from 61% in 2017 to now 66% of total income, which means that GD is getting more dependent on the U.S. government. Thus, this is a significant risk, but it is unlikely that a departure between the two would happen in the foreseeable future.

The firm has been paying a growing dividend for 25 straight years. During the Great Recession of 2008-09, the company raised its dividend by 20.7% in 2008 and 8.6% in 2009. This just shows the financial strength this company has during a financial crisis. Yet, since then, the company has grown its dividend with a CAGR for the last 10-years of 10.4% and a 5-year dividend growth rate of 10.5%. This just shows how consistent this company is. However, GD was a little more conservative as it recently increased its dividend by 7.8% in early March.

Currently, the dividend payout ratio is 35% based on 2020 expected EPS of $12.58. This gives plenty of room for continued dividend growth of at least 7% to 10% going forward.

Source: SeekingAlpha

Valuation and Fair Price Estimate

When I value a company, there are a few Metrics, Model, and Research Centers that I like to use. In this section, I will describe how I value a company and why I use a particular metric or model. I will then come up with a fair price. Once a reasonable price is reached, I then determine if the company is a Buy, Hold, or Sell at the current rate.

P/E: I like to use the company's current P/E vs. the company's 5-year and 10-year average P/E. Currently, GD has a P/E of 10.5 based on the consensus expected EPS earning of $12.58 for the fiscal year 2020. The company has a 10-year P/E average of 14.1. This implies that General Dynamics's fair price based on P/E is $177.38.

Dividend Yield: I study the dividend yield the same way I view P/E. I compare the current dividend yield to the company 5-year dividend yield average. The company has a dividend yield of 3.33% as of April 16, 2020. The firm has a 5-year dividend yield average of 1.91%. GD currently has a forward dividend rate of $4.40 per share. If the organization reverted to its 5-year dividend yield average, shares of the firm would be valued $230.36 a share.

Source: SeekingAlpha

Dividend Discount Model: A model that I use when I value a company is the DDM (dividend discount model). This method of valuation is used because I believe that the stock price is worth the sum of all its future dividend payments. I use FASTgraphs' expected EPS earnings growth of 7% for my calculation. This gives me a fair price of $156.93.

Dividend Drill Return Model: The DDRM (dividend drill return model) was created by the author of the popular book The Ultimate Dividend Playbook by Josh Peters, CFA. I choose to use this model because it assists in estimating a company's projected dividend growth and total returns efficiently. I applied the same 7% projected growth for my core growth estimate. As for the ROE (return on equity), I used the past five years ROE means, and I determined the mean to be 26%. The Earnings per Share was taken from FASTgraph's expected EPS of $12.58 for fiscal 2020. This model produced a projected total return is 14.0%. I find this return very attractive.

Source: Author Provided

Research Centers

I use various research centers to analyze a company before I execute an investment. I first use Seeking Alpha as my number one source of ideas. I love reading all the great articles that get published. Once I find a company that interests me for a future purchase, then my next step is to use FASTgraph's charts.

Below is a picture of the company obtained from FASTgraphs. Whenever the black line (monthly closing price) is below the orange line (earnings with a 15x multiple) and blue line (normal P/E multiple), the stock is thought to be undervalued.

We see here that the black line is below both the blue and orange lines. This suggests that the company is undervalued. Additionally, it seems to me that the market likes to value General Dynamics with an average multiple of 15.8. Using this information, we can calculate the fair price to be $199.21.

Another item to note, analysts are expecting funds from operations for 2021 and 2022 to be $13.20 and $14.53, respectively. This is significant because I like to invest in a company that continues to grow its earnings. Earnings growth drives future dividend growth.

Source: FASTgraphs

If the FASTgraphs chart looks promising, like the one pictured above, then I list out all my findings fair price. I find the average of all four data points:

DDM Analysis: $156.93

P/E Average: $177.38

Dividend Yield Average: $230.36

FASTgraphs.com: $199.21(using the Earnings multiple of 15)

Averaging out the seven data points, we get a fair price of $190.97. General Dynamics's stock price is $132.22. This implies that the company is undervalued by 44%. This is precisely how I like to buy shares of a company. This gives me a least a 10% margin of safety that I look for when I calculate a fair price.

Conclusion

General Dynamics is a high-quality dividend contender. The firm has 25 consecutive years of dividend increases. The company's stock price has been in decline because of the reasons that were mentioned at the beginning of this article. Yet, the firm's fundamentals have only been getting better. Thus, I recommend GD as a buy at current prices. The company has an attractive dividend yield that is much higher than its five-year average. It can potentially return 14% going forward based on the DDRM calculator - all this while 44% undervalued to its fair price estimate.

I currently own 16 shares of the company with a cost basis of $136.52. This will produce $70.40 a year in dividend income. I now have a projected forward annual dividend income of $14,256.19.

Please do your due diligence before investing in any of the stocks mentioned.

