Oil Market Carnage Causes A Second Day Of Selling (Technically Speaking For 4/21)

How can I not lead with the oil in negative price territory story? In reality, this story is about the interaction of demand and supply. A shuttered global economy means there is little to no demand for oil: consumers are driving less; airlines have grounded a large percentage of flights; no goods are moving across the oceans. At the same time, oil producers are still drilling for oil which is causing a supply glut. There is now nowhere to store it. This is what led to the collapse in the contract: traders were faced with the suddenly very real possibility they would have to take physical delivery of oil. Negative prices were the oil community's way of saying, "I'm not taking physical delivery -- you take physical delivery." The situation will eventually work itself out as oil producers cut production.

Let's take a look at the oil market ETF's six-month charts: It shouldn't be a surprise that all the major industry ETFs are near 6-month lows. Alternative energy has rebounded the most -- see the charts for the wind-powered ETF (FAN)(upper left) and solar (TAN)(upper right). The fracking ETF (top row, second from left) is remarkably resilient. Oil services (OIH)(upper row, second from right) is still trending along the 6-month bottom. Oil exploration and production (XOP)(bottom right) has bounced off a low. The entire sector (XLE)(lower left) has rebounded a bit from the March selloff.

Normally I'm not a fan of indicators that combine data into a single index because it's impossible to know what percentages to attach to a single indicator. However, the latest Chicago Fed National Activity Index -- which combines 85 indicators into a single number -- shows a very sharp contraction in March: The main reason for the collapse was the drop in industrial and employment indicators (from the release; emphasis added):

Production-related indicators contributed –2.72 to the CFNAI inMarch, down from +0.06 in February. Industrial production decreased 5.4 percent in March after increasing 0.5 percent in February. The contribution of the sales, orders, and inventories category to the CFNAI ticked up to –0.05 in March from –0.06 in February. Employment-related indicators contributed –1.23 to the CFNAI inMarch, down from +0.07 in February. Nonfarm payrolls fell by 701,000 in March after increasing by 275,000 in February, and the unemployment rate increased to 4.4 percent in March from 3.5 percent in the previous month. The contribution of the personal consumption and housing category to the CFNAI decreased to –0.19 in March from –0.02 in February. Housing starts decreased to 1,216,000 annualized units in March from 1,564,000 in the previous month.

Let's turn to today's performance tables:

Markets were down for the second day, largely due to weakness in the oil market. The QQQ -- which has been the most impressive ETF during the latest rally -- was off the most, declining 3.74%. Other large-caps were also down. Once again, the Treasury market rallied, with the long end of the curve up 1.25%. All sectors were lower. Technology and financials were down the most, followed by communication services and health care. As these four sectors represent more than 50% of the SPY (and a far larger percentage of the QQQ), there was no way the index was going to rally.

There's an interesting development on the two-week charts. Large-caps have broken trends: The SPY gapped lower today, breaking a nearly two-week-old trend line. The QQQ also gapped lower. But it remains above the 203 level established on April 3.

However, smaller-cap indexes are still consolidating: Micro-caps are still forming a triangle consolidation pattern, as are ... ... small-caps.

On the daily charts, the SPY and QQQ are right at key support levels: The QQQ fell through the 50-day EMA today and is now at support. The SPY is also right at support.

Thankfully for the bulls, the markets have made strong progress during this counter-rally. There is plenty of technical support should prices fall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.