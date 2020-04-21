Deciding If Avis Budget Group Is Worth The Risk

This article focuses on the fundamentals, its real value, and if Avis is currently a worthwhile investment.

Avis Budget Group began layoffs and furloughs of employees at the end of March in an effort to reduce expenditures and operating costs.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is one of many companies and industries impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) is one of the many companies in the U.S. impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic. As travel restrictions and state lockdowns continue, reservations are decreasing. Interim President and CEO Joe Ferraro provided an update towards the end of March that acknowledged that the outlook for April and beyond is challenged as reservations declined 60% with the potential for further declines. As such, the company has withdrawn the previous financial outlook that was provided earlier this year.

The company is working to reduce expenses and operating costs through the restructuring of upper management and layoffs and furloughs of employees. It is also working to reduce its fleet. In March, the company began layoffs and furloughs in Minneapolis, permanently eliminating 69 employees. More employees continued being eliminated throughout the company. It has also replaced veteran general counsel and executive vice president Michael Tucker as part of its plan to reduce compensation expenses.

While current news stories, good or bad can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if CAR is currently trading at a bargain price. In closing, I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer's company rating score. It shows a score of around 73/100. Therefore, Avis Budget Group is considered to be a good company to invest in since 70 is the lowest good company score. CAR has high scores for 10-Year Price Per Share, ROE, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, and Gross Margin Percent. It has a mediocre score for earnings per share. It has low scores for ROIC and PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that CAR seems to have above-average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we'll have to look closer into individual categories to see what's going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer)

Fundamentals

Let's examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has fluctuated over the last 10 years, increasing initially over the first 3 years and then alternately decreasing and increasing every 2 years. Overall, share price average has grown by about 99.7% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 7.99%. This is a decent return but nothing spectacular.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings haven't grown consistently over the past 10 years. The earnings alternate between decreasing and increasing nearly every year, with the exception of 2013 to 2015 where EPS increased both years. The pattern of up and down volatility with earnings suggests that this company has seasonal or cyclical boom and bust periods. If you can understand the pattern of the earnings volatility, you could do well with investing during the bust periods and sell during the peak periods.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, CAR is not a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don't always give the whole picture, it's good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has been mostly high and but has fluctuated over the five-year period. In 2018, ROE declined significantly before increasing again in 2019. Five-year average ROE is good at around 57%. For return on equity, I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, CAR easily meets my requirements.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - ROE History)

Let's compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 18 Transportation companies is 21.61%.

Therefore, Avis Budget Group's 5-year average of 57.4% and current ROE of 56.5% are above-average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has varied between decreasing and increasing over the past five years. Five-year average ROIC is very low at around 4%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, CAR does not pass this test. One explanation for Avis's low ROIC could be due to a good portion of the invested capital going towards buying fleets of new cars on a regular basis, which depreciate in value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been stable and increased over the last two years. Five-year GMP is good at around 79%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So, CAR has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is well above 1. This is not a good indicator, as it tells us that the company owes more than it owns. The high amount of debt is likely due to all the debt tied up in Avis maintaining its massive amount of vehicle inventory.

CAR's Current Ratio of 1.12 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we'd want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so CAR exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in so-so financial health. In the long term, the company is in a risky position in regards to its debt-to-equity. When the economy is going well, the company doesn't need to worry much, but in times of economic turmoil such as the crisis of 2008 or the coronavirus pandemic of 2020, Avis's risk and dependency on debt to operate its business is more clearly revealed.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 3.7 indicates that CAR might be selling at a low price when comparing CAR's PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of CAR has typically been between 17.28 and 14.03, so this indicates that CAR could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to CAR's average historical PE Ratio range.

CAR is currently not paying a regular dividend.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Misc. Fundamentals)

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS of 3.98. I've used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club)

According to this valuation analysis, CAR is undervalued.

If CAR continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If CAR continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If CAR continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If CAR continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If CAR continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to CAR's typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, CAR is undervalued.

If CAR continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $40 per share versus its current price of about $14, this would indicate that Avis Budget Group is undervalued. But when we consider the current situation of the company and the pandemic, which makes the future earnings of the company more uncertain, it is my opinion to lean more towards the conservative future forecasted valuation in the table labeled "Valuation based on Low Forward Growth and PE and Average Forward Growth and PE". This shows a valuation for CAR of $5-14.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Avis Budget Group is in trouble. The car rental company is heavily leveraged and the pandemic and uncertain outlook of the economy leaves the company in jeopardy. The nature of this business makes it and the other major car rental companies like Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) to be susceptible to huge losses and share price drops during economic crises.

On the flip side, Avis is and will likely be continuing to try and get bailout money appropriated for the travel industry throughout this pandemic and economic downturn. This could provide some of the lift that Avis needs.

In addition, Avis is an oligopoly-type business. There are basically three major car rental companies (Hertz, Enterprise, and Avis). All three companies are suffering now, but whichever companies survive this crisis, could eventually end up even more powerful in the long-run.

According to the New York Post:

Without a bailout, Hertz, … could also be sold, according to Mazari, who says the healthier Avis would be the most obvious buyer. Any sale would likely be done in bankruptcy, however, Hertz sources predicted."

The main point is that Avis will need to survive. It's quite possible that it will. After all, during the recession of 2008, the same kind of talk was going on about Avis potentially going into bankruptcy. But Avis pulled through and its stock price eventually climbed. To be more specific, its share price fell to under $1 around 2009 and climbed to near $70 in 2014.

With this in mind, it's also important to consider that it's unlikely for all the major car rental companies to fail. Plus, if considering to invest in any travel-related company during the downturn, it might be advisable to invest in a car-rental company in lieu of an airline company. In my thinking, with social distancing concerns, companies and employees will be more accepting of using solo driver car-rental business travel instead of traveling with hundreds of passengers by airplane. So, when the travel industry does start picking back up, the car rental business might see improvement before the airline companies.

My conclusion is that Avis is definitely hurting now and could experience more damage and further declines of share price as the pandemic plays out.

I'm not in love with the leveraged business model of Avis, but I also realize that the risk of investing in a company like Avis is reduced as the stock price keeps falling lower than its estimated value. As in 2009 when the share price fell to under $1, it's hard to not take this low-risk investment for the risk-to-benefit ratio is in the investor's favor.

Avis is the type of company that's worth a great deal when the economy is booming and could be valued at next-to-nothing when the economy falls off the edge.

If I invest in Avis, it is because I am betting that Avis will likely be able to pull through these hard times and if it does, the market will eventually reprice the stock closer to its "normal economy" value.

However, since my confidence in Avis's business model is not high, I would only consider investing a small portion of my portfolio in this company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CAR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.