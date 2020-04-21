Gold Is Money, The Dollar Is Only A Gold Intermediary

Those that object "You can't eat gold" do not understand what money is. You can't eat gold, but you can trade it for food.

Gold has always been money, and when the dollar dies, civilization will continue precisely because people will use gold, just with a different medium that is not dollars.

But gold is money, right now, presently. The dollar only has value because it can be exchanged for gold now. The dollar is only a medium for gold exchange.

What they are really saying is that gold isn't money, that the dollar is, and if the dollar dies, so does money, and therefore the division of labor ends.

“You can’t eat gold,” is a refrain I hear from gold skeptics almost every time I advise people to hold gold in the event of hyperinflation. A similar one is “If society breaks down, gold won’t do you any good.” Or, “If the dollar falls, you’ll need food, water, and guns, not gold.”

While all of these objections to gold have some truth to them, they all miss the point. You can’t eat it, that’s true. You can’t really defend yourself with it, that’s true, too. But the fundamental point that these objections are missing is that gold is money. You can’t eat it, but you can exchange it for food. You can’t defend yourself with it, but you can exchange it for a gun. Not in the past, not in the future, but right now, in the present. When you buy anything, right now, you are buying it not with dollars ultimately, but with gold that is exchangeable for a certain amount of dollars at any given time in the present.

How is that so? How can I claim something so crazy on the surface? After all, take a lump of gold to the supermarket and they won’t accept it. That’s true, but – and this point is critical to understand – it is only not accepted because governments require everyone to pay taxes in a gold intermediary called “legal tender”, and that intermediary happens to be dollars.

When someone objects to me that gold won’t do me any good when the dollar falls because you can’t eat gold, he is saying that gold is not money, and therefore cannot be exchanged for anything, even food, even when the dollar intermediary to gold collapses to nothing. He’s saying that society will necessarily collapse when the dollar dies because there will be no money, as gold is not money. That claim is totally false.

In order to flesh out this argument, we have to go back to the very beginning.

What is Civilization?

When we talk of human civilization, what are we even referring to? What is it that makes human civilization work together, what we call an economy? Why is it that with humans, almost all of those who can participate in production on some basic level, survive, while the law of the jungle is that only the strong survive and everyone else dies?

The answer is that humans cooperate as a species on an enormous scale thanks to a thing called money. Money makes civilization possible. We long ago figured out that almost anyone can be useful towards producing something of value, what we call goods and services. Certainly some can produce more than others and therefore some are rich and others are poor. Everyone participating together in order to produce goods and services according to their talents and ability is called the division of labor. As “unfair” as the division of labor is at times, even the poorest of the poor have a better shot at survival participating in the human division of labor rather than attempting complete self-sufficiency.

In order for the division of labor to be at all possible though, value needs to be accounted and apportioned. There must be a divisor, a unit of account, receipts for rights to the pile of goods and services produced through this division of labor. For that, you need money. Without money nobody would cooperate and the division of labor would break down. Humanity would indeed return to the law of the jungle and the vast majority of humans would die, because nobody would be able to account for any rights to the pile of goods and services produced. Everyone would grab at the pile as fast as possible and it would soon be completely gone in short order. Mass starvation would ensue for those who didn’t grab fast enough or weren’t strong enough to do so.

This has happened many, many times in human history, but thankfully never on a global scale. It has happened in the former Soviet Union, in Mao’s communist China, in Pol Pot’s Cambodia and other places where the division of labor broke down because money was taken out of the equation in favor of mass slavery. However, despite these atrocities against money, human civilization has survived up to now on the whole because money has never broken down completely on a global scale.

If Gold is not Money, Civilization Must End

Don’t take the above section title too morbidly. I may sound like a pessimist alarmist, but I am at core an optimist, I promise you. I do not believe the end of civilization is nigh. What I am saying rather, is that the current fiat monetary system has nested within it the theoretical potential for the end of human civilization.

Here’s how, heaven forbid, it would happen, theoretically. We have to assume two things. First, Let’s assume hyperinflation happens and the dollar loses all value. This part, at least, I believe will happen within the next year. Whatever the timing, let’s assume it as a given. Second, we must assume that gold is not money. This is false, but let’s assume it true and see where it leads.

In this imaginary case, the dollar is worthless in exchange for real stuff. In that case, what happens to all other fiat currencies? They must go to zero by force of logic, because the value of almost every fiat currency (with the possible exception of the ruble that for now is backed by gold) is backed by a reserve of US dollars. If the dollar falls to zero, all fiat currencies must fall to zero as well.

Now, other currencies have periodically fallen to zero, but never the reserve currency of all other currencies. What happens when a currency that is not the global reserve currency goes to zero then is generally that the central bank renames the currency and lops off a few zeros. Up to this point no change has been made but nomenclature. The only thing that can save the newly named currency from immediately going back down to zero is a change in central bank policy.

For example, in Israel in 1983/84, the shekel was in hyperinflationary collapse.

The Bank of Israel had pursued a policy of direct finance of Israeli government budget deficits, exactly what the Bank of England is doing for 10 Downing Street right now (subscription required). This encouraged the Israeli government to spend whatever it wanted off the back of the public, and so it did. The public had enough and rejected the shekel as a bad unit of account, forcing the Israeli government to stop extracting value from the citizenry through currency debasement. So in 1984, the Bank of Israel renamed the currency the “New Shekel” and lopped off three zeros.

That move to put lipstick on a pig is not what instilled public confidence in the new shekel. The renaming only served to make the numbers easier to print on the paper. Rather, what saved the new shekel from going immediately back down to zero, was a change in Israeli monetary policy that forbade the Bank of Israel from directly financing government deficits. Once there was assurance among the public that the Bank of Israel could no longer do this, there was a chance that the New Shekel could function.

However, the change in policy wasn’t enough. There was one more factor even more basic that enabled the new shekel to survive at all, and that is that the US dollar, the reserve currency for the new Shekel, still existed and had value. So, much like the Soviet Union was able to base prices (not very well) for goods and services on US dollar market prices for similar goods across the world, the same was true for the new shekel. Free market new shekel prices were able to conform more or less to US dollar prices for similar goods, and a money economy could continue.

The story is the same for every minor currency that has ever collapsed in the past century. A central bank would rename it, change policy, and market prices would be established loosely based on US dollar prices for similar goods and services.

However, and here’s where we get to the potential for the end of civilization, what happens when the reserve currency itself, hyperinflates? Let’s briefly look at this another way. Back to Israel, what was the Bank of Israel really saying when it stopped directly financing Israel government debt? All it was really saying is that monetary policy would follow the dollar now, more or less. That is what pretty much every central bank says now, broadly speaking. If the Fed prints, all other central banks must follow to a greater or lesser degree. All must inflate together, following the Fed’s cues.

Hard pegs targeting an explicit exchange rate are called pegs officially. But every currency is pegged to the dollar to a greater or lesser degree.

Pegging monetary policy to the dollar though does not preclude the possibility of hyperinflation. It only prolongs the inevitable. It gives the US government a much bigger pot of production to skim off the top, makes foreigners especially unaware of how the US extracts value from them as well. It enables the US to live off the production of everyone in the world, not just its own citizenry.

But now that the Fed’s monetary policy is almost explicitly hyperinflationary ($1.5 trillion added to the money supply in 6 weeks so far, see chart below) no fiat currency based on the dollar can ever rebuild public trust when the dollar collapses.

There can be no repegging to the dollar for other currencies in this case. Other central banks can try the nomenclature game and lopping off zeros, but they’ll be added right back to it since there is no monetary yardstick with which to get any idea of what free market prices actually are anymore.

Neither can the Fed rebuild confidence in a hyperinflated dollar by renaming it and lopping off zeros. Nor can it rebuild confidence simply by changing policy and promising to stop printing, because all trust in the Fed will be gone at that point and nobody will believe its statements anymore. It's incredible to me that people still believe them now.

At this point, an entirely new money not based on a fiat US dollar at all must be reintroduced into society as quickly as possible before everyone starts grabbing for the global pile of goods and services simultaneously with violence. If gold is not money, then no other good less suitable is either. Then there’s no money at all. Without a new money that works across the world, there is no way to apportion goods and services fairly. The division of labor across the world breaks down. This is the chaotic zombie apocalypse return to the law of the jungle that is the end of human civilization.

However, gold is money, in actual reality, right now. The US dollar only has any value itself right now because gold standard or not, the US dollar began as gold and is still exchangeable for gold right now. It can still be exchanged for gold for about $53.50 a gram.

Gold Is Money, Period

The division of labor will survive because gold exists and gold is money. It is a free market money that is not dependent on the US dollar. Gold was introduced into economies primarily because it was a good money, not because it was shiny or made good jewelry or whatever. What makes it good money also happens to make it good jewelry but that's not why it's valued primarily. It's valued because it is good at apportioning other goods and services fairly. This good money enabled commerce because of all its physical properties and rarity, and that is how civilization began.

Yes, there were other minor monies used before and concurrently with gold in isolated societies and circumstances, but global civilization only became possible because gold, by free market choice, functioned as money for the entire world, across all cultures and times.

If and when the dollar hyperinflates, no fiat currency based on the dollar will be possible anymore. At that point, humanity can either consume itself completely, or somebody with some gold and silver can have a brilliant idea and try to work together with somebody, offering him some gold in exchange for some good or service . The people with gold and silver can offer to trade some of it for things that they need. Will there be robberies and some lawlessness in the meantime? Yes. Humanity will not escape from this mess completely unscathed. But a complete societal breakdown zombie apocalypse is pretty much impossible, because before we all resort to species-wide mutual theft and suicide, we will resort to using gold and silver as money in order to keep civilization going.

So the succinct answer is that society will not break down completely because real money does exist, and that is gold, and gold can be used to continue civilization when the dollar breaks down.

You Still Can’t Eat Gold

Let’s go back to those original objections now. The phrase “You can’t eat gold,” is saying gold is not money and therefore when the dollar breaks, that’s the end of civilization. You’ll need to be completely self-sufficient in everything or die.

All objections to gold are essentially of this nature. Where they are wrong is that they do not realize that even now, right now in the present, gold is money because the dollar only has any value precisely because it can still be exchanged for some amount of gold, ever smaller amounts yes, but still some.

That last sentence is perhaps key to this entire argument, and is really another way to phrase Austrian economist Ludwig von Mises’s regression theorem. When we look at a price quote for gold in dollar terms, we usually interpret it as how much dollars can you get for an ounce of gold. But that’s not what the gold price is. It is rather a gold value for the dollar, not a dollar value for gold. How much real money can I buy with this paper thing called a dollar? Look at that gold dollar quote and you have your answer. Goods and services are ultimately exchanged for gold even now, even today, not for paper dollars, but for gold that paper dollars can still buy. Paper dollars are only proxies for gold, ever smaller and more diluted proxies, but proxies nonetheless.

Society will not break down precisely because gold is money, and when the dollar breaks down, people will simply use other media in order to trade gold, just as they do right now.

Gold has been money throughout human civilization. When the dollar medium for gold is no longer recognized, gold will still be money. If not, nothing is money and society ends. It’s really that simple.

Therefore, I advise people amass gold now not because I have no faith in human civilization, but precisely because I do. The division of labor will live on, and amassing the means through which it will survive, is going to make its current holders very, very rich in real terms. If and when the dollar is destroyed, human civilization will not simply end. It will continue to use gold as money, just as it does right now, but without the dollar intermediate. Unfortunately, most people will be very poor, because they only have the intermediary. Those people will have to work for those who have the real thing. The real thing will then filter down and through the new economy.

The Dollar's Only Real Function

The dollar’s only function is a means through which governments can skim off the top of our production. It doesn’t accomplish much anything else.

That skimming off the top is quickly coming to its final end. The dollar will soon die, my guess within the year, but gold will still be money. You can’t eat it, but you will be able to trade it for food, shelter, defense, or anything else you need for that matter. So get some with your dollars, before it becomes impossible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAAU, GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.