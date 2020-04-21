ConocoPhillips' Production Curtailment Will Last A While, And That's OK

These curtailments are actually a net positive for the company in this environment, as they are cutting operating costs and saving reserves for better prices.

125,000 of the gross is to be in the lower 48. Looking at their areas of operation and regional basis projections, it appears the Bakken will be curtailed the most.

100,000 of the gross is in Canada and will not come back this year, considering the forward strip of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) and the WCS (Western Canadian Select) basis.

Investment Thesis

ConocoPhillips (COP) has announced significant production curtailments. In the environment the industry is currently in, this move signals they are ready and willing to weather the storm and come out on top.

ConocoPhillips' Curtailment

Thursday, ConocoPhillips announced the curtailment of 225,000 gross (200,000 net) barrels of oil per day, starting with their crude in Canada, and extending in May to the lower 48. They characterized these curtailments as voluntary, but doing some "micro data" collecting - using available resources to drill down and verify the details that are announced in company news releases and presentations - can illustrate that these curtailments likely are "voluntary" simply because the net prices received cannot cover operating costs.

From the announcement:

Oh, Canada

COP relays that Western Canada Select prices are low, leading to curtailment of 35,000 - 100,000 Barrels of Oil Per Day (BOPD). As a micro investor, we can verify that by simply looking at recent spot prices for WCS. Though this and other basis data is not the entire picture as there are some other price factors (gathering, transportation, fees, "roll", etc) that the public is not privy to, this gets us "in the ball park" for our work as a micro investor:

source - CME

Indeed, as you can see, the WCS basis has blown out. June is trading at -19.25 to WTI. Note that this is not for the current month's production - basis prices are settled in advance of the actual month of production (unlike spot WTI prices, which are the average closing price of the front month throughout the sale month).

Unfortunately, WCS settles earlier than other contracts, and historical settles are not listed due to lack of open contracts, so I can only guess that May settled for worse than June is currently trading, based off how other markets are trading for May compared to June. But a quick look at the WTI futures strip shows the June WTI contract currently trading at $26.38/bbl and July (the main spot month for June WCS) at $30.49 (as of this writing).

Therefore, the basis alone takes the net price for WCS down to $7-$10/bbl. Then you have to add on your gathering, transportation, and fees, which are often in the $2-6/bbl range, and the net drops to the $5/bbl range. Add on government production taxes and royalty rates, and that number drops further.

The net price, then, is in the low single digits, before they have to incur the costs to produce the oil. No wonder they are curtailing the production. Looking ahead throughout the rest of 2020, it doesn't look like they'll be returning that production any time this year. Severe demand destruction from COVID-19 shutdowns and oversupply from price wars have lead to an unprecedented crash in prices, as these basis blowouts are taking true net prices down towards $0.

Supply, Capacity, Turnarounds, Fires, and Basis Blowouts

Just like the benchmark prices for commodities are sensitive to supply and demand and interruptions to both, so are the basis and deducts. A recent example of this can be found in the Bakken Crude of North Dakota and Montana in December of 2018 through February of 2019.

In the winter of 2018/2019, a perfect storm of events in the midst of the "keep prices low for consumers" price war between USA President Donald Trump and OPEC, saw the basis for Bakken crude, and by association other Rockies crudes, blow out. At least 25% of Bakken Crude flows east via pipeline to the Clearbrook Hub, located in Clearbrook, Minnesota, before heading to Midwest refineries.

At the same time that record production was being achieved in the Bakken, pipelines were full, and crude prices were crashing, several of the Midwest refineries went into turnarounds (scheduled or unscheduled maintenance that requires reductions or cessation of operations, often lasting weeks at a time), of which longer than expected turnarounds and unexpected turnarounds combined to take 1 million barrels per day of refining offline.

A fire in the Duluth/Lake Superior area exacerbated the issue. This lead to the Clearbrook basis blowing out, and the deducts along with it. Many Bakken operators found themselves looking at a net price that was $15-$20/bbl lower than WTI, at the same time that WTI had just dropped $20-$25/bbl. Since Clearbrook wasn't available, the crude that typically goes there was sent through other markets, such as Guernsey in Wyoming, which services much of the Powder River Basin crude, causing the Guernsey basis to blow out as well, though muted compared to Clearbrook.

At that time, the macro investor and casual observer could look at the benchmark price of WTI and not realize that the actual prices being received were half of WTI for a spell for Bakken crude. This situation is occurring again, and the result is forced, or "voluntary" curtailments. It is likely that even if Conoco WANTED to sell their oil at this time, they'd have a hard time finding someone to physically take it from location and purchase it.

"Rockin' the Bakken"... to Sleep

In addition to the 100,000 BOPD Canada curtailments, and of more interest to the shale investors at large let alone COP investors, they indicate curtailments of 125,000 BOPD in the lower 48. While they don't specify where in the lower 48 that is in their release, the micro investor can narrow that down to at least the Bakken, where COP, through Burlington Resources, LP, has substantial production. How do we narrow it to the Bakken? First, their lower 48 operations show key areas as the Bakken, Uinta, Anadarko, Permian, Eagle Ford, and Gulf of Mexico:

source - COP Lower 48

Second, a quick review of two of the highest oil producing basins - the Williston (Bakken) and Permian, and hubs for both, show that the Bakken basis has blown out substantially again, and though the Permian has blown out from its typical value - which tracks WTI in normal times - it is nowhere near the blowout of the Bakken. The May Clearbrook basis settled at -$13.06/bbl. That means for Bakken crude in May, a basis of $13.06 off WTI will be incurred:

source - CME

Adding on the deducts, May Bakken crude will be selling for $15-$19 off WTI. At $26.38/bbl for the June WTI contract (May's front-month), that means COP could be netting somewhere in the realm of $7/bbl for Bakken Crude, assuming they ship to Clearbrook. Taking off the 10% severance tax in North Dakota and an assumed royalty of around 20%, and the true net drops to around $5/bbl. Before lease operating costs. In other words, Bakken crude is not likely to be profitable in May, and not just for COP.

Indeed, just as in the 2018/2019 blowout, this is having a ripple effect on nearby markets. Guernsey has blown out as well:

source - CME

The Guernsey basis, which typically is in the $2-3 range when all's well, has ballooned to $9.43 in the front month, and stays elevated throughout 2020, primarily due to constraints in the Bakken and Bakken crude flooding Guernsey.

So what about the Permian, then? Well, there is a "blowout" there as well, but it is much less dramatic, and actually disappears all together by year-end:

source - CME

Thus, in May a $26.38/bbl WTI would translate to a net price after deducts and basis in the high-teens to low-twenties per barrel, which is substantially higher than the low single digits found in Canada and the Bakken.

It is therefore apparent that curtailments will occur in the northern parts of the lower 48, primarily the Bakken.

On the Bright Side...

While curtailing significant production is never a good sign, in this unique environment of demand destruction and severe over supply, doing so is actually a net-positive for COP, compared to if they were to still have a market to sell into. This is due to a few reasons:

The Canada production is selling at a loss, if even selling at all. Shutting the wells down cuts costs and saves reserves for sometime in the future when prices could be better and they could realize better value for the production

The Bakken crude is likely selling at a loss for lower volume older wells, and making very thin margins for newer, higher volume wells. Again, shutting the wells in saves costs, and more importantly than in Canada, it preserves reserves for the future when net prices could be significantly higher

Specifically in the Bakken, the majority of COP's wells are in multi-well DSUs (Drilling and Spacing Units), which should allow them to shut in most of their wells, leaving just one per unit active, if even that is necessary, to hold leases

Conclusion

There's a lot more to oil and gas prices than the benchmark prices. A micro data analysis of regional markets indicates that a basis blowout is accompanying the crash in the benchmark price, further hindering profitability and cash flow for oil producers. The blowouts appear to be focused in Canada and the Bakken for ConocoPhillips, and their "voluntary" curtailment is clearly out of necessity, as their production is producing at a loss or near to it.

Near-term review of current basis pricing indicates that Canada and the Bakken are not likely to improve drastically, whereas the Permian looks to improve rapidly. It is therefore likely that unless ConocoPhillips seeks to drill and complete new wells in more favorable net pricing areas, such as the Permian, investors can expect these curtailments to last throughout the year, at least.

This is not a bad thing, however, as it cuts the losses ConocoPhillips is likely incurring operating Canada and the Bakken in this environment, and it prevents waste of reserves being depleted in a low-price environment. It should also help alleviate the oversupply issue, which in turn should increase commodity prices.

In short, this forced "voluntary" curtailment is a form of blessing for ConocoPhillips' long term value. As one of the first movers to announce significant curtailments in production - albeit mostly out of necessity - they are showing that they are committed to taking the necessary actions to preserve value, cut costs, and weather the storm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As an owner in oil and gas wells and properties, I have a business relationship with multiple public oil and gas companies. This relationship is limited solely as a minor, 3rd party owner in the wells, wherein my only authorities are to make elections on participating in proposed wells, and subsequent operations on those wells. While I am able to discuss operations with operators, I have to make my own elections and decisions, and the operators control the process. I am a current owner in several Bakken wells operated by Burlington Resources, LP(COP affiliate) and am looking forward to their curtailment to protect reserves and value.