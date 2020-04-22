Skin In The Game: The Ultimate Sign Of Motivation

That’s why I’m such a big fan of management teams that own significant shares of the companies they operate.

We put in a lot more effort to make something happen when we’re personally invested.

No doubt, you’ve heard this saying a dozen times or more, but I’m going to quote it again – though perhaps from a different angle than you’ve considered it before.

“A recession is when your neighbor loses his job. A depression is when you lose yours.”

As is, that quote is attributed to Harry Truman, 33rd president of the United States.

If that surprises you, join the club. Most of us think Ronald Reagan, the 40th president, first spoke those words. But he actually borrowed it, making it his own by adding, “And recovery begins when Jimmy Carter loses his job.”

Truth be told, it wasn’t a new concept with Truman either, cleverly phrased though it was. I mean, most people know how to feel bad for their neighbors when something bad happens to them.

They understand how to say the proper condolences. Their expressions automatically take on sympathetic curves and lines. They might even experience physical symptoms of sympathy: Something in their gut or their throat or their head that gets uncomfortable or full-on hurts at the details they’re given.

All of that can be very genuine, as few of us enjoy hearing about others’ suffering. That’s why so many of us will offer more than condolences when someone says they’re going through hard times, also asking if there’s anything we can do to help.

That’s wonderful and oftentimes exceptionally appreciated. But sympathy or even empathy isn’t quite the same.

The First Thanksgiving

By saying that sympathy or empathy isn’t “the same,” I mean it’s not the same as going through something yourself.

We’re more motivated when we’ve got “skin in the game,” as the adage puts it. We’re going to put in a lot more effort to make something happen when we’re personally invested.

Take the first Thanksgiving, for example.

For the record, I only learned recently that this was a hot topic of debate: Whether or not capitalism saved the Pilgrims. So I’m going to have to make two qualifiers before I reveal which side of the aisle I’m on (even if you can probably already guess):

I’m not referring to crony capitalism, where companies get ahead through elitist government connections. I do understand that the first Thanksgiving – which was filled with so much bounty, comradery, and good will – happened in the middle of a socialist experiment.

With that said, I’m still going to run with the opinion that Plymouth Colony ultimately succeeded because of personal responsibility. Which you probably already guessed was the case.

In this, I’m with former Forbes contributor Frank Miniter, who wrote in 2016 how:

“During the first few years no one was permitted to own any particular plot of land. Food was grown collectively and distributed. As a result, (William) Bradford concluded, “This community (so far as it was) was found to breed much confusion and discontent and retard much employment that would have been to their benefit and comfort.”

Translated into modern-day vernacular, people weren’t working the way they should have because of two natural human tendencies at play:

Those inclined to be bums were being bums. Those inclined to work hard were ticked off that they were supporting bums.

Since neither outlook fosters ideal productivity, productivity was down.

Source

Skin in the Game Doesn’t Guarantee Anything… But It Definitely Doesn’t Hurt

In 1623, however, that changed for these intrepid, albeit misguided, travelers. Miniter further writes:

“Plymouth Plantation’s leaders allotted private land plots and declared that if residents didn’t work, they wouldn’t eat. Productivity immediately increased.

“According to Bradford’s account, which he wrote between 1620 and 1647, the Pilgrims had initially thought ‘the taking away of property and bringing in community into a commonwealth would make them happy and flourishing…’ However, after the cleared land had been divided into sections owned and controlled by individuals and families, ‘This had very good success, for it made all hands industrious…”

To be fair, there’s more than one way to have skin in the game. In the example above, it was a “follow the rules or no soup for you” kind of clause. Likewise, standard employment contracts that can be lost or maintained do tend to prompt individuals to continue making an effort to prove themselves necessary.

When someone knows they’ll get more respect or influence by doing a good job, they’re apt to work harder. And when you add increased pay incentives to the mix, it’s even safer to expect good things.

That’s why I’m such a big fan of management teams that own significant shares of the companies they operate. To me, that’s the ultimate sign of motivation.

When someone in control believes in what they’re doing so much as to put their own money into it - they’re going to work every bit as hard as they possibly can in order to ensure that things run efficiently and profitably. And not just in the moment, but for the long term.

That’s probably bound to benefit them… and anyone attached to what they do.

Insiders at Hard Work

To state it mildly, shares of Simon Property Group (SPG) have been crushed. Yet it remains the only mall REIT on our buy list – albeit a Spec Buy.

Fueling the fire for the sub-sector is the rapid decline in department store fundamentals. My daughter Lauren Thomas recently referenced this in an article:

“America’s department stores are on a sinking ship, racing for a lifeboat that might not be big enough for all of them. “These companies are facing a test unlike anything they have ever been through before. Among the usual options for companies in distress are restructuring debt directly with creditors, restructuring with court assistance in bankruptcy, or liquidating entirely.”

COVID-19 is simply the black swan that’s put all mall REITs at elevated risk. We still consider SPG a fortress brand, but it’s struggling nonetheless. The reason I’m hanging onto my shares is because I believe in its balance sheet and management.

We’ve lowered SPG’s Q2-2020 earnings estimates by about 20% on:

Lower assumed rent collection Impact of deferrals/lost occupancy Lower/slowed redevelopment yields.

But we do believe the Taubman (TCO) deal will close, providing meaningful valuable as department stores look to rationalize their oversupply.

Herb Simon, who, along with his now-deceased brother Melvin, founded the company. The two brothers also bought up the Indiana Pacers, leaving Herb worth $2.6 billion according to Forbes.

Today, he’s chairman emeritus of the SPG Board, and his nephew David has been CEO since 1995.

Sentieo reported last year that Herb himself owned 12.523 million shares valued at approximately $674 million. And David bought 150,000 shares on Tuesday, March 17, at an average cost of $60.83 per share.

His total transaction: $9,124,500.

A picture tells a thousand words, and a FAST Graphs chart tells a meaningful opportunity. As you can see below, Simon trades at a 4.7 price to funds from operations (P/FFO), an intense multiple it’s never been at before.

That makes the dividend yield a whopping 14.9%!

Source: FAST Graphs

Are you intrigued? I know I am…

Ready to Climb

Ladder Capital (LADR) also has been hammered thanks in large part to the lack of clarity within the commercial mortgage lending space. We’ve been covering it closely since its income seems somewhat stable and its dividend growth consistent over the years.

However, the dominoes began falling a few weeks ago after companies started passing on paying rent.

Now, Ladder has built a successful footprint providing bridge loans to mid-size landlords. Its loans range from $15 million to $25 million with a lending base of 190 loans and sector diversification.

Multifamily and office buildings are its top two categories.

As we referenced weeks ago, Ladder does have hotel exposure. But its CEO told me personally that its hotels loans are performing. And his company is positioned to manage current liquidity concerns.

Ladder recently doubled its unrestricted cash since its April 2 update to more than $600 million. As the CEO also told me, “We’re trying to separate from the crowd, and the first thing we need to do is to shore up liquidity and confidence.”

I’m glad we jumped back in three weeks ago through the “Cash is King” portfolio. And fears have eased since. Even so, Ladder is preparing for loan defaults and is taking the necessary steps to demonstrate that it’s not going bankrupt.

Which would be hard for it to do anyway.

Better yet, Ladder has substantial inside ownership. Management and directors own 11.3% of its total market cap.

I do think there’s a good chance of it cutting its dividend at some point, since shares now yield 19%. But I also believe there’s a darn good chance of most of the loans getting paid off.

Ladder has reduced staff and is otherwise managing risk by maximizing liquidity and providing necessary transparency.

Source: FAST Graphs

Down but Not Out

Jernigan Capital (JCAP) has seen its own share-price destruction, down around 35% over the last 30 days. I recently caught up with its CEO, Jon Good, for insight on the self-storage sector.

He told me the company “made a big pivot a year ago” by transitioning from a commercial mREIT to an equity REIT. And it’s “up to 25 on-balance-sheet properties with an additional five more JV (Heitman) deals.”

In addition, Jernigan “pulled back around two years ago” on transacting new deals. So it’s not as impacted by the “supply overhang.”

Good even added that the Covid-19 slowdown has created a “silver lining” for the self-storage sector in that “some development deals should slow down.”

One of the biggest challenges with analyzing JCAP is how it’s still transitioning from debt to equity. So traditional REIT analysts (who prefer FFO metrics) likely won’t be able to model earnings until 2021.

What this means is that its real value is organic growth within the development pool. And most analysts don’t see it covering its dividend until Q1-22.

Keep in mind though that JCAP has already rightsized (i.e., cut) its dividend in order to transition to the equity REIT model. So the real question is whether COVID-19 will force it to do so again.

Still Climbing

As I pointed out in a recent blog post (complete with bonuses)… “given increased unemployment claims, we suspect that delinquency rates will rise, and visibility is limited as it relates to guidance.”

In addition, lease rates will likely suffer during the summer months as people stay at home. Traditionally, that’s the primary rental season.

Also keep in mind that none of the self-storage REITs have pulled guidance yet. But we believe there will be recalibration soon.

On this one, there are multiple positives and negatives. Such as how JCAP has around 12% insider ownership, providing meaningful value for us. However, we believe its transition risks are elevated.

Plus, JCAP relies on major REITs CubeSmart (CUBE) and Extra Space (EXR) to manage its portfolio. And we prefer to own proven self-storage REITs that offer meaningful brand value.

Furthermore, in this market, we prefer to rely on traditional REIT earnings metrics vs. net asset value. In short, until we see more clarity with the dividend payout, we’re maintaining a Hold.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, LADR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.