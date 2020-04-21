If Looking For Survivors In The Retail Apparel Industry, Inditex Is Your Pick

Despite the awful current picture and the headwinds expected for the retail industry, Inditex will likely recover quickly following the crisis and would continue to do well in the long-term.

Article Thesis

During times of crisis, as we are experiencing, the stock price of great and mediocre companies has fallen. Also, the current selling pressure of shares represents a historic opportunity to buy blue-chip companies at a reasonable price. Inditex (OTCPK:IDEXY) is a great company that has been on my watch list for a long time and I always find it overpriced. The company is extremely well-positioned in terms of solvency, financial health, and profitability. Despite the awful current picture and the headwinds expected for the apparel retail industry, Inditex is investable below $14 and a good holding in your dividend portfolio.

Activity and description of the Group

Founded in La Coruña, Spain, Inditex is today the world's largest clothing retailer and the head of a global group of companies present in five continents. Its main activity consists on offering the latest fashion trends (apparel, footwear, accessories and home textiles) with high quality and sustainability standards, at attractive prices and inspired on customer requirements. Zara is its most successful brand, accounting for two-thirds of the Group's sales. The company has other seven commercial brands: Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe.

Source: extracted from Inditex website

Europe is Inditex's most important market. Adding Spain and the rest of Europe, both segments represent 65% of net sales. Almost 16% of Revenue is from the Americas segment and 19% from Asia and the rest of the world. Concerning stores, the Group closed 2019 with 7,469 stores, 21 less than the previous year.

Zara's business model

Historically, fashion has moved at a glacial pace, with trends taking years to come in and out of popularity. However, this has completely changed now. Inditex success is explained by its ability to put out a new collection that reflects what is being shown at the major fashion weeks, almost as it is happening. Its superfast supply chain can take products from design to sales in four to six weeks, with 24,000 products developed per year.

Inditex benefits from this speed to make them right on the cutting edge of trends. Although there is another motivation and this is really the key behind their success, the company has created urgency in its customers. In Zara, some lines are only in the store for a month. These limited production runs also ensured that clients know in advance that their clothes would be relatively unique, compared to the mass-produced designs of seasonal retailers. Zara's store managers do not need to discount old stock to free space, because they barely have any stock. A new line is delivered every couple of weeks. Besides, the company does not advertise, so individual stores do not need to stick to a campaign. Its brands rely on word of mouth and its marketing is very subtle.

As Zara grew abroad, the company developed a "dual-response" strategy. With low-cost bases such as those in Asia making basic styles or those with stable volumes, while higher cost but fast, flexible bases such as Spain, Portugal and Morocco produce the high-fashion styles for which demand is unpredictable. Moreover, its negative working capital is another pillar of its model, by taking cash from customers long before suppliers had paid.

Margins

The performance of the Spanish Group has been impressive in the last two decades, and much of the success has been mainly due to its ability to maintain very high-profit margins. Although the trend is getting a bit worse in recent years, these margins are much higher than the average in the industry and, on the other hand, very stable over time. Few companies can maintain an operating margin above 15% over a long period, such as Inditex. I obviously expect these margins to shrink in the first and second quarters due to the coronavirus impact on the economy. Furthermore, I expect growth to slow down and a deterioration in all figures to be analyzed. Nonetheless, this company can weather a crisis, and provide positive results in the next three to five years.

A net profit margin of 10% to 14% has been the envy of mass-market rivals. Moreover, the company has shown an encouraging trend in the latest quarterly results as it streamlines technology, reaffirming substantial stability in terms of margins.

Data by YCharts

Return on Equity

The Return on Equity (ROE) tells us how efficient a company is to manage its funds (ROE = Net Profit / Own funds). A return above 20% is what I consider ideal. Any company that can maintain a ROE above 20% over a decade or more has a superb business. Such a high return allows any company to grow and creates value for shareholders. Inditex's ROE has remained around 25% in recent years, which is not easy to find.

Data by YCharts

Liquidity / Financial Health

An advantage Inditex has over other high-growth retailers is a virtually debt-free balance sheet. The Spanish company essentially has no debt and strong cash reserves, allowing it to self-finance expansion projects with cash from operations. Even considering Leases, its liquidity available is almost three times obligations. A quick ratio above one implies that the company will not have problems paying its debts. As you can see, Inditex far exceeds it.

Some good companies have taken advantage of low-interest rates to leverage more on their funds and thus increase their profitability. However, I prefer companies that can grow mainly with the benefits that they generate organically. Inditex is a healthy company in a strong financial position and should be able to continue its self-financed growth without taking on debt.

Data by YCharts

Growth

In terms of growth, I usually base my analysis on sales rather than on profits. Although benefits can increase if a company operates more efficiently, only by increasing sales it is possible to sustain the company's growth over the long run. The Spanish Group again exceeded its sales record with a turnover of 28,286 million euros, 8% over the previous year, and profits 3,639 million euros, 6% more. However, this result would have been 3,855 million euros, a growth of 12%, if Inditex has not been forced to provision 287 million euros as it feels the impact of the coronavirus.

Even though, growth results are still reliable. The latest quarter results show 7% increases, making it appear that this company is doing things the right way, as it has been doing for the past 15 or 20 years. Furthermore, the emergence of online retail has meant increased opportunities. The Zara brand recorded online sales growth of 23% in 2019, reaching 14% of net sales. Inditex sees substantial growth opportunities and continues to expand its global, fully integrated store and online sales platform.

Data by YCharts

Dividend

The company has decided to reward its shareholders by increasing its dividend with an average year-over-year growth of 12% over the past five years. Hence, its payout ratio has been growing too, currently reaching 75%. A dividend yield of 4% is extremely attractive considering Inditex's solvency and growth. However, for the first time in its history, management has decided to postpone dividend distribution to shareholders, which gives an idea of the extent of the coronavirus crisis. Management emphasized several times that they regard this situation as a "temporary" situation. In any case, the company considers that it is not the right moment to decide on the dividend for the last year, adding that the decision would be made by July.

Given the current scenario, the attractiveness of this investment comes from Inditex solvency, profitability, and efficiency rather than its dividend. Yet, the company has a generous remuneration policy and in a worst-case scenario, the Group will be able to pay dividends again in one or two years.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Short-term risks

The current picture looks awful for all retail companies: closure of stores, write-down of inventory, and little predictability about how long this will last. Inditex experienced its best exercise in 2019, but the coronavirus crisis threatens to turn the situation around in 2020. One fact explains this foreseeable drop in sales: today, the Group, which has 7,469 stores, maintains 3,785 stores closed in 39 markets. In other words, half of its stores are not producing right now and will remain that way for some time. During the period from February 1st to March 16th, sales decreased by 4.9% compared to the same period of the previous year, a drop that plummeted to 24.1% in March.

However, if we can look ahead, we must be optimistic that people will start to resume their normal lives in three or four months. Even considering the negative balance that the crisis will leave in the economy, consumption will gradually recover. Although it is too soon to quantify the future impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the strength and flexibility of the Group business model and its long-term competitive position should allow the company to provide positive results again over time.

Moreover, its online business and its supply chain continue operating normally. The fact that it looks like things are slowly getting normal again in China it is quite encouraging for Inditex, where only 11 out of 577 stores remain closed.

Long-term risks

Despite Zara's success, it must keep its position secure as rivals chase to catch up. H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) has changed its supply processes to use quick-response production sites closer to Europe, such as in Turkey. H&M and Uniqlo are investing in technologies such as radio frequency identification of items and warehouse automation. Zara is, of course, investing aggressively in new technologies. Inditex, meanwhile, is expanding its geographical footprint and adding fashion brands such as Stradivarius and Oysho.

Moreover, a new generation of even faster fashion is on the rise — online, millennial-focused and social-media savvy brands. Asos (OTCPK:ASOMY) and Boohoo (OTCPK:BHOOY) are examples, trying to beat Zara with super-quick lead times, producing in small quantities to meet trends. Boohoo can take products from design to shipping in two weeks and its online model enables it to keep a super-lean inventory. Zara also faces disruption from non-market forces. Environmentalists have attacked fast-fashion companies for encouraging people to buy clothes frequently, discarding usable garments to chase trends. Zara has to invest in sustainable materials, environmentally responsible production and recycling products at the end of their life.

Valuation

Company Price/Earnings (NYSE:TTM) Price/book value Price/cash flow (TTM) Price/sales (TTM) Associated British Foods plc 17.50 1.63 10.21 0.97 H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB 15.51 3.81 6.80 0.84 Kering SA 27.41 5.82 17.51 3.77 Industria de Diseno Textil SA 21.62 5.28 12.16 2.78

Source: Created by the author using data from the Financial Times

Since most governments urged for self-isolation in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, Inditex stock saw a steep drop in price from about mid-February to about mid-March. This is of course not a unique scenario specific to Inditex. Most companies in this industry are struggling to survive the current crisis. Comparing the Spanish Group to other European companies, its current P/E of 21.6 is not something that sets the company apart from its peers. Yet, I consider Inditex fundamentals and its position in the industry remain more reliable than those of its competitors because of the reasons mentioned earlier.

Source: Morningstar

Inditex stock price has been rising since it bottomed on March 16th. Although it still undervalued in comparison with some historical ratios, its price has increased considerably over the last four weeks. Although its current valuation is not a bargain, it is still a good opportunity to invest in a company that will likely recover quickly following the current crisis and should continue to do well in the long-term. The company is set to report the first-quarter earnings results before July, and as sales are expected to plummet, the price for the company may deteriorate further.

Bottom line

I assume readers are interested in the retail apparel industry or seeking to diversify their portfolio internationally. In the case of Inditex, we have a company with strong fundamentals that remains solid in terms of solvency, financial health, and profitability.

Inditex's stock price has been rising since it bottomed on March 16th. Despite its current valuation is not a bargain, it is still a good opportunity to invest in a company that will likely recover quickly following the current crisis and should continue to do well in the long-term. As of the time of this article, my recommendation for Inditex is a "Buy" at the valuation of $13.5/share and 21.6 P/E. However, I recommend position-sizing, as the price for the company may deteriorate further.

