Silver Weekly: SIVR's Time To Shine

We expect SIVR to reach a high of $18.00 per share by H1-20.

At these price levels, we believe that the near-term upside is stronger for silver than for gold.

Nevertheless, long-term investors have continued to accumulate silver at a strong pace. Physical buying activity was robust in Q1.

Like gold, macro tourists have reduced their long exposure to silver in recent days due to a recovery in equities and an increase in the dollar and US real rates.

SIVR has weakened by around 5% since it reached a high of $15.37 per share on April 14, driven by a consolidation in the precious metals space.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver our regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

Like gold, macro tourists have reduced their net long exposure to silver in recent days due to the recovery in risk-taking appetite, the strength in the dollar, and the increase in US real rates. Nevertheless, long-term investors have continued to accumulate silver at a strong pace.

In contrast to gold, silver's spec positioning is light, highlighting a notable preference of gold over silver in the current COVID-19 crisis. However, silver also possesses safe-haven characteristics, suggesting that speculative demand for silver could resume. This is especially true considering that silver has become extremely cheap compared to gold, judging by the gold:silver ratio.

Against this, we are more bullish on silver than gold in the near term.

We expect SIVR to reach a high of $18.00 per share by H1-20.

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the COMEX silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Speculators raised by the equivalent of 130 tonnes their net long position in COMEX silver in the week to April 14, according to the CFTC. This was the first increase in the net spec length in 8 weeks. The COMEX silver spot price rallied by 4.9% over April 7-14.

Like gold, this could signal the end of the wave of speculative long liquidation in COMEX silver. Over the past month, the speculative community has cut massively its net long position in COMEX silver by the equivalent of 1,775 tonnes, representing around 6% of annual supply.

The significant wave of speculative long liquidation has made silver's spec positioning light, with a net spec length at just 21% of OI. There is, therefore, plenty of room for additional speculative buying.

Implications for SIVR: Silver's light spec positioning is bullish for the COMEX silver spot price because it means that there is plenty of room for speculative buying in the months ahead. This should, in turn, be positive for SIVR.

Investment positioning

ETF investors bought silver at a strong clip of 427 tonnes in the week to April 17, marking a 5th straight week of significant inflows.

Like gold, ETF investors continued to build positions in silver despite the seeming recovery in US equities. Most silver ETF investors are retail investors, with a long-term approach. As such, it makes sense to continue to accumulate silver at a steady pace despite the recent rebound in equities, which is not justified at the macro level.

Given the currently cheap price of silver vs. gold, we expect ETF flows into silver to remain sustainably strong until the gold:silver ratio reaches a more neutral level.

Silver ETF holdings have surged by 2,383 tonnes since the start of the year, an 11% increase.

Implications for SIVR: Healthy inflows into silver are likely to boost the COMEX silver price in the months ahead, thereby pushing SIVR higher.

Healthy physical buying among collectors

American Silver Eagle coin sales amounted to 9.979 million ounces in Q1-20, marking a 44% increase from the same period of last year.

Sales amount to only 350,000 ounces so far in April, although we believe that this number will be revised higher at the end of the month. In the visual below, we arbitrarily removed the April data to avoid distorting the broad picture.

Implications for SIVR: Robust physical buying sentiment in the silver market is a positive fundamental force. Although this is unlikely to change materially the refined market balance, this confirms our view that sentiment toward silver is getting increasingly brighter. This is ultimately positive for the COMEX spot price and thus SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

We are constructive on silver because the macro environment for assets with monetary properties (like gold and silver) is likely to be very positive in the months ahead due to the Fed's uber-dovish response to the COVID-19 crisis. Safe-haven demand is likely to remain strong amid heightened macro uncertainty.

At these price levels, however, we are more bullish on silver than gold because gold has already had a good run so far this year and we think that it is time for silver to play some catch-up. Our view is justified by the striking contrast in spec positioning, which is light in COMEX silver but heavy in COMEX gold. The near-term upside is, therefore, greater for silver than for gold.

We expect SIVR to reach a high of $18 per share by H1-20.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.