Continue Holding DXC Technology

Just as DXC Technology (DXC) looked like a rebound play in February, the COVID-19 induced a lockdown and slowed the world economy. This sent DXC stock down by 54% since this publication, outpacing the S&P 500 (SPY) decline of around 18%. Despite selling $5 billion worth of assets and declaring its usual quarterly dividend, why should investors continue holding the stock?

$5 Billion Asset Sale

DXC announced the sale of its state and local health and human services business on Mar. 10. Veritas Capital will be buying the unit. This will enable the company to keep an investment-grade profile as it lowers its debt profile. Despite the positive developments, DXC stock still has a long way to go before returning to pre-breakdown levels. Seasonally, the stock tends to underperform in every month ahead except for in May and September:

Without the sale, the company's debt/equity is 1.2 times:

After the sale, its debt should fall from $7.93 billion to around $2 billion.

Typically, when market conditions erode, investors may cast doubt on the deal closing. But Veritas agreed to the deal during an eroding stock market. That the markets bottomed in late March when the Fed stepped in to restore confidence suggests that DXC will close the sale.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook Withdrawn

DXC withdrew its outlook for fiscal 2022. But it will update investors on its targets for fiscal 2021 in its next earnings report slated for May. The greater clarity should at least for the short term, boost investor confidence. If DXC lowers its outlook, it may adjust profit margin forecasts and point to higher delivery cost take-out related to the challenged accounts. In the third quarter, DXC said that "GIS book-to-bill in the quarter was 1.06x, reflecting the conversion of pipeline opportunities that were previously delayed, as well as the award of add-on and project work from [the] challenged account."

DXC's cloud and security segment may perform better than originally forecast. Revenue from this unit rose 9.9% year-over-year. Corporations have a growing need for both, as remote working demands increase during the stay-at-home order. Conversely, if customers are slow to bring their mission-critical applications and infrastructure to the cloud, growth in the near-term may miss estimates. Still, customers must invest in the digital transformation to the cloud. That also gives the company a chance to cross-sell its other offerings.

Regarding delayed deal closings, DXC said on its conference call that "around $250 million from deals that have slipped in the first half of the year. There is still another 500 that's up for grabs, either in the fourth quarter or into the fiscal '21." So, if much of the company's sluggish growth is delayed, it will get booked in future quarters.

Your Takeaway on DXC Stock

In DXC's next update in May, it should provide a health status of 40 accounts not meeting its service levels standards. If those customers not pleased with the performance express higher satisfaction, then the company's renewal levels should improve from here. In the last quarter, the company won over $500 million in renewals and new work. Conversely, revenue from its Global Business Services unit will fall in future quarters after excluding the Health and Human Services business. So, assume a bearish scenario with the following metrics in a 5-year discounted cash flow revenue exit model:

Fair Value

Metrics Range Conclusion Discount Rate 12.0% - 10.0% 11.0% Terminal Revenue Multiple 0.9x - 1.9x 1.4x

That implies DXC stock is worth at least ~$18 a share. After DXC updates its guidance for 2021, investors may revise the fair value model.

DXC is a discarded services software company that investors are ignoring. So long as the company's customer digital transformation progresses, the discount in the stock is too big for value investors to ignore.

