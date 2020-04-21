Fed Lightening Up Creates Stock Market Ceiling (Video)

They may be telling us through these moves that: SPY 280s, let the market trade, 250s and support the heck out of it.

But I think they lightened up the last few days and created a pocket of weakness.

The Fed has been very aggressive, as we know.

In this video we review key events affecting the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). The Fed's insane amount of support has kept markets from cutting in half. But fundamental earnings reports are starting to hit. Stocks are trading up on good news but actually down on bad news. Expecting many more bad earnings reporters tilts the scales to expect stock market downside. Plus breaking a key level of SPY 275 tilts us bearish. An aggressive slice of 275 would give us conviction we can get back to the lows.

Look at this Fed data.

per week per day 2020-02-19 $3,814,400,009,106 $3,360,288,090 $480,041,156 2020-02-26 $3,822,864,485,806 $8,464,476,700 $1,209,210,957 2020-03-05 $3,851,367,485,500 $28,502,999,694 $4,071,857,099 2020-03-11 $3,871,370,485,700 $20,003,000,200 $2,857,571,457 2020-03-18 $3,983,214,508,900 $111,844,023,200 $15,977,717,600 2020-03-25 $4,336,011,382,965 $352,796,874,065 $50,399,553,438 2020-04-01 $4,768,238,706,062 $432,227,323,097 $61,746,760,442 2020-04-8 $5,060,118,230,012 $291,879,523,950 $41,697,074,850 2020-04-15 $5,319,687,288,500 $259,569,058,488 $37,081,294,070

Source

The Fed was buying $60B a month at their peak early in last decade. Now they were buying as much as $60B in a day. Oh my, that's just ridiculous support.

Without the Fed the stock market would have probably looked like oil.

But in the last few days I stopped getting so many alerts that the Fed was in buying. I think that opened up a pocket of weakness.

I did get a couple of alerts today but that's something new.

Source

I guess the Fed didn't like the market down today so they stepped in a little but not the needed $60B.

Also IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Cadence (NASDAQ:CDNS) had bad earnings news and saw their stocks actually down. What an epiphany. Shares are actually down on bad news. So the market is changing ever so slightly, but that deserves attention.

That tells me with much more bad earnings news to come there's gravity sending things lower.

Breaking a key level of SPY 275 in combination with the Fed easing up, I think that's why we're starting to see stocks at least hint to start to trade like normal.

Lastly, the coronavirus case count has started to slow. That's of course good news. But the risk part of that - it can compel governments to open the economy back up which can set the virus (hopefully not) back in motion. We don't want that and it would push out timetables, which is not good for anyone.

WW New cases daily %incr US New cases daily %incr 04/20/20 2480503 73928 3% 792759 25123 3% 04/19/20 2406575 75809 3% 767636 28844 4% 04/18/20 2330766 81903 4% 738792 29057 4% 04/17/20 2248863 86496 4% 709735 32165 5% 04/16/20 2162367 79949 4% 677570 33481 5% 04/15/20 2082418 84512 4% 644089 30203 5% 04/14/20 1997906 73969 4% 613886 26945 5%

Source

You may get a bounce when there's hope of reopening economies, but there's risk to reopening as well if the virus hadn't been killed to zero.

If so there could be more downside ahead.

Technically here's what we're watching. Rather than making bold prognostications I'd rather see what the market wants to do and what the market thinks is important. By watching market action and direction we'll have a better shot of being on the right side of things.

Source

I want to keep watching action and direction and take it day by day. But below 275, I start to get more bearish again. A slice, and I build conviction.

Wishing everybody to stay safe and good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. All model portfolio trades are hypothetical to show direction, conviction and timing. Performance excludes all relevant transaction costs. Elazar and its employees do not take individual stock positions to avoid front running and other potential customer related issues.