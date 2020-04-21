American Tower: Justifiably Expensive

Low cost of capital alone does not make it successful, but when it is combined with double-digit ROIC growth ensues.

American Tower (AMT) has expensive multiple, but this is one of the cases where the price seems to be fully justified by fundamentals. In addition to strong management and a healthy balance sheet, AMT has 3 major sources of growth:

Organic rent growth New builds M&A

The tower space is a promising growth area and AMT is the dominant REIT.

In The Present Environment

Communications infrastructure seems to be one of few areas that is largely untouched by the economic impacts of coronavirus. With social distancing in place, people are using their phones more than ever before and macro towers provide the service people so desperately need when they are otherwise separated from the world. AMT's market price only briefly got hit before making a full recovery to new highs.

The market has correctly figured out that towers are not likely to be impacted.

Organic growth

Existing towers grow revenues through a combination of rent bumps, tenants adding additional equipment onto towers and additional tenants being added to existing towers. In combination, organic growth is expected to sum to about 5% in 2020 based on AMT's guidance.

This is a bit slower than in 2019, but 2019 was an unusually high growth year. We see this growth rate continuing for some time due to the rollout of 5G.

5G has the potential to bring on significant additional equipment to handle the different bandwidth that makes 5G possible. In high density metro areas, much of 5G will be accomplished through small cells, but in more suburban areas, where AMT's towers tend to be located, 5G can efficiently be done on macro towers. When an existing tenant adds 5G equipment onto AMT's tower, rent is increased accordingly.

Organic growth stacks summatively with accretion from external growth. AMT builds a large number of new towers each year across the globe and these have cap rates in excess of 10%.

While the U.S. is largely built out in terms of communications infrastructure, much of the world is behind the curve and woefully underbuilt. This leaves a massive total addressable market in which to develop. The number of building opportunities has been increasing, and as wealth improves in countries, it is becoming increasingly necessary to provide communications infrastructure.

External growth through M&A

Many companies have the opportunity to grow through acquisitions, but M&A is not always accretive. In the low interest rate environment, spreads are quite small and it only takes a few things going wrong to turn the underwritten accretion into dilution.

AMT's acquisitions have a larger spread which makes it far more likely they will end up being accretive. The greater spread comes on both ends of the equation as AMT's ROIC (return on invested capital) is unusually high and its WACC (weighted average cost of capital) is unusually low.

Unusually high ROIC

In most real estate sectors, cap rates have converged between 4% and 8% as cap rates tend to track Treasury yields with some level of risk premium added on top. High quality or growthier real estate like apartments and industrial will trade closer to the 4% end while riskier or lower growth areas like shopping centers or office are tracking closer to the 8% end.

Towers are odd in that they have the quality characteristics of the better real estate sectors but trade at very high cap rates.

Low maintenance capex

Low leasing costs

Long useful lives

Generally, strong tenants

Yet, AMT is acquiring at 10%+ ROIC.

These are not small one-off deals either. They are sourcing a massive amount of acquisitions at double-digit ROIC. In 2019 alone, over $6B was deployed.

Unusually low WACC

Thanks to the lofty 30+ multiple at which AMT trades, equity capital has a cost of around 3.3%.

Debt is a bit cheaper with the international tower REIT having access to debt at around a 2-3% cost. In fact, AMT voluntarily redeemed its 2.8% senior notes on April 9th.

I am not often a fan of low WACC as a reason to buy a REIT as low WACC can often just be code for the REIT being overvalued. Mathematically, the higher a stock's market price goes, the lower the company's WACC. Thus, if AMT were to use its low cost of capital to buy stuff at a 6% cap rate, it would not be exciting. They would still have a spread over their cost of capital but that spread could quickly evaporate if market prices on the stock came back down to earth.

AMT is not relying on its low cost of capital to have growth. Much of the spread comes from the high ROIC such that if AMT were to trade at a value multiple, it could still grow accretively. To me, the high organic growth and high ROIC make AMT's growth more sustainable. It can keep growing even if the market is not cooperating and in times like this when the market is cooperating by giving it a nice price, it simply allows them to grow faster.

This brings us to valuation.

Valuation

There are 3 pure-play tower REITs. AMT is the largest and its 32X FFO multiple falls in the middle of Crown Castle (CCI) at 28.4X and SBA Communications (SBAC) at 36.2X.

Each of the tower REITs has similar fundamentals, but we mildly prefer AMT as its growth pipeline in terms of developments and acquisitions seems slightly more robust.

The high multiple requires significant growth, but AMT seems likely to deliver that growth and even some growth beyond that which is priced in.

5% organic growth is higher than nearly every other REIT sector

ROIC of 10.6% and WACC of just over 3% provide an impressive ~7% spread

Fundamental demand for communications infrastructure across the globe gives the growth a long runway

Overall, American Tower is not cheap, but it seems like a solid long-term investment. A mid-sized pullback in price could be a nice buying opportunity.

Risks and concerns

AMT management remains bullish on India based on recent conference calls, but I consider their couple billion of assets in the country to be at risk. Many REITs have tried to go into India and it rarely works. Laws are different. Enforcement is different. Contracts work differently. Any number of things can go wrong, and I'm not convinced AMT is being sufficiently compensated for this risk.

Tenant concentration risk: 51% of AMT's revenue comes from 3 tenants once T-Mobile and Sprint merge.

These tenants have okay credit, but the significant concentration may give the tenants a bit of leverage.

5G is both a risk and an opportunity depending on how it rolls out. Technology can change quickly, so there is a possibility that macro towers will become less useful if small cells become dominant. Current projections are that 5G will be favorable for macro towers and I would lean this way as well, but it is by no means certain which way it goes.

