Abbott Labs' Diversification And Diagnostics Leverage Paying Off Now

The appeal of Abbott as a Covid-19 play is understandable, with both consumer-driven recurrent revenue and leverage in diagnostics, but the valuation looks fair now.

Abbott is focusing on ramping up production capacity for its three approved Covid-19 tests, and testing is a major gating factor to reopening the U.S. economy.

Abbott posted better than expected revenue and margins in the first quarter, despite a sharp drop-off in most device businesses in the month of March.

As everyone scrambles to figure out what Covid-19 will mean for health care providers, patients, and companies, Abbott Labs (ABT) is carrying on pretty well, with the shares up on a year-to-date basis, helped by a strong first quarter report. While Abbott is definitely going to see a hit from deferred procedures in areas like cardiac rhythm management, vascular, electrophysiology, and neuromodulation, close to half of the business is more consumer-focused (and likely to hold up better) and the diagnostics business is likely to prove key to getting the U.S. economy back open and on its feet.

As a huge and well-followed company, it doesn’t surprise me that this is now reflected in the share price. Relative to a stock like Stryker (SYK), which is likely to see a much bigger near-term hit to procedure deferrals, Abbott doesn’t look so interesting on a long-term basis, though I won’t understate the possibility that diagnostics could drive some upside from here.

A Good Quarter, With A Sharp Change In March

Abbott saw a major shift in the business in March, as health care facilities largely shut their doors to non-essential/non-emergent customers. Even so, the March quarter was strong relative to expectations, with a roughly 5% revenue beat and meaningful upside at the gross and operating margin lines.

Revenue rose less than 3% as reported, but more than 4% in organic terms. The largest business, devices, saw nearly 3% growth, with double-digit growth in Heart Failure and almost 36% growth in Diabetes offsetting weaker results in Structural Heart, Electrophysiology, CRM, Neuromod, and Vascular (the only segment to post a double-digit decline). Nutrition grew better than 7%, with solid growth in pediatric and adult, and particularly in the U.S.. Diagnostics was up modestly (a little less than 1%), with strong growth in molecular diagnostics offset by weakness in core lab. Established Pharma grew nearly 9%.

Gross margin declined 60bp, but still beat expectations by about 80bp. Operating income was up slightly from the year-ago period, with operating margin down 40bp but two points better than expected.

It’s not surprising that Abbott saw a marked shift in business in March, as non-essential procedures stopped abruptly. In the cardiac rhythm management business, revenue declined more than 6% for the quarter, but declined 24% in March. Electrophysiology was down 3%, but down 31% in March. Vascular declined 11% and saw March down 29%, while Structural Heart was down slightly for the quarter, but down 35% in March. Neuromodulation was down 8% for the quarte but down 30% in March. Heart Failure was relatively unfazed, with a steady performance in March.

I believe these results will be fairly predictive for Boston Scientific (BSX), Medtronic (MDT), Nevro (NVRO) and others in the CRM, EP, neuromod, vascular, and similar markets. While Abbott is not really a comp to Stryker or other ortho and hospital equipment companies, I expect a sharp decline in ortho procedures, as most ortho departments are closed to non-trauma procedures.

Diagnostics Now In Focus

Expanded testing has been established as a key milestone and enabler to reopening the U.S. economy, and Abbott is well-positioned here. The company currently has three Covid-19 tests available, including a test for the m2000 high-throughput system, a rapid point-of-care test for the ID NOW platform, and an antibody test for the Architect platform.

There are more than 2000 m2000 systems in place in the U.S., and Abbott can manufacture about 4M tests per month. Abbott has 18,000 ID NOW instruments in place around the U.S. and is working to ramp production to 50K tests per day with a target closer to 67,000 per day (2M per month) in June.

Abbott will be sharing this opportunity with other large diagnostics companies like Danaher (DHR) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), but I would expect diagnostics revenue to jump in the second half of 2020 (Q2 could still see the impact of “regular” testing declines), pushing full-year growth toward the mid-to-high single-digits and into the high single-digits to low double-digits next year.

A Somewhat Insulated Business

The impact of Covid-19 on health care companies is going to be asymmetrical and company-specific. Abbott, for instance, generates almost half of its revenue from businesses like generics, nutrition, and diabetes that I don’t believe will be impacted much from the outbreak. Companies like Boston Scientific and Stryker, though, with less consumer-driven business and more exposure to deferred procedures are likely to see a bigger negative impact.

This impact is likely to extend into the recovery period as well, and will again be more eccentric and company-specific. While Abbott has a lot of consumer-facing business, its device business is more focused on cardiology and only about one-quarter of these procedures are typically done on an out-patient basis. I believe that is relevant because I expect ambulatory surgical centers to be among the first to open, and I likewise believe that out-patient procedures will start up sooner in hospitals.

The Outlook

I’m not surprised that Abbott shares have benefited from a flight toward those stocks likely to see less impact from elective procedure deferrals and more likely to benefit from Covid-19 drivers like testing. Still, I think we’re talking about a company with a core long-term revenue growth in the mid-single-digits, with FCF margin upside into the low 20%’s. Abbott does have some non-Covid-19 drivers, including the FreeStyle Libre, the MitraClip, and some other earlier-stage programs, but for the time being it is Covid-19 testing that will dominate the story.

The Bottom Line

Abbott shares aren’t all that appealing to me on a valuation basis. While 2021 is likely to benefit significantly from catch-up procedure growth, I believe the share price already discounts an optimistic long-term growth outlook. I can’t rule out the possibility of near-term upside on diagnostics, but I think there are better opportunities in health care stocks that have been hit harder on the near-term declines in elective procedures.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

