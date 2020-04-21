Occidental Petroleum: A Classic Distressed Company

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Vladislav Kolomeets as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

Over the past year, Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) share price has decreased by more than 70 percent. Now, OXY is a classic distressed company. I believe the company has good chances to show a solid increase in capitalization due to its high operational efficiency and some other advantages.

Business Overview

Occidental Petroleum is a vertically integrated oil company founded in 1920 with headquarters in Houston, TX. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment specializes in basic chemicals (chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, EDC, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, calcium chloride) and vinyls (VCM, PVC, Ethylene). The Midstream segment specializes in trades, processes, transports and stores oil, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. Occidental owns a lot of assets around the world. Occidental is the leading producer in the Permian. The company has returned to shareholders over 90% of market capitalization since 2002. After Anadarko (NYSE:APC) takeover, the company's stocks plumped. Oxy increased its net debt from $10.97 to $48.7 billion. We won't discuss the price war with Chevron (NYSE:CVX) that Occidental got involved last April. We'll talk about why Occidental is a good investment opportunity right now.

Margin of Safety

Investors doubt the company's ability to service its huge debt. Indeed, the ratio of long-term debt to EBITDA is more than 5. At the end of 2019, interest and debt expense amounted to $1,066 million. And this is with the negative Free Cash Flow (-$896 million at the end of 2019). It becomes really scary for the company, considering that the average selling price of oil was about $56.09 per barrel last year (according to 4th Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results). However, Occidental has a good margin of safety. The company is able to operate with a WTI price of $16.8 per barrel.

(Source: Company's data, 4th Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results)

We must not forget about the features of accounting in mining companies. The fact is that the company's reserves are indicated as non-current assets. Oil companies don't sell goods, they sell part of their non-current assets. Because of this, the company has solid depreciation, depletion and amortization expense. DD&A expense is not a paper expense. Reserves can be depleted, and you can value them. However, the company doesn't bear these costs from its cash flow. Given the DD&A expense, production costs rise to $30.54 per BOE. Even with a WTI price of $18, the company makes $1.2 of positive operating cash flow per barrel. The company expects output to be between 1.275 million and 1.305 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/D), which is about 6% below its prior guidance range. If it is possible to sell the same volume as last year, this will yield about $1 billion of positive operating cash flow only thanks to the Upstream segment. Thus, the company is able to operate in the near future, even if market conditions become even worse.

Now, the cash ratio is 0.2, which is normal. The cash ratio shows the ratio of the organization's most liquid assets (cash and cash equivalents) to current liabilities. The current ratio (current assets to current liabilities) is equal to 1.2. It's slightly below normal but not critical. The company is able to operate.

(Source: Company's data, 4th Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results)

Diversification

Occidental has a good diversified business. Except for the Upstream segment, it has two more: Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. Sales are less volatile here than Upstream sales. Moreover, Chemical and midstream cost of sales decrease as raw material prices decline. At the end of 2019, cost of sales decreased by 1.5 percent due to a decrease in prices by 7.5%. Consequently, at today's oil and gas prices, the margin of this business should grow by about 14 percentage points. Thus, losses in the Upstream segment will be partially offset by lower costs in the Midstream and Oxychem.

(Source: 10-K 2019, author calculations)

Crisis Management

Management began to cut costs as soon as problems with market conditions appeared. March 10, Occidental announced slashing its common stock dividend by 86%, to 11 cents a quarter from 79 cents. The company also twice reduced 2020 capital spending plans during March to deal with the sharp drop in oil prices. The company will spend $2.7-2.9 billion on CapEx instead of the previously planned $5.2-5.4 billion. Dividend reduction will save $738 million for the year. Due to CapEx reduction, the company will save an additional $2.5 billion. With a further dividend reduction, the company is able to save another $120 million. The company said it will also cut costs further by $600 million mainly due to significant salary reductions for senior executives. Also, management expects cost reductions of $1.1 billion due to operating and overhead synergies. Operating cost reductions are expected to lower 2020 domestic operating costs to $7.00/BOE. Thus, the company creates an additional margin of safety. I like how Vicki Hollub's team is acting now.

Shareholder Structure and Insider Purchases

Insiders have bought more than $631,000 worth of shares this March. But it's much more interesting to follow the purchases of major players. Activist investor Carl Icahn has increased his stake in Occidental from 2.5 to 9.90% according to The Wall Street Journal. According to the agreement reached between Icahn and Occidental, three new Icahn designated directors are added to Occidental's Board now. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) also owns 2% of the company's common stocks. Of course, shareholders are not able to influence the market conditions, but such large figures are able to maintain the financial position and reputation of the company if the situation worsens. I think we would rather see an additional issue of stocks or a takeover by an existing shareholder than bankruptcy.

Low Price

Now, company is trading at deep discounts to its equity. At the same time, the company is one of the leaders in return on equity in the industry. Oxy also has the largest reserves in the Permian basin. Shares have a 490% upside to this year maximum. It should be borne in mind the company has acquired additional assets that are able to double cash flow under normal conditions.

(Source: Enercom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2019)

Already, rumors of a possible takeover are appearing on the market. March 15, Forbes published an article "Could Chevron Now Acquire Occidental For Less Than It Could Have Bought Anadarko?". Indeed, Chevron wanted to buy Anadarko for $33 billion, and it would have assumed Anadarko's $17 billion debt for a total cost to Chevron of $50 billion. Now, Occidental's capitalization is about $11 billion. The company's net debt is $40 billion. The potential acquisition cost would be the same as Anadarko's. So far, these are only rumors. But now, the company is greatly underestimated and could become an object for takeover.

Conclusion

Occidental is a risky case. The company has a 490% upside to its last year capitalization. If the crisis worsens, the company is able to balance for a long time on the verge of collapse. But now, we can say the company has a good margin of safety. Oxy is able to continue its operations even at current oil and gas prices. The company's business is well diversified. The losses of the Upstream segment will be partially offset by a decrease in cost of sales in the Midstream segment. At the same time, management is actively cutting costs, and existing shareholders continue to increase their stake in the company. I am starting to gradually buy Occidental shares. I'm planning to buy more after the publication of the results for the first quarter of 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.