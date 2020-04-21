All That Glitters Is Not Gold

We now know the Fed and other major Central Banks have almost no limits in terms of the asset purchases they will consider.

This has reduced the number of attractive buying opportunities over the short to mid-term.

The market rally since the S&P 500 lows on March 23 has led to impressive gains across many sectors.

"My advice to you, my violent friend, is to seek out gold and sit on it." - John Gardner

Since the mid-March lows, the S&P 500 has rallied over 550 points, enough to retrace approximately 50% of the declines from all-time highs on Feb. 19.

Many proponents of technical analysis focus on Fibonacci retracement levels. The levels this process highlights are 38.2%, 50%, and 61.8%. While confirmation of holding a critical level increases the probability of testing the next higher level, the potential for retracement exists, consistent with some of the risk triggers in The Lead-Lag Report showing interesting things happening following the avoidance of the coronavirus crash.

Source: Bloomberg

Looking across other asset classes, investment-grade bond proxies (such as LQD) are only 3% off February highs, and even junk bonds are only 9% from highs. Understanding that the catalyst behind the move has been unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus. Massive Fed buying programs were announced in Treasurys, then in investment-grade credit. To the shock and delight of many (and horror to some), the Fed extended their buying program to high yield bonds last week through an SPV, co-sponsored by the U.S. Treasury.

While it's clear that the Fed appears willing to stop at nothing to prop up equity prices, bail out bond holders, and prevent capital markets from entirely seizing up, economic gravity still matters. It is much harder for governments to prevent small and medium business (SMB) failure than it is to prop up asset prices. SMBs have represented about two-thirds of all new U.S. jobs creation over recent decades. Fiscal policies going forward will continue to attempt to help them through loan programs, debt repayment holidays, and payroll supplements, but the transmission mechanisms are inefficient.

Looking for broadly attractive asset classes is difficult right now. But we know the Fed, along with other major Central Banks (BoJ, ECB), will continue to inject capital at breakneck rates. As the economic crisis unfolds, it's clear that purchasing power across the world's major currencies will be under pressure.

Protecting your purchasing power has never been more critical, given what could potentially lie ahead. TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities) is one tool to do this. However, principal is referenced to CPI, which has a history of 'hedonic adjustments' and other manipulations. A better way is through owning gold.

Infamously panned as an "asset without cash flow" by the likes of Buffett and Munger, the right way to envision gold as alternative currency. The World Gold Council (WGC) estimates there are 198k tonnes of gold above ground, about 35k tonnes held by central banks. The remainder is held by private citizens, corporations, funds, and smelters.

Throughout modern human history, physical gold was the preferred method of storing and transferring wealth throughout events like wars, revolutions, and inflationary periods. Fiat currencies have a definite advantage in terms of fungibility, cost of storage/insurance, and liquidity, but fall down elsewhere.

To address the disadvantages of physical gold, entrepreneurs created exchange-traded gold proxies. In 1974, gold futures began trading on the COMEX. Since then, a bevy of other products was launched, including multi-currency futures, options on futures, and ETPs (Exchange Traded Products).

ETPs

The largest gold ETP in the world is the SPDR GLD ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD). However, products like these have their drawbacks. As financial products themselves, there are high levels of ambiguity between the ETF and the underlying asset (gold). In the case of GLD, HSBC acts as the fund custodian. We've seen over a dozen ETPs (many of which were levered) fail since mid-February. HSBC uses sub-custodians such as the Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), Barclays (NYSE:BCS), Bank of England, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and UBS (NYSE:UBS).

Furthermore, the exchanges and regulatory associations such as the LBMA (London Bullion Market Association), CFTC and COMEX act as market makers, transaction facilitators, and regulators not only of the ETPs, but of the underlying sponsors. While GLD may be a good inflation hedge, it is highly exposed to the global financial system. Not necessarily an attribute that many investors look for if buying gold as fire insurance.

The potential for accounting discrepancies across the network of sponsors and financial institutions has been widely documented over recent years.

COMEX recently entered into a secrecy agreement with CFTC to not release details to the public for a new 400 oz. gold futures contract with LBMA citing "Disclosure would likely cause competitive harm to COMEX."

Getting Physical

Physical gold ownership has been popular among some of the world's biggest hedge funds for many of the risks above that "paper" gold presents. Of course, it costs money to insure and store physical gold. Right now, physical gold (coins this case) is trading at a massive $110 premium to spot gold.

Source: Bloomberg

Numerous online retailers of physical gold products are entirely sold out, and if you can find it, prepare to pay massive premiums. The impracticality of owning these products now, if you did not before, is material.

So, What to Own?

Shares of gold miners are not immune to risk-off market environments. Also, these are capital-intensive businesses that operate in some less-than-ideal parts of the world. Mine closures have continued as workforces are reduced as a result of COVID-19.

A better option would be to consider a fund such as Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS). Unlike with GLD, unitholders can exchange units for physical gold bullion, custody is held at the Royal Canadian Mint, and the Trust is now allowed to encumber gold assets. Shares of the Trust are liquid, trading on both the NYSE and TSX and typically trades at no discount or premium to NAV, struck daily.

In Summary

Black Swan-type events, such as what happened last month, often have portfolio managers not understanding why their flight-to-safety asset classes aren't working (Staples, REITs, Utilities, etc.) As financial assets, when liquidity is at a premium, these sectors will be sold down with other assets. Gold should not be a core holding of a typical portfolio through the business cycle. But as cracks emerge in the financial system, understanding the Fed's playbook warrants increasing exposure to gold, preferably in a direct manner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.