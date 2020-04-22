IBM: More Disappointments

IBM has liquidity and its business is likely sticky enough to make it through this crisis, yet lower valuations do not automatically create a bargain yet.

The deal for Red Hat came at the equivalent of nearly $40 per share as the organic growth boost amounts to just 1%, not enough to offset legacy revenue declines.

IBM (IBM) has been a stock which has seen my continued interest. Investors including myself are balancing the continued impact of lackluster organic (growth) performance, that of a low valuation, questions about the real health of the balance sheet and the impact of the Red Hat deal.

I have generally held a pretty neutral stance to slightly constructive stance on the shares which in fact has served me well. Shares actually saw a solid start to the year and traded in their $150s in February, to fall to levels in the double-digits during the height of the corona crisis (at least so far) before now trading at $115 in the wake of the first-quarter results.

My Recent Stance

When IBM posted its annual results late January, I concluded that the business was still seeing stagnation despite the Red Hat deal, as that $34 billion fix does not provide enough of a contribution to allow the company to return to growth.

The intention to acquire Red Hat was of course already announced in the autumn of 2018. Based on the 2018 results and that announcement, net debt would double from $34 billion to $68 billion based on the situation at the time of the announcement.

Including financing receivables, investments and pension liabilities (as well as assets), pro-forma net debt would increase to $49 billion based on the time of the announcement. That was quite a steep number with adjusted EBITDA totaling $16.5 billion in 2018 (excluding a modest pro-forma contribution by Red Hat). Investors were turning a bit more upbeat as this deal should allow for growth and the company outlined an earnings guidance calling for adjusted earnings of $13.90 per share in 2019. While I liked the move of buying strategic growth and Red Hat seemed to fit in that strategy, the multiples involved made that additional interest expense incurred would outweigh the modest earnings contribution from Red Hat, making that IBM would be climbing an uphill battle for some time to come.

The deal with Red Hat finally closed in July 2019 and truth be told, IBM has managed to deleverage the balance sheet quite a bit, amidst fewer share repurchases, among others. This has weighted on the earnings guidance and combined with operational challenges, the adjusted earnings number of $12.81 per share for 2019 fell more than a dollar short to expectations at the start of the year.

Comforting is that after generating $11.9 billion in free cash flow in 2019 the company guided for free cash flow of $12.5 billion in 2020 and adjusted earnings of $13.35 per share or more, yet the recent track record has been anything but good of course.

While a modest rebound to $150 in early February made that shares could hardly be called expensive at around 12 times, I found the bounce enough to cash out on a small position as the growth performance remains far from impressive, and some continued attention will be required to limit payouts to investors in order to address the leverage situation, while the business is still far from fixed.

The Numbers

The first-quarter revenue numbers are not really promising at a first glance. Revenues fell 3.4% on a reported basis to $17.57 billion, although the company claims that revenues were up 0.1% if we adjust for divestment and currency swings, that does not include acquisitions as it seems! So it appears that acquisitions are not adjusted for, yet divestments are, which seems very odd.

The actual revenue contribution from Red Hat to the consolidated revenues of IBM totaled $719 million, equal to about 4% of sales. This $719 million reported revenue contribution from Red Hat is understated, as after accounting for deferred revenues and intercompany adjustments, Red Hat would have reported revenues of around $1.07 billion for the quarter, up 18% on the year.

This is somewhat disappointing to some extent. The near 20% revenue growth number seems somewhat resilient, yet the contribution of this organic growth to the organic growth of all of IBM amounts to less than one percent.

That is bad enough as it is, with adjusted earnings coming in at $1.84 per share for the quarter, down 18% year over year, as the company reported GAAP earnings of $1.31 per share. The discrepancy between both numbers relates to acquisition-related charges, retirement charges and tax effects. Yet this is a completely misleading picture as it does not account for the ridiculous tax rate of the business as the company has a tax refund of around a billion despite not posting, or posting hardly any earnings.

The only silver lining is that based on the approach outlined above, net debt came in around $33.3 billion, as this number continues to come down, as it should given the revenue declines, inherent uncertainty and pressure on margins.

After factoring in the impact of Red Hat, sales fell about 3-4% on a reported basis and even around 7% if we do not adjust for currency and investments, as this is bad enough with the company reporting cloud-related revenues equal to nearly a third of total sales, while IBM’s cloud competitors are typically booming now.

On top of the dismal top-line sales trends, the company has huge issues on the bottom line as well as becomes evident in the earnings numbers which are bad enough as they are, yet the real issue on top of this is the fact that these earnings have seen a huge increase thanks to the taxman, although the company furthermore has made a near billion charge related to streamlining the technology service unit, yet the picture is quite messy.

Free cash flow will come under pressure as so much of the cash flows are already earmarked for dividends, leaving fewer free cash flow to plug the hole in terms of declining revenues, with M&A targets (even if their valuations have come down) still representing a huge premium over IBM’s own valuation, as was the case with Red Hat.

While the debt load seems reasonably under control, it arguably is not great in this period of turmoil, although revenues of IBM are probably more sticky than most firms, so the business undoubtedly will be profitable this year. Trading in the low $100s at the moment, valuations have moved back to low multiples, yet IMB sticks to more or less painting a very rosy picture by telling investors to focus on adjusted earnings, to neglect a very low tax rate, while investors see continued revenue declines, while claiming that the cloud business is doing great.

That does not hold up and investors know this, as effectively is seen by the multiple which they attach to the business, as I look with caution to the positioning of the firm. While valuations are low, that alone is not enough of a reason to buy at the current level yet.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.