Singapore Airlines: Trading Cheap, Awaiting Relief Package Amid Travel Restrictions

Investor Takeaway

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCPK:SINGY) (OTCPK:SINGF) has taken a large hit due to the travel restrictions in place because of the coronavirus outbreak. With most of its aircraft unavailable to fly, the equity is trading at around 10-year lows. The majority stakeholder in the enterprise is a state-owned investment firm that will provide the troubled company a financial relief package in hopes to counteract the effects of the coronavirus. The oversold airline at current price levels is attractive for long opportunities and for investors that are already long, this is a great opportunity to start dollar-cost averaging.

Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited operates in the airline industry with its diversified business streams. The company, via its subsidiaries, provides commercial and cargo transportation as most of the global airline industry does. SilkAir and Budget Aviation are the notable segments along with the Singapore Airlines brand name. Some of the other operating segments of the company are manufacturing cabin parts for aircraft, tooling services for the aerospace industry, and lastly maintaining and repairing aircraft and cabin components.

Consolidated Financials

The earnings growth story is pretty impressive as earnings have grown 9.7% per year, over the last 5 years. However, the last reported 12-month period shows a decline of 5% in earnings growth. This picture could change in the future when travel restrictions are lifted. Cash flow from operating activities can smoothly cover the aggregate debt level of the enterprise. Interest payments on the underlying debt are covered by earnings before interest and taxes. Ergo debt coverage is not an issue. The dividend yield stands at 4.99% for the trailing twelve months, which is a notable dividend in the airline segment. The company has a reasonably low payout ratio of 49.2%, which implies that dividend payments are well covered by earnings. Singapore Airlines has quality earnings as well with its net profit margin for the quarter ending December 30, 2019, standing at 4.3%. Margins tightened compared to the same quarter a year earlier. Debt to equity is a bit alarming at 61.1% in the quarter ending December 30, 2019. 5 years prior, this figure stood at 13%. The debt burden increase is a red flag, but investors need to consider the fact that this is a state-owned firm that is going to receive relief funding from its majority stakeholder, Temasek Holdings. More on the matter is in the catalyst section. Consolidated financials for the last reported quarter can be found here.

Catalysts

The coronavirus issue has hit the airline industry especially hard. Airlines around the world have implemented cost-cutting measures to offset the collapse in passenger traffic. Albeit these measures to reduce expenditures will not hedge the decline in passenger-related revenue. The contraction in travel demand that has come with the strict travel restrictions around the world has indicated that the airline industry, on an aggregate level, could likely be in contraction for the foreseeable future ahead. On top of the tumbling industry, the decline in oil prices has magnified the financial distress. Hence, the first-quarter performance for Singapore Airlines will reflect the aforementioned issues, according to a recent report by the Online Citizen. Also to mention, Singapore Airlines has the largest fleet of grounded aircraft. The grounded aircraft make up 96% of all the airplanes the company has. The question for Singapore Airlines is how the company will do in the post-pandemic environment. To allow the company a speedy recovery, the state-owned investment firm Temasek Holdings announced that it will direct $13.27 billion funding to the troubled airline; Temasek also owns around 55% of the airline company. Having a state-owned firm on your board of directors, as a majority shareholder, is a huge plus for companies with similar ownership structures to Singapore Airlines. Not to forget, there are airlines out there that will receive little to no financial assistance from the country they operate in.

Technicals

Data by YCharts

SINGY was at $8.7 at the close on Friday, the company saw 52-week lows of $7.48 on March 30. A dip has been formed and SINGY is hanging around the lows, while also trading well below its 50- and 200-day simple moving averages. This implies that the downtrend has not been completed yet. Ideally, we would like to see a golden cross where the 50-day moves above the 200-day, implying the start of an uptrend. January was the focal point of the decline for the common stock to the extent in which now we are at 10-year lows.

Downside Risk

If the pandemic were to last up to 18 more months as some medical experts have indicated, Singapore Airlines would be heavily affected, even considering the large relief package that it will receive from its owners. This would imply that global aviation would be at a halt for the stated timeframe. Another risk factor is that consumer habits and trends will take time to get back to normal. Passenger airline traffic could take years to get back to its state before the outbreak of the coronavirus. Lastly, the relief package from the state-owned firm is positive as we all agree upon. Hopefully, the capital allocation from that package will at least partially be directed towards the debt of the company.

Conclusion

Looking at the 5-year growth in earnings, my long-term outlook is positive. The uncertainty associated with the pandemic makes the short-term outlook for the airline a bit negative; however, having the state as your majority stakeholder in times like these makes running an airline business a bit easier. The importance of Singapore as a business hub and flight transfer spot underlines how vital the wellbeing of the company is for the country as a whole. The common stock is trading at 10-year lows and well below its 50- and 200-day simple moving averages. Long opportunities are attractive at current price levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.