The Almighty FAAMG: Winners In Bull And Bear Markets

They have been hated for a number of reasons. A few have asked them to be broken up. Others have called them "the next tech bubble." They are often put on the hot seat for antitrust issues, for mishandling user data or for allegedly mistreating its employees.

Yet, the FAAMG group made up of "big tech" names Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) continues to impress. Their shares have been among the best-performing in the middle of a health crisis and ahead of a severe global recession, even though high-beta and aggressive-growth stocks have historically been associated with underperformance during tougher economic times.

I believe it is time to accept that the largest tech companies in the world and their stocks may be "perma-winners," come economic expansion or contraction, bull or bear markets.

It's been a great year... right?

It may help to start with a visual representation of what has been going on. The blue line in the graph below represents a hypothetical $1,000 investment in the S&P 500, starting on December 31, 2019. The orange line is an equal-weighted investment in the five FAAMG stocks over the same period.

Despite the tight correlation between both strategies, the differences could not be any clearer. Even through the COVID-19 crisis, FAAMG has been up so far in 2020 by a very respectable 7%, which compares favorably to the S&P 500's 12% losses YTD. From peak to trough, FAAMG has lost a maximum of 26%, while the broad market has endured a more painful drop of about 34%. And even though FAAMG would have been a minimally diversified, tech-rich portfolio, its volatility has been very much on par with that of the S&P 500, at one standard deviation of the daily returns at 53%.

Put in different words: so far this year, when the broad markets have been down, FAAMG was down less. And when equities recovered, FAAMG bounced back even more strongly.

Winners in the stay-at-home economy

Some could easily claim that FAAMG companies have been the beneficiaries of the "stay-at-home economy." Unable to play outside, the world's population has been glued to their screens for the past several weeks, while Amazon has been reaping the benefits of shoppers who can no longer swipe their physical credit cards at brick-and-mortar locations. However, we are probably a few days away from finding out that a dormant global economy can be very damaging even to tech giants.

Facebook, for example, will likely witness an odd combination of substantially higher DAU (daily active users) coupled with a sharp drop in ad revenues, particularly as small businesses (estimated to account for up to 45% of its revenues) shut down temporarily or permanently. At least one analyst sees Facebook's ad prices dropping by 35% to 50% during the pandemic, and peer Alphabet will probably face similar headwinds. The challenges contrast starkly with digital ad revenues that soared by about 15% in 2019 - see graph below.

Microsoft and Apple, still heavily dependent on the sale of tech gadgets (but shifting fast towards cloud and services), will possibly have one of their worst quarters on record. Apple stores, for example, remained closed in China for most of the three-month period and across the globe for several weeks. The Redmond, Washington-based company should fare better due to tailwinds in gaming and office productivity. But I doubt that the first and second quarters of the year will be a walk in the park for either tech player.

Best offense, best defense

Maybe FAAMG's stock price resilience can also be explained by the market's focus on the long-term prospects of Corporate America rather than on the near-term challenges. But even here, the evidence has been spotty. For example, I have recently written about how investors have been harshly punishing stocks like Coca-Cola (KO) and TJX Companies (TJX) for the expected drop in sales and earnings in 2020, while ignoring the fact that these defensive household names will probably do much better than most other companies through the unavoidable recession to come.

In my view, the most important factor allowing FAAMG stocks to be winners in bull and bear markets alike is the perceived stability of cash-rich companies that are undisputed leaders in the most productive sectors of the economy. The appeal of FAAMG goes beyond high growth. It is also about sitting on a pile of cash when liquidity is paramount and defending itself against an economic downturn (see chart below), while likely benefiting in the future from competitive slack that may result from less capable players across the industry shrinking or, even worse, going out of business altogether.

Last few words

The markets have witnessed bull and bear periods over the past decade and a half. Through the ups and downs, tech giants have proven to be some of the best performers in the S&P 500.

It may be time to revisit the general understanding that conservative investing means leaning towards consumer staples and utilities stocks. In the 20-year old Internet 2.0 economy, safety can probably also be found in strong balance sheets, market dominance and recurring revenue models that have become a staple of the FAAMG group.