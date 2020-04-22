Lam Research: A Better Upcoming FYQ3 Than FYQ4

PC/Server/Communications sectors were strong in FYQ3 due to work/study stay-at-home, but will weaken in CY2H 2020.

Auto/consumer/handset sectors were weak in FYQ3, and only handsets will recover in CY2H 2020 with the re-ignition of 5G infrastructure.

Lam Research (LRCX) will announce its quarterly earnings on April 22, 2020, and Applied Materials (AMAT) the following month on May 14, 2020. Both companies make equipment used to manufacture semiconductor devices. In this article, I want to present a comparative analysis of both companies because they compete against each other in two major segments of the semiconductor equipment market: deposition and etch.

But first, with LRCX announcing shortly, I want to present my take on what I expect the company will announce in its FYQ3 call.

LRCX Q3 Preview

There are numerous factors that are critical to Lam’s results that will be announced on April 22. Of particular note is that on March 17, the company withdrew its prior financial guidance for the fiscal quarter ending March 29, 2020. I detailed my disagreement with its guidance in an April 8, 2020 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Applied Materials And Lam Research: Why I'm Lowering Revenue Growth For 2020.”

In addition, following California's "shelter-in-place" order, Lam temporarily suspended on-site work at its Fremont and Livermore locations for three weeks, effective March 17.

The company says its supply chain will be impacted by the Malaysian government's order to close certain businesses from March 18 to March 31.

Sector Performance

On a sector basis, there are two groups of sectors utilizing semiconductors whose Q1 performance will impact LRCX:

Auto/Consumer/Handset - Demand from the auto/consumer/handset end-markets is declining due to the COVID-19-induced weakening economy. Auto is the weakest end market in semi, and the three end-markets make up a combined 53% of semiconductor TAM (total available market).

PC/server/communication end markets are benefiting from people working/studying from home and spending time online. The three sectors make up a combined 47% of semiconductor TAM.

Memory Prices - DRAM and NAND prices have dropped recently. The spot price of a 512Gb NAND TLC chip (wafer level) held decreased slightly to $5.61 at the end of the week compared to $5.63 at the end of the prior week and a peak of above $5.94 in mid-March, though still above $5.57 at the end of February.

Semiconductor/Semiconductor Equipment Earnings

On a positive note, on April 16, 2020, TSMC (TSM) reported March quarter sales of $10.3 billion (up 45% YoY and down 1% sequentially), which was at the high end of the original guidance range of $10.2-10.3 billion issued during its December quarter earnings call.

On the negative side, however, while TSMC reported stable foundry demand, capex could ball fall in the coming quarters. The company reaffirmed its $15-16 billion capex guidance for the full-year FY20, implying average quarterly capex of about $3 billion for each of the next three quarters, far below its $6.4 billion in the March 2020 quarter.

ASML Holding (ASML) does not compete against LRCX but is a supplier of processing equipment as is LRCX. On April 15, ASML reported its results for the March 2020 quarter. It generated €2.44 billion in revenue during the quarter (down 40% QoQ, up 10% YoY), in line with the company’s revised guidance. Systems revenue amounted to €1.58 billion for the quarter (down 49% QoQ, down 6% YoY). EUV sales accounted for 22% of revenue for the quarter, compared to 29% from the quarter before and 22% in 1Q19.

Competition Between LRCX and AMAT

Applied Materials competes in six major WFE (wafer front-end) equipment sectors, while Lam Research competes in three. I’ll discuss these later. Of these sectors, the two companies compete in only two sectors: deposition and etch. The deposition sector is comprised of several subsectors, including Epitaxy, CVD, PVD and ECD. To complicate matters, the CVD sector is further divided into PECVD, LPCVD, APCVD and ALD. I’m not going to delve deeper into these subsectors in this article, but I refer readers to my August 5, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled “ASM International: Strong Headwinds We Didn't Hear In Conference Call,” where I discuss ALD.

Deposition Sector

Although AMAT and LRCX don’t compete directly in all subsectors, Chart 1 shows market share for the overall deposition sector from 2007 to 2018, with data obtained from The Information Network’s above-mentioned report. All market share data for this section come from The Information Network’s report entitled “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Share, Market Forecast.”

Chart 1 shows that AMAT’s share of the deposition sector decreased from 48% in 2007 to 38% in 2018 before increasing to 44% in 2019. The blue trend line shows market share erosion. AMAT continues to lose share in CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition), which represented 61% of the overall deposition market, standing at 30% in 2019 compared to 28% in 2018.

Conversely, LRCX’s share has been increasing since 2011, when the company acquired deposition equipment supplier Novellus.

A critical issue with the deposition sector is that it is the largest of the WFE market, representing 22% of revenues in 2018 and in 2019. YoY growth of the sector was -9%. AMAT is trending to lose market share in the largest sector of the market, while LRCX is gaining.

Chart 1

Etch Sector

AMAT and LRCX compete in the etch sector. Chart 2 shows a similar situation to the deposition sector. AMAT’s share dropped from 22% in 2007 to 18% in 2018 before increasing to 19% in 2019. LRCX’s share increased from 42% in 2007 to 50% in 2019. The trend lines clearly show its growth.

A critical issue with the etch sector is that it is the second-largest of the WFE market, representing 19% of revenues in 2018. The bottom line is that AMAT is losing market share in the second-largest sector of the market, while LRCX is gaining.

Chart 2

Total WFE Market

Chart 3 shows total revenues for AMAT and LRCX of the overall WFE market. AMAT’s share has grown from 17.9% in 2007 to 18.7% in 2019. If we only include share since the VSEA acquisition, it has grown from 15.1% in 2011 to 18.7% in 2019.

LRCX’s share has more than doubled, growing from 6.0% in 2007 to 14.8% in 2019. If we only include share since the Novellus acquisition, LRCX’s share has grown from 8.9% in 2012 to 14.8% in 2019.

Chart 3

Investor Takeaway

There are numerous factors that are critical to Lam’s results that will be announced on April 22:

Sector performance - PC/server/communication, which comprises 53% of semiconductor revenues, exhibited positive growth in Lam's FY2Q quarter ending March 31, 2020. The sectors were positively impacted by work/study stay-at-home orders, but as stay-at-home orders ease, these sectors will be negatively impacted. Auto/Consumer/Handset sectors will remain weak except for 5G.

Customer performance - TSMC reported March quarter sales of $10.3 billion (up 45% YoY and down 1% sequentially).

Competitor performance - Fellow process equipment supplier ASML reported its results for the March 2020 quarter. It generated €2.44 billion in revenue during the quarter (down 40% QoQ, up 10% YoY).

Comparing the market position of AMAT and LRCX, clearly, LRCX has been demonstrating better growth in the overall market and within its SAM. AMAT’s share has increased just 3.6% since the acquisition of VSEA and Dickerson became part of the management of the company. LRCX’s share has doubled AMAT’s growth, growing 5.9% since the acquisition of Novellus.

On individual sectors where the two companies compete - deposition and etch - LRCX has outperformed AMAT.

Investors must remember that these companies compete against each other. That means that a sale to AMAT means a no sale to LRCX. Positive news about earnings growth at LRCX in on April 22 doesn’t mean positive news about AMAT.

However, guidance is critical. Remember that ASML did not provide forward guidance for the June quarter due to the uncertainty of the current environment.

COVID-19 will impact LRCX and AMAT. I urge investors to be careful about management’s choice of words, particularly the term “push-out,” meaning equipment installation at a semiconductor factory will be delayed and payment deferred. I discussed in a previous article that I have never read where AMAT management in their earnings calls ever used the term “push-out” or delay. But if LRCX is experiencing delays in equipment installations, AMAT will as well.

This free article presents my analysis of this semiconductor equipment sector. A more detailed analysis is available on my Marketplace newsletter site Semiconductor Deep Dive. You can learn more about it here and start a risk free 2 week trial now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.