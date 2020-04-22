Netflix: Stay-At-Home Tailwinds Are Over, Soon Should The Rally

While March was a very strong month for sign-ups, viewing is expected to decline and membership growth to decelerate as home confinement ends.

There was nothing short of impressive about Netflix's (NFLX) 1Q20 earnings report, particularly in what pertains to user and revenue growth. The streaming company topped sales expectations by an inch, but delivered more than double its forecasted net global additions: 15.8 million.

However, the stock did not move much in after-hours trading after a brief knee-jerk rally fizzled. I believe it took investors a few minutes to digest the management team's assessment that higher viewing and increased membership growth are temporary, and that the expectations are for "viewing to decline and membership growth to decelerate as home confinement ends."

Image credit

Pristine top line and user metrics

Netflix's top-line upside seems to have been driven primarily by strong performance in the domestic market.

North America saw 2.3 million users added to the platform, allowing the base to grow at an even faster pace than it had in an already successful first quarter of 2019. ARPU growth remained steady at a healthy pace of 14%, even if a flurry of new sign-ups in March must have put pressure on this particular metric. Internationally, Netflix suffered from unfavorable FX movements, as the US dollar strengthened substantially in the early stages of the 2020 economic crisis.

Margins were softer than expected by about 140 bps, but the loss of profitability seems justifiable. With COVID 19-related disruptions, paused productions and hardship fund commitments created a sizable drag to earnings. As a result, diluted EPS of $1.57 fell nearly a dime short of guidance - although the 100%-plus YOY growth looked comforting compared to what many other companies have been posting in the first quarter of 2020.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company reports

The higher the climb, the harder the fall

I will not claim to be any good at anticipating short-term movements in share prices, let alone when the stock in question is as volatile and unpredictable as NFLX. I have also come to appreciate and respect momentum (i.e., "don't fight market sentiment") more than I used to. But none of it should stop me from making a cost-benefit assessment on this investment opportunity. And when I do so, I can't convince myself to turn bullish on a stock that still trades at a P/E of 73.2x and has rallied 65% since the start of 4Q19.

Much of the recent rally in NFLX can be credited to the worldwide shelter-in-place orders in the first quarter of 2020. Netflix is largely a stay-at-home service; therefore, it should be little surprising that the company would have done particularly well during this global quarantining period.

Data by YCharts

But soon enough, whether it takes six weeks or six months, life will return to some sort of new normal around the world. When that happens, demand for streaming services will likely stay solid, but the growth pace should invariably return to a much more decelerated path.

At that point, the same issues faced by Netflix through most of last year should once again take center stage: modest increase in user base, tougher competition from virtually all big tech and media companies and rising content costs. Add to these challenges the fact that virtually all filming has stopped globally, which could cause viewer interest in the platform to wane a bit, and the stock's very rich valuations amid a generally risk-off environment.

NFLX stock has had a great run in the past seven months. However, seeing countries starting to plan a return to normalcy, I believe the streaming company has already witnessed the best in terms of demand for its services. With little room to climb further, I find it likely that the NFLX rally has gotten much closer to the end than to a next leg higher.

I use an approach that favors predictability of financial results and broad diversification when choosing stocks for my All-Equities Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio. So far, the small $229/year investment to become a member of the SRG community has lavishly paid off, as the chart below suggests. I invite you to click here and take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.