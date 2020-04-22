Coca-Cola: A Screaming, Boring Buy

Yet, I think Coca-Cola is a smart play for the long-term investor, who should eventually see shares reclaim all-time highs and march forward from there.

I have not been keeping score, but I believe this is the first time that I see an all-around beat in the current earnings season. The company responsible for delivering it was Coca-Cola (KO). Revenues of $8.6 billion decreased a bit YOY, in great part due to a tighter calendar (one fewer day in the quarter), but still topped expectations by a respectable $280 million. EPS of $0.51, adjusted for acquisition gains and other items, landed seven cents above consensus.

The more important news of the day, however, did not come from the headline numbers. Instead, a bit more clarity has been provided on the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the company's financial performance, along with additional information on the outlook for the remainder of the year. On those fronts, maybe investors had been hoping for more reassurance, which helps to explain why Coca-Cola's 1Q20 earnings beat did not prevent this otherwise low-beta stock from dropping 3% intraday on Tuesday.

A quarter split in half

To understand how Coca-Cola performed in the first quarter, it may help to split the period into two parts: January and February on one side, March on the other.

The first two months of the year were pretty solid for such a slow-growing company leading a very mature industry. Excluding China, the first market to suffer from the novel coronavirus spread, Coca-Cola's volume had increased by 3% through the end of February, which was roughly one percentage point better than the comparable metric for 2019. Some of the same themes appear to have been at play, including the focus on higher-demand products to local markets at a more favorable price to the producer.

But then March came along. While pantry loading and e-commerce picked up steam in the early stages of global quarantining, the deterioration in the away-from-home channels (about half of the company's revenues) more than offset the tailwinds. For the full quarter, organic sales ended up flat YOY, and so did pricing. Volume sold reversed course and finished 1Q20 down 1%. Latin America seems to have done much better than average, in part due to the late arrival of the virus in the region and the less strict shelter-in-place guidelines applied in key countries (e.g., Brazil and Argentina).

Looking forward, the second quarter has started off on the wrong footing. Volume decline in April has reached 25% - not much of a surprise, but certainly not encouraging news. Adding to the uncertainty, Coca-Cola has been unable to provide firm guidance for the quarter or for the full year. I think the conservative approach makes sense, since quite a bit is still unknown regarding the reopening of the global economies and what the "new normal" dynamics may look like going forward.

Pinch your nose if needed, and buy

If it wasn't clear before, it is now that Coca-Cola will not weather the current crisis unscathed. Restaurant and convenience store closures will impact the company's sales, even if "pantry reload" may help to offset some of the headwinds. Economies will reopen, but slowly and at varying paces. Supply chains have been and will continue to be disrupted. The current year is likely to be one of the ugliest in Coca-Cola's recent history.

But the point of buying the stock, which is still impressively 24% off its 2020 peak, is not to sidestep the short-term challenges altogether. For that, a combination of gold, cash and treasuries is more appropriate. In my view, KO is a smart play today for the long-term investor, who, I believe, will eventually see share prices reclaim all-time highs and march forward from there. Even if the recovery process takes, say, three years, the implied 10%-plus annual returns (dividends included) seem highly enticing to me.

KO's trailing P/E of 22x may not look overly discounted at first glance. But notice in the graph above that the multiple is the lowest among Coca-Cola's key peers, and that it has come down about four turns from the February highs to hover around five-year lows. More importantly to me, the P/E seems at least justifiable when I consider Coca-Cola's cycle-agnostic business model and rich dividend yield of 3.6% that does not seem to be at risk.

For these reasons, I continue to think that buying KO and holding it for the long term makes sense - especially now that many skeptical analysts and investors may be looking the other way, a bit too caught up trying to decipher the company's short-term prospects.

