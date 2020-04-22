Disney: Creative Destruction Of Value

Talk about good timing. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) launched its digital streaming service in November 2019. Just a few months later, it’s the only business segment holding up in the middle of a historic crisis.

An empire built on entertainment and fun has now entered an acutely painful period. Parks are shut - 43,000 employees were furloughed from Disney World alone. I can’t imagine merchandise flying off the shelves while stores are shut across the world. Live sports has been suspended across the board, which defeats the purpose of ESPN subscriptions.

Of course, Disney+ is thriving as families seek out any source of digital entertainment they can get their hands on. Nothing better than a marathon Frozen binge to keep the kids occupied. Subscriptions hit 50 million last month. Tragically, this segment of the empire was designed as a loss-leader. It’s losing money to capture market share and isn’t expected to turn a profit until 2024. The pandemic and this lock-down will, hopefully, be a distant memory by then.

However, it’s the next 12 to 18 months that matter most. Investors eyeing up the stock have already priced in some damage. Without any visibility about how long this situation is likely to go on for and how quickly things will recover, I believe the best way for investors to make a decision is scenario analysis.

I want to dissect the Disney empire into its four segments and figure out a range of income drops under the best- and worst-case scenarios. That range of possible incomes can help us figure out how much the stock is worth and whether the current market price offers an opportunity.

Parks, Experiences and Products

The largest segment of Disney’s business is its resorts, theme parks, hotels, cruises and merchandise. The segment includes products and experiences. This segment generated $26.2 billion in revenue last year, nearly 32.5% of the total.

Part of these sales is from royalties collected on merchandise. Princess costumes and toys are, perhaps, the most lucrative part of Disney’s business. With retail stores shut, I reckon this segment of the business has been dented as well.

Along with parks and experiences, this segment is likely to bear the brunt of the ongoing crisis. All the parks are shut and cruises suspended indefinitely. Hotel bookings have plunged across the world. Even in countries where the outbreak has been tamed, such as Japan and Hong Kong, the parks remain shut.

Not only are these closures extensive but they’re also ill-timed. Theme parks and luxury cruises make the bulk of their sales during spring and summer, when kids are off on holiday and the weather is nice. Here’s a look at how the season was expected to pan out at Disney World this year:

Disney has already missed out on the Spring season. The best-case scenario is if the outbreak is contained well before the summer season starts. The worst-case scenario is if there’s a second wave of the outbreak in winter which eliminates the Christmas and New Year season as well.

The cost structure of this core segment is complicated. Merchandise and licensing rights bear next to no costs. Employees at the theme parks and spas can be furloughed. In fact, tens of thousands have already lost their jobs. However, fixed costs such as maintenance and mortgages on tangible assets could be difficult to reduce.

The best-case scenario is that product sales and park closures result in half-a-billion in losses each. Analysts already expect a $500 million hit from park shutdowns. A loss of merchandise sales could have the same impact. However, lower costs of merchandise and employee wages should offset this loss completely. In other words, net income could remain stable.

The worst case is a 25% drop in income that isn’t fully offset by variable cost-cutting. This could be likely if the parks remain shut through the crucial summer months.

Experiences + Products 2019 Best case (less rev.) Worst case (25% drop) Revenue $26.2 $25 $19.65 Costs $19.4 $18 $18 Net income $6.8 $7 $1.65

(in $b)

Media Networks

Disney’s media empire spans the globe. Fortunately, this segment seems better equipped to weather the shutdown than the parks.

The revenue isn’t as ad-driven as I expected. Much of the revenue is based on long-term licensing contracts. Ad sales could plunge, but even that might be offset by higher viewership as families watch more movies and TV while they isolate at home. However, a major chunk of Media Network’s revenue hinges on ESPN. ESPN was already losing subscribers at a historical pace. With live sports suspended until 2021, this segment of Disney’s business could take a severe beating.

Overall, the best-case scenario for this segment is 10% decline in revenue, offset by cost cuts and better rates for licensing deals.

The worst-case is a 20% decline in revenue with 10% decline in costs.

Media networks 2019 Best case (10% decline) Worst case (20% decline) Revenue $24.8 $22.3 $19.8 Costs $17.3 $15.6 $15.6 Net income $7.5 $6.7 $4.24

(in $b)

Studios

The impact on Disney Studios is arguably worse than its parks. Theaters are shut across the world. Major movie releases have been pushed back. Even when the economy reopens, it could be difficult to get people back into closed, crowded spaces or actors to work in foreign film locations. Not to mention the fact that some cinema chains might not emerge from the shutdown at all. Producing and distributing movies could be a dead business for 2020.

The studio has already furloughed staff from production and distribution units. Even if the shutdown ends in the summer, people won’t flock back to movie theatres soon and the competition from rival studios would be much more intense.

Disney could offset some of the box office losses by releasing movies directly through Disney+. I wouldn’t be surprised if Bob Iger (who’s back at the helm) has pitched this idea already. Selling tickets directly on Disney+ could be a game-changer and help rescue the studio’s crucial summer and fall movie season. Effectively, the company could see revenue decline 5% while costs are drastically reduced by a third. That’s the best-case scenario.

The worst-case scenario is a monumental decline (33%) in revenue and potential losses for 2020.

Studios 2019 Best case (5% decline) Worst case (33% decline) Revenue $11.2 $10.6 $7.5 Costs $8.5 $5.7 $5.7 Net income $2.7 $4.95 $1.8

(in $b)

Direct to consumer + international

This is the happiest place in Disney's book this year. Disney+ is off to a great start and the company could double down on digital content, animated movies (which can be created remotely) and esports for its Disney+ and ESPN+ platforms.

50 million people have already signed up for Disney+. Management expected to have between 60 million and 90 million paid users by September 2024. I wouldn’t be surprised if the company hits those numbers by 2021 now. With annual revenue per user roughly $80, 60 million users could translate to $4.8 billion in revenue from Disney+ alone.

Meanwhile, India’s Hotstar, National Geographic and ESPN+ could also expect millions of more users this year, which should boost revenue further. I don’t expect the company’s marketing costs or production costs to rise too far since this growth is mostly organic.

This segment isn't expected to be profitable for a while. Firstly, digital streaming rivals like Netflix (NFLX) are cash-flow negative. Disney reported $639 in operating losses for this segment in the most recent quarter. Executives told Bloomberg the segment isn't expected to be standalone profitable until 2024.

However, these comments were made before people were confined to their homes. Now that we know people are spending more time streaming movies (which was evident in Netflix's recent user growth), Disney+ and all the other digital content could be profitable sooner (though still not this year or next).

The best-case scenario is a 25% boost in revenue with a 10% surge in costs. Worst-case is a 10% boost in revenue with 10% surge in costs.

DTC + International 2019 Best case (25% boost) Worst case (10% boost) Revenue $9.5 $11.9 $10.45 Costs $11.3 $12.4 $12.4 Net income ($1.8) ($0.53) ($2)

(in $b)

Consolidated Valuation

Taking these estimates into account, net income for 2020 could range from $18.5b to $5.7b. At its current market value, Disney’s forward price-to-earnings ratio could range from 10x to 33x.

I would argue that a company with a robust brand, a stable cash buffer and plenty of resources to survive this downturn is well-priced even at 33 times forward earnings. A 33 P/E ratio implies a 3% earnings yield which isn’t bad in the current climate. In other words, Disney is a buy even if its sales are decimated in 2020. If things pan out better than expected or if the price declines further offering a better discount, this could become the chance of a lifetime. Take your call.

