Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: 'Nowhere To Run,' Except Possibly Over Here

Great Lakes Dredge is the leading dredging firm with a 42% market share of projects within its expertise. Great Lakes Dredge and 4 competitors comprise ~85% of the US.

Looking for a “port in the storm”? Aren’t we all? I have found what I believe is an interesting place to put a bit of my larger-than-usual hoard of cash to work. Little known Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) is a small-cap growth company that is so far under most investors' radar that it goes mostly unnoticed. Trading at a P/E of just 10x, GLDD has many unique attributes that should attract more investor attention, especially once the portfolio rebuilding stage begins. These include a very dominant market position, utility-like market support, an improving balance sheet, and a laser-focused management. Most importantly, much like utilities, the dredging marketplace is a protected industry.

What is dredging? It is the process of moving the seabed from one location to another. This includes harbor and waterway maintenance, coastline restoration, and offshore construction projects. My article from Nov 2019, “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Underfollowed Civil Construction Firm With Multiple Long-Term Tailwinds” outlines in more detail the attributes of the dredging industry.

I was surprised when first researching Great Lakes Dredge to learn of the industry protection and support given by the US federal government. Through the 1920 Jones Act and the 1906 Foreign Dredging Act, the US government severely restricts foreign participants from competing in the domestic dredging market. Utilities and energy infrastructure are two well-known industries which benefit from these types of market restrictions and offer investment selections that cross market capitalization. In the dredging industry, there is only one investor-owned firm, Great Lakes Dredge. As recently as 2005, the US Supreme Court reaffirmed the dredging industry, and the various specialty vessels it employs, was subject to the Jones Act. The US and China have one common attribute – in both countries the dredging industry is considered very protected.

In addition to restricting competition, the federal government spends around $1.3 billion to $1.7 billion a year on dredging, harbor navigation, and beach restoration services. Much like the Federal Highway Trust Fund, the US government levies a tax on all water-transported goods to finance the national Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund (HMTF), the resource used to update and improve our nation’s navigable waterways. The annual budget is managed by the US Army Corps of Engineers. However, since its formation in 1986, the HMTF has under-spent its tax collection, collecting on average $1.5 billion annually but only spending ~$1.3 billion. At the beginning of 2020, the HMTF had a surplus of $9.0 billion. Currently, the House of Representatives has passed H.R. 2440: Full Utilization of the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund Act which will mandate both a full funding of annual HMTF tax revenues and to spending the $9 billion balance over the next 10 years. The bill is waiting for passage by the Senate. As this bill does not increase government spending but rather mandates full funding of navigable improvement projects from current revenues, it is probable the bill will pass the Senate. Funding for dredging and navigable maintenance could rise from $1.3 billion to $1.7 billion to $2.2 billion to $2.6 billion – a substantial increase.

Shipping through the Panama Canal became more complicated with the completion of the Chinese-funded canal expansion in 2016. Deeper, wider ships can now pass through the canal, putting pressure on most US east coast ports to accommodate the larger vessels through dredging and maintaining deeper passages and harbors. These projects are usually multi-year, and several harbor expansion projects are still in the planning stages. More violent and frequent ocean storms and hurricanes devastate coastal areas, generating the need to refurbish shoreline areas. As any seaman will attest, the constant movement of sand into and around inlets, passes, and navigable passages requires equally constant attention. In addition, offshore wind farm construction requires the services of dredging companies to build the tower foundations and to prepare the seabed for power cables running from the turbines to the mainland.

Of interest to some investors is the positioning of Great Lakes within the climate change discussion. Rising sea levels and more violent ocean storms will require additional dredging activity to replenish and protect beach and coastal areas, and to maintain navigable harbors and channels. As the largest US coastal and harbor dredging firm, Great Lakes seems well-positioned for the future.

These are unique factors in determining long-term dredging market opportunities and stability.

The dredging business is split between inland work, such as the Mississippi River and the Great Lakes, and coastal work, such as beach refurbishing and ocean-going harbor maintenance/expansion. Great Lakes Dredge focuses on coastal work, usually requiring larger and more specialized equipment. GLDD is the leading dredging firm in North America with a 42% market share of projects within its expertise. GLDD and 4 competitors comprise ~85% of the US dredging market. Great Lakes Dredge operates 22 major dredging vessels, including some of the newest and largest in the US fleet. Below is a slide outlining GLDD’s competition, from its latest investor presentation from Feb 2020:

Great Lakes Dredge separates its projects in type of services provided: Capital Improvements, Coastal Protection, Maintenance, Rivers and Lakes, and Foreign. The following slide outlines 2019 revenues by these segments and a brief description of each type of services included. “One-time” capital and coastal restoration services comprise 45% of revenues with 55% of revenues from recurring maintenance and coastal protection services.

As shown, Great Lakes Dredge has a substantial market share of between 24% and 34% in its major services categories. As of year-end 2019, GLDD had $589 million in project backlogs, about average for the past 5 years.

With its struggles from 2014 to 2017, there were money-losing asset sales and a new management team. Interestingly, the new management team is headed by Mr. Lasse Peterson, the previous COO of Chicago Bridge & Iron from 2009 to 2014. CB&I was a big winner during this time-frame, with share prices climbing from $8 to $88. However, between 2014 and 2019, CB&I stock collapsed as problems arose with its contracts. On the recent conference call, GLDD management outlined its priorities for 2020 and beyond:

#1 - refresh the fleet. #2 - get into markets that are very close to what we do, like offshore wind. #3 – acquisitions. #4 – dividends and share buybacks.

New Constructs research, available through my TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) account, offers the following upbeat graphs of Great Lakes Dredge's return on invested capital vs. its weighted average cost of capital and the stock's yield on cash flow. As shown, after the turnaround mid-decade, management's performance has vastly improved.

Last December, Moody’s completed its review of Great Lakes Dredge and published the following comments:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation's credit profile is supported by its strong market position in the domestic dredging industry, high barriers to entry created by capital requirements and the US Jones Act, and a sizable backlog that affords revenue growth visibility for 2020. The rating also reflects the company's good liquidity supported by expectations of positive free cash flow, a solid cash balance, and an undrawn $200 million ABL revolver facility. However, the credit profile is constrained by earnings volatility from a narrow focus on the highly cyclical domestic dredging market, long-term capital investment requirements to maintain a fleet of vessels, and high customer concentration with US Army Corp of Engineers and other federal agencies.

Earnings per share in 2019 were $0.76, are expected to be $0.81 to $0.85 in 2020 and could push past $0.90 to $1.00 in 2021. At the current share price of $7.50, the P/E is a value 10x. Great Lakes Dredge does not pay a dividend.

As Martha and The Vandellas sang in their popular song, while many investors may think “there is nowhere to hide” during this market decline, and although Great Lakes Dredge has not been immune to a stock price decline, the current valuation and market protection should give new investors a profitable entry point. For existing shareholders like me, I find the current price to be an attractive long-term addition point as well. With the advent of no-commission trade, nibbling on a few hundred shares at a time is a prudent way to build up positions.

