The New Era: It's Being Led By Tech And Health

In many respects, we are accelerating into the next era even while trying to mitigate the effects of the disturbances taking place.

Unlike previous major economic disruptions, many people and businesses are responding to the crisis in real time as information technology plays a bigger and bigger role in the future.

The recent performance of the stock market has been supported by Big Tech and Health as investors move into these areas even in the face of the coronavirus and a severe recession.

Caitlin McCabe claims in the Wall Street Journal that recent moves in the stock market have answered a persistent question pertaining to how technology stocks would perform in a troubled market.

The returns for big tech companies have helped answer, at least for now, a question that has long swirled: How would the deep-seated market leaders fare in a downturn? Many analysts and investors worried that an eventual market rout could extinguish the FANG trade’s flame, pulling the broader market down with it.” The four companies, along with Apple and Microsoft Corp., together accounted for roughly 20% of the S&P 500’s value in mid-February, giving them outsize influence on the market’s direction.”

This performance, to me, represents a snapshot of what is happening in today’s economy, given all the disturbances and dislocations that are being felt given political and pandemic shocks that investors are having to deal with.

Not Like The Great Depression

Many analysts are arguing that we have not seen a disturbance like we are going to see since the 1930s and the Great Depression.

This may very well be the case, but I would like to argue that things are a little different now than they were back in those days.

In the 1920s and 1930s, the US economy was going through the final stages of the move from an economy based upon agriculture to one that is based upon manufacturing. The change was massive and it took place at a very slow pace. In fact, many would argue that the economy did not really get back on its feet until the advent of the Second World War and the tremendous pressure brought to bear on the manufacturing sector to gear up for the war effort.

The current transition from an economy based upon a manufacturing foundation to one based upon information technology does not face the massive shift in capital expenditures that was experienced in the 1930s, into the 1940s.

In a real sense, as I have been writing about for the past ten years or so, the new era is based upon information and information is a part of everything. The transition to this new era has seen the growth in information that has led to major accumulations of knowledge and knowhow, the foundation for all that we do.

Furthermore, this growth in information and the major accumulations of knowledge and knowhow have been spread throughout the nation as advancements take place all along the frontier and are created by individual innovators and entrepreneurs to the “Big Tech” organizations that tend to dominate the world right now.

Changes Attributable To Information Technology

The essence of the current move to an industrial structure based upon information technology is the almost continuous process of innovation that is going on.

Innovators and entrepreneurs as well as the major companies are attempting to fill in holes where things are changing and where there are “missing markets” that need to be served.

I have tried to capture some of the efforts that are being made to respond to the “gaps.” Here is a piece on how the tech world is responding.

Furthermore, I work with young innovators and entrepreneurs and am on the front line in terms of observing what they are doing. There are lots of them around and they are constantly coming up with new ideas. I help them put together their business plans and work to obtain financing through Angel networks and venture capital.

In addition, I have written about how the world is going to be so different in 5-7-years' time. Well, given the current events, this picture has been advanced.

Where Major Changes Are Coming

Ms. McCabe spends most of her article discussing the FANG group and discusses how investors are supporting the market by continuing to invest in these companies. But, there is also another element to consider. Check out the following graph that appeared in her article.

Notice that investors have even given Healthcare a bigger boost. It is remarkable and incredible what is being done in the healthcare space in terms of innovation these days. Healthcare has consistently been considered a laggard.

Well, guess what? Because of what we are all going through, lots and lots of attention is being paid to the healthcare industry. Guess where some major changes are going to be made?

One other point before leaving this chart. Energy is at the bottom. And, there are many reasons for this. One of them is the falling price for oil.

But, investors should be aware. There are things that are going on in the energy area that warrant attention. I have tried to supply some information on what is happening in this space. I think investors need to pay close attention to the innovation and changes coming here.

Conclusion

My conclusion is that we are going to come out of this crisis in a much different way than we have come out of major disturbances before.

People and businesses are working overtime in this information age to respond to the opportunities that have been created. For example, we are a Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) nation now. I can’t tell you how much time I spend on Zoom these days when three months ago I had never heard of it.

Investors need to be very cognizant of what is going on. There are major opportunities that are becoming available. Timing, of course, is a question, but there is no doubt that much is being done. I will try to do my share to keep information on these developments coming.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.